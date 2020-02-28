Launching Long Run Income: Guide To Portfolios To Last For Generations

A central question we ask of each stock or ETF is "will this asset significantly increase my income in 10-plus years?" Few other others seem to focus on this question.

Many investors' primary objective is to significantly increase income from investments over the next quarter-century or longer, not just the next few quarters. Given that, I have long wondered why so little of the stock analysis I read seems able to take a step back from the short term and ask the simple question "will this stock or ETF significantly increase my investment income over the next 10-30 years?" When researching, writing, and reviewing the comments for two of my most read recent articles, 10 Stocks for 40 Years and 20 Stocks For 20 Years, along with the earlier First 10 Stocks to Buy a 10-Year-Old, I realized that this long-term focus and approach is one well needed and mostly missing from other services in the market.

Consider two assets to illustrate how I think about Long Run Income:

A"high yield" asset that pays an 8% yield today, but this income loses value at a rate of 2% per year due to inflation, versus A "long run asset" with only 2% yield today, but is able to grow that income at 8% per year over inflation.

Although asset #2 only yields 1/4 as much as #1 today, the #2's income would surpass the #1's in just 15 years, and in 30 years, the long run asset would pay 4x the income of today's high yielder. Although neither of us can predict the future, I do make sure to filter out the fluff and focus on the factors and numbers that have driven multi-decade champions and seem best positioned to continue doing so.

That's what we focus on for Marketplace members of Long Run Income: A regular, disciplined approach to owning a high-quality portfolio to increase your investment income over decades, if not generations.

What Long Run Income Members Get

Although there are other Marketplace services here on Seeking Alpha that focus on "dividend ideas," the main difference members of Long Run Income will enjoy is a focus on durable quality of your long run investment income. This will include critical comparisons of individual stocks vs. ETFs, stocks vs. bonds, one country vs. another, and perhaps most importantly: A higher dividend income today vs. higher total income in the future. Specific benefits include:

Model portfolios of ETFs, bonds, and stocks, with critical analysis of their advantages over "baseline" portfolios. More frequent, shorter, and more focused analysis on the best individual stocks and ETFs than I'm able to cover on the free site, along with several articles looking at names that fail the "10 year test." Coverage of complimentary topics also affecting your long run income and well being, including basics of tax planning and financial planning, retiring internationally, and other non-investing topics I cover in my wealth management practice. My "on the ground" view from spending most of my time in Asia. Ability to ask specific questions and request analysis of specific names. Exclusive webinars and media updates. For weeks or months when you may not feel like reading, this will provide you with audio/video ideas and commentary you won't hear anywhere else.

As mentioned earlier, my goal is to make the roughly 30 minutes you might spend on long run income over a typical week provide the most significant boost to your (and/or your heirs') investment income 30 years from now.

About the Author

A bit about me: My name is Tariq Dennison, and I run the registered investment adviser firm GFM Asset Management. My main business is providing full service financial/tax/estate planning and discretionary portfolio management with execution / administration to clients, and Long Run Income is meant to share just my investment ideas and analysis with DIY investors who don't need those other services. I have a Master's in Financial Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and worked at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) in the 1990s, Bear Stearns (now JPMorgan) in the 2000s, and CIBC and Soc Gen in the 2010s before staring my own practice. I have written over 50 public articles on Seeking Alpha so far, and regularly speak on the RTHK Radio 3 show "Money Talk," where I'm frequently complimented for my fresh and noise-resistant perspective. In 2009, took my wife and then-toddler on a 206-day train trip through 23 emerging market countries (wanting to see them up close rather than just from a trading desk), and moved our main home to Hong Kong in 2010, where I have continued to closely follow the future of the world's most populous and dynamic continent ever since. Since 2017, I also have been teaching Masters in Finance courses on fixed income and alternative investments at ESSEC Business School in Singapore, honored to help guide the next generation of bright investment leaders. In 2018, I published the book Invest Outside the Box, as an accessible, plain English "textbook" on investing. That background hopefully gives you a good idea of the wide variety of places I look for ideas, and the many different things I hope you can learn from me by spending just 30 minutes of your average week on Long Run Income. My goal is not just to guide you to building a higher quality, world-class income portfolio, but also to inspire you to learn about things you might not have thought of, and ideas for improving your overall perspective and lifestyle.

Photo: My finish of the Pyongyang marathon in 2014 in just under 4 hours

Thank you for reading, and I look forward to working with you on our Long Run Income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.