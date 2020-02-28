The Q1 Update: Top TipRanks Stocks For 2020 From Kiplinger

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger TipRanks stocks showed 3.37% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger higher-priced Kiplinger top TipRanks stocks still led this pack in February by a thinner margin than in December.

Of the 20 select stocks, eight pay dividends that ranged 1.43%-6.94% in annual yield, while all 20 ranged -2.95% to 54.91% in annual price target upsides per brokers surveyed 2/25/20.

This Kiplinger Investing 20 stock list appeared 12/23/19. Author Maya Sasson stated, "We used TipRanks' data to [find] stocks that have loads of upside potential."

Foreword

This article is based on a Kiplinger Investing article aimed to find analysts' top stock picks for 2020, the author, Maya Sasson, published 12/23/19, used "analyst-tracking data to discover the best of the bunch – stocks that have loads of upside potential from current share prices. And all of these picks have amassed so many bullish recommendations from top-performing analysts that they've earned a Strong Buy consensus rating.”

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 24.6% To 57.76% Net Gains For Ten Kiplinger Top TipRanks Dogs To Q1 2021

Six of ten top Kiplinger bullish recommended stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Q1 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 25, 2021 were:

Baker Hughes (BKR) was projected to net $577.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% more than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was projected to net $489.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 72% more than market as a whole.

ConocoPhillips Inc. (COP) was projected to net $395.90 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than market as a whole.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) was projected to net $389.43, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 105% more than the market as a whole.

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) was projected to net $376.60, based on the median of target estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MYOK.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) was projected to net $343.41, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) was projected to net $299.79 based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for YETI.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) was projected to net $265.82, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% more than the market as a whole.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) was projected to net $252.63, based on the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MRNA.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) was projected to net $245.95, based on a median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AVLR.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.37% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these eighteen stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 38% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Kiplinger Top TipRanks Dog To Show A 3.92% Loss to Late-February 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2020 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Adesto Technologies (IOTS) projected a loss of $39.22 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from seven analysts including broker fees. No Beta number was available for IOTS.

Source: fromthegrapevine.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

20 Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked Stocks Per Q1 2021 Target Gains

20 Kiplinger Top TipRanks Stocks Per February Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Top TipRanks Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger tip-ranked stocks selected 2/25/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two industrials sector representatives, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) [1]. The other industrials representative placed seventh, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) [7].

In second place was the first of three energy sector representatives, Marathon Petroleum Corp. [2], followed in third and fifth place by Baker Hughes Co. [3], and ConocoPhillips [5].

A single basic materials stock occupied fourth place, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [4]. Then a lone communication services outfit placed sixth, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) [6]. Also a lone consumer cyclical representative placed ninth, YETI Holdings Inc. [9].

Finally, two technology sector representatives rounded out the top-ten by yield, Avalar Inc. [8] and Adesto Technologies Corp. [10], to complete the Kiplinger top tip-ranked stocks by yield for Q1.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger TipRanks Dogs Showed 25.6%-54.9% Upsides While (31) Just One Downsider Was Listed

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 3.37% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest Priced, Kiplinger Top TipRanks Stocks To February 2021

Ten top Kiplinger TipRanks dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger TipRanks dogs screened 2/25/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger TipRanks Dogs (32) Delivering 29.28% Vs. (33) 30.30% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger TipRanks kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.37% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest-priced selection, Baker Hughes Co., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 57.76%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger TipRanks dividend dogs as of February 25 were: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.; Adesto Technologies Corp.; Baker Hughes Co.; Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC; YETI Holdings Inc., with prices ranging from $6.46 to $31.15.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield TipRanks dogs as of February 25 were: Comcast Corp.; Marathon Petroleum Corp.; ConocoPhillips; Avalara Inc.; L3Harris Technologies Inc., whose prices ranged from $43.17 to $209.76.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: fromthegrapevine.com

Get The Whole Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.