PFN: Buying A Quality Fund During Market Sell-Offs

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) as an investment option. PFN is a fund I expressed some general caution on towards the end of last year, and that outlook has proved correct with time. However, the upside to the recent sell-off is that many funds, including PFN, which I viewed as a bit too pricey in the recent past have now opened up much more attractive entry points. As such, I believe a bullish rating on PFN is now warranted.

For support, consider that while PFN still trades at a premium price, it is quite modest and towards the bottom of the pack for PIMCO CEFs. Further, this premium is well below the fund's normal trading range. While I have concerns with the fund's income production, I see the fund withstanding any potential income cut down the line. With a current yield above 9%, the income offered will remain very attractive even if we see a marked drop in its payout. Finally, mortgage debt remains one of my preferred asset classes going forward, and PFN holds about a quarter of its assets in that space. While I see challenges for the sector, I believe it remains a compelling hedge against equity volatility.

Background

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." The fund achieves this by investing in a wide variety of debt assets but will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated CCC/Caa or below (at time of purchase). PFN is currently trading at $10.28/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.34%. I covered PFN at the end of November and expressed a general level of caution, as I was concerned about the fund's rising premium. In hindsight, this call was reasonable, as the fund has been flat since that time. Of course, this is not a bad position to be in, since the broader market has declined, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2020 underway, and the past week giving us quite a bit of market volatility, I wanted to reassess PFN to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I find PFN's value proposition enticing at current levels, and continue to see it as a valid equity hedge for the short term. Therefore, I believe a "bullish" rating is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Has Dropped Since My Last Review

To begin, I will start with a key reason why I have increased my rating on PFN. Specifically, this is in regards to the funds' valuation, which has not surprisingly gotten much more attractive during the recent market sell-off. PIMCO CEFs are notorious for trading at high premiums, and although PFN does not often hit the extremes we see with other funds, its valuation the last time around told me to be cautious.

With that in mind, when we take stock of the cost to own PFN now, the story is much better for new entry points. While the fund's premium may still deter some investors, I believe its trading history justifies paying a slight premium for this fund. Specifically, when we consider the short-term trading averages for PFN, the 5% premium it sits with now does not look too expensive, as shown in the chart below:

Metric Value Current Premium 5.0% Premium in November 11.0% 1-Year Average 8.3% 1-Year High 12.1% 1-Year Low 4.3%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is that for investors who stayed patient, they now have a much better entry point to buy into this fund. With a 5% premium, downside certainly exists, but we can see that this premium is just above PFN's low for the past year. The current valuation is well below the fund's average, and this suggests to me that buying in now represents little downside risk. Further, many PIMCO CEFs, even after selling some heavy selling this past week, are still more expensive by comparison. In fact, PFN is still in the bottom half of the twenty PIMCO CEFs, in terms of current premium. This tells me PFN is a reasonable buy in both isolation and compared to other PIMCO options.

NAV Has Seen A Solid Gain In The Short Term

Looking past the premium, my second point helps explain why the fund's valuation is especially more attractive. As I noted earlier, PFN's return since my last review has been flat, yet its premium to NAV has dropped markedly. How can that be the case? The good news here is, the premium has dropped because of NAV growth which is always what CEF investors want to see. Consider that PFN has seen a sharp uptick in its underlying value since my last review, even after paying out its 9% yield, as shown in the chart below:

NAV 11/19/19 NAV 2/26/20 NAV Gain $9.46/share $9.81/share 3.7%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is PFN is seeing its underlying value increase consistently, and this fundamental fact should override temporary market fluctuations. When we couple NAV growth with a premium that is less than half what it was since my last review, it should be quite clear why I have a more optimistic outlook on this fund.

Income Production Remains A Concern

My next point has a more negative slant, and is a continuance of a concern I have had for PFN for a while. Specifically, the fund's income production, which is always a critical area to examine when evaluating any high-yield CEF. During my previous reviews, I noted that the income metrics for the fund were concerning and, unfortunately, this time around is no different.

To illustrate, consider the latest UNII report out from PIMCO. It shows PFN continues to struggle earning enough to cover its stated distribution:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this trend that started in the middle of 2019 continues to this day, and that remains my chief concern for the fund overall. The negative UNII balance is especially concerning, but PIMCO CEFs can often overcome that metric if income production improves in the short term. Unfortunately, over the past six months, PFN has not registered this improvement, and its coverage ratios are indeed quite weak. Therefore, while I am bullish on PFN, these metrics are absolutely essential for investors to understand and monitor going forward. The fund has zero breathing room when it comes to paying out its stated distribution, and that presents the very real probability that an income cut will be in the fund's future.

My takeaway here is that investors need to understand the risks involved here, and anticipate a declining income stream. The good news is, PFN's valuation has dropped considerably so the downside risk if a distribution cut does occur is somewhat mitigated. Further, with interest rates declining across virtually all fixed-income sectors right now, even if PFN does see an income cut, I believe its yield will remain very competitive. This should drive plenty of investor interest as we go deeper into 2020.

Mortgage Bonds: A Mixed Bag, But A Helpful Hedge

I will now discuss the underlying holdings of PFN. For this review, I am going to discuss the mortgage holdings, as I discussed high-yield credit last time. Both are relevant for the fund, as they each make up about a quarter of fund assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are important to PFN's total return. Further, I am going to focus on this sector specifically because I see developments within that sector that directly relate to the income pressure the fund has seen in the short term. While I view this as a challenge going forward, I believe it is a challenge that PFN will be able to overcome.

To begin, I want to touch on a broad development that has been going on in the MBS sector. As interest rates have dropped, in the U.S. and abroad, mortgage rates have been impacted, and have declined markedly since 2019. As a result, refinancing activity has been increasing, as investors are looking to take advantage of the lower rates. Further, the outlook for more refinancing has continued into the new year, as rates are anticipated to drop even further. This has dramatically changed the risk profile for MBS, specific to average duration of these assets.

With the probability of refinancing these securities rising, the expected duration of these assets have dropped sharply, to take into account the fact that these assets will likely mature (by being paid off early) much sooner than originally planned. While this is not a new trend, it is notable now because the level of duration for MBS is near its lowest level for the past decade, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

The point here is that as a duration hedge, MBS is no longer as appropriate as they have been in the past. Further, the implication of this refinancing risk, is that yields across the MBS sector are likely to decline in the short term. As current debt is replaced with new debt that is issued at the prevailing (lower) rates, funds like PFN that will likely buy up this debt are going to be hard-pressed to earn a consistent level of income. This is directly related to the weak UNII metrics I discussed above. If this trend continues, and I believe it will over the next few months at least, this is support for the rationale that investors need to be realistic with the odds that PFN's income may be cut.

While this is not great news, I want to emphasize that I believe mortgage debt, and PFN by extension, will survive this development. Yes, an income cut would hurt, but we have to consider that yields in treasuries, municipal bonds, and corporate credit have all declined as well. Therefore, while MBS may see their current yields drop, their relative yields compared to alternatives will remain attractive.

Furthermore, there is another reason why I view MBS attractively. Specifically, this is related to outstanding supply of MBS. In fairness, the housing recovery over the past decade has spurred new home construction, and more homes and mortgages could pressure the underlying value of existing MBS as more enter the market. However, I want to point out that new home construction has actually been quite modest, on a historical basis, and this will support the value of MBS across the broad.

To illustrate, consider the number of new housing starts over the past decade, compared to the preceding decades, as illustrated in the graphic below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that, when we consider housing activity in prior decades, new housing construction is quite low. This means that the outstanding level of MBS remains subdued, and should help support the underlying values of those assets. While declining interest rates will undoubtedly prove to be a headwind, fundamentals such as low levels of delinquency and low levels of housing starts are two important tailwinds to balance that out.

Bottom Line

Market sell-offs can be scary, but for long-term investors they represent important buying opportunities. While I was cautious on PFN for what seemed like too long a time period, ultimately, patience has been rewarded for investors willing to act now. The fund has a modest premium, sports an attractive 9% yield, and is comprised of multiple debt sectors that should help smooth out volatility in any one area. With investors currently panicking, I believe buying now makes plenty of sense, and therefore would recommend investors consider positions in PFN at this time.

