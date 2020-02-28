Hilton Is Not Like Most Travel-Related Stocks

Overview

Shares of travel-related companies have been battered recently. Airlines, cruise companies, hotels and online travel agents have seen drops of 10-25% as investors fret about the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

However, not all travel-related companies are created equal. Some businesses such as airlines are capital intensive. Other businesses such as Macau casinos are largely dependent on Chinese tourism. Some companies such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) are capital light with little exposure to the Asia Pacific region.

At a current market capitalization of $28 billion and a forward PE of 25, HLT is still too expensive for a late cycle company. However, you might want to add HLT to your watchlist. It is possible that HLT shares will fall in unison with the entire travel industry even though HLT has little China exposure. Furthermore, HLT has a growth pipeline that almost guarantees that the company can increase earnings 10% per year for several years into the future. If you can acquire shares at a 15-20% discount to current prices due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, this is the type of compounder you want to own for the long term.

China Exposure

Hilton has little exposure to China or the Asia Pacific region. HLT is largely dependent on the U.S. market.

On the most recent conference call, company executives went to great lengths to explain the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

President Christopher J. Nassetta said:

Assuming the outbreak lasts around three to six months with an additional three - to six -month recovery period, for the full year, we would estimate a potential 100 basis point impact to comp system -wide RevPAR growth, assuming closed hotels ultimately wind up being non-comp. We would expect roughly a half a point impact to net unit growth, which would be largely within our guidance range, and a $25 million to $50 million impact to full year Adjusted EBITDA. At this point, roughly 150 of our hotels in China totaling approximately 33,000 rooms are closed.

For the upcoming year, Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,420 million and $2,470 million. Thus, a $50 million dollar hit is inconsequential. HLT is largely U.S. centered and their exposure to China is limited.

In addition, the Chinese consumer is a small part of system-wide revenues. On the conference call, Nassetta noted:

China for us is 2.7% of the overall EBITDA of the company. If you look at system-wide revenues outside of China, it represents about 0.7% of system-wide revenues. In the United States, it represents about 0.2% of US system -wide revenues.

Due to limited exposure to China and the Chinese consumer, the Covid-19 coronavirus scare in China will have almost no impact on HLT earnings in 2020. The share price was remarkably resilient until the virus started spreading to Europe. Fashion shows, football matches and parts of the Carnival festival were cancelled in some parts of Italy. An entire resort hotel in Spain is under quarantine. These headlines will most certainly dampen hotel demand and HLT shares. Who wants to go on vacation if there is a risk that you will be quarantined for 28 days?

Development Pipeline

Although HLT is currently most dependent on the U.S. market, the company is largely dependent on China for future growth. The company only generates 10% of EBITDA from Asia Pacific. However, 30% of the development pipeline is in the Asia Pacific region. If the containment of the virus extends beyond the six-month target, growth projections will have to be lowered as the development pipeline will be pushed further into the future.

Capital Efficient Business Model

In times of economic uncertainty, companies that require little capital nor debt financing are at an advantage. Building a new hotel is capital intensive and risky. Can you imagine using $100 million of debt financing to build a small hotel in Tokyo in anticipation of the 2020 Olympics, only to see the Covid-19 coronavirus cause mass cancellations? Meanwhile your interest expenses continue to mount as your hotel sits vacant. Fortunately, HLT is not in the hotel ownership business. The company generates 70% of revenues from franchise fees. In addition, all hotels in the pipeline will be managed or franchised.

For the current pipeline of hotels, developers have committed $50 Billion while HLT will contributes less than half a percent.

Hilton revenues are largely derived from franchise fees which are ~4.9% of hotel revenues. Of course, the company performs better if the hotels are full and charging top dollar. However, the asset light business model ensures that HLT can withstand travel industry slumps better than most.

Revenue Growth

HLT's massive development pipeline means that revenue growth is highly probable. The company has 387,000 rooms in the development pipeline with half under construction. This development pipeline is enormous relative to the existing room count of 971,000.

HLT does not need higher revenues per existing rooms to generate EBITDA growth. HLT simply needs unit growth combined with stable room rates and occupancies in order to grow revenues meaningfully. HLT has a development pipeline whereby they can expand their room count by 6% to 7% per year.

Growing Market Share

It is important to note that HLT is projected to gain market share over the coming years. The enormous development pipeline almost guarantees that their moat will continue to grow. 17% of hotel rooms under construction globally are under contract to operate as a Hilton brand.

Pershing Square

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund is one of the largest holders of HLT. The hedge fund acquired the shares at a price of $63.82/share in October 2018. HLT represents 17.87% of the portfolio. It should be noted that Pershing Square was one of the world's top performing hedge funds in 2019 with a return of 58.1%.

Valuation

HLT has a market cap of ~$28 billion. The most recent company guidance forecasts diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $4.08 and $4.21. At a stock price of $101, this puts the forward PE ratio at ~25X. Over the last couple of years, HLT has averaged a forward PE of 22-24X.

The PS ratio is currently at 3.4X. This is toward the high end of its five-year average PS ratio. Revenues are estimated to be ~$10 billion for 2020.

The P/CF ratio is currently ~22X which is roughly in line with the 3-year average P/CF ratio.

Conclusion

HLT should trade at a premium to the market. There are few companies with an asset light business model, dependable revenue growth and a growing moat. However, I would like to buy the company with more of a margin of safety. The Covid-19 coronavirus headlines should cause indiscriminate selling in all travel-related companies. Even though HLT has little China exposure and a robust development pipeline, I expect shares of HLT to fall in line with other travel-related companies.

I think you want to want to add HLT to your watchlist. Mr. Market may give you an opportunity to pick up a high-quality compounder in the range of $75-85/share.

