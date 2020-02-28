Buy Texas Roadhouse For The Steaks, Keep It For The Dividend Growth

I don't typically look for restaurants to invest in. It's a highly competitive industry, and one that has a significant failure rate as consumer tastes change over time. In that regard, it can be compared to retail. I like the analogy because there are a few really great operators that are able to drive increased traffic and ticket size year after year as they expand to drive shareholder returns. I plan on doing write-ups on a few restaurant stocks that I see outperforming the sector, starting with Texas Roadhouse (NYSE:TXRH).

I am originally from Texas, and for a long time I hadn't been to a Texas Roadhouse. I didn't even go to the restaurant for the first time until I moved out of Texas, when I got dinner at one in Virginia. Last Friday, I had a gift card to use, so I took my family to dinner and was amazed at the massive number of people waiting for a table. In this regard, I am very thankful that most restaurants these days have a cell phone waiting list where customers can receive a text when their table is ready instead of the buzzers. 45 minutes after getting on the list, I finally managed to get a table, and the food was exactly what I was hoping for, and the service was great, which I have come to expect.

I didn't seriously consider the company as an investment until I stumbled across the company's earnings report and did some further research. The stock has been a high performer in the mid-cap space over time, and its metrics look great. Check out the stock chart below, courtesy of Finviz.

Whenever I look into a company in a space like retail or restaurants, it's important to me as an investor to understand what sets it apart. The 10-K acknowledges the intensely competitive marketplace, and that is not an overstatement. This isn't a case of a rising tide lifting all boats, the outperformers in restaurants have to provide customers a compelling reason to eat there or they will take their business elsewhere, with zero switching costs.

TXRH is trading slightly above fair value, but is becoming cheaper as the broader market sells off on coronavirus fears. Management has driven conservative and thoughtful expansion over time while maintaining a strong financial position, while decentralizing certain operational decisions in order to drive meaningful outperformance. TXRH is worthy of a spot on my watchlist to add on any material weakness in the share price. I am bullish on its prospects.

The Chairman and CEO Kent Taylor has been the Chairman since 2004, and CEO since 2011 and from 2000-2004. It's not always ideal from a corporate governance perspective for the Chairman and CEO roles to be combined, but it appears to be working in the case of TXRH. Executive bonus compensation is tied to EPS growth, with bonuses starting at 10% growth, and increasing from there. CEO compensation is capped at ~$1.5M, which is reasonable.

The company is structured such that the management at each restaurant derives bonuses based on metrics, specifically based on pre-tax income. This drives significant ownership at the store level. The decentralization of the management structure is to such an extent that the CEO was unwilling to comment more than the prepared remarks on some of the company's forecasts before his upcoming call with the market partners. This level of regional ownership is a key competitive advantage, in my view. Specifically, empowering the people most likely to understand their markets to make the right decisions with guidance from corporate management has worked well for the company in increasing traffic, managing costs, and continuing revenue growth for the company.

The company's most recent results included a same store sales growth of 4.7%, capping the 40th consecutive quarter of growth. Traffic increased 1.8% and revenue increased 19.7%, with 12.9% coming from the extra week in the quarter. There have been concerns regarding what point sales will eventually cap out at each restaurant. Management held that each time these concerns arise, local management teams have managed to continue to manage costs and drive increased sales. The company has on-site service coaches that continually drive improvements and maintain corporate standards, and a secret shopper program to ensure quality is maintained. From the earnings call:

[W]e really want to give those operators a voice like we always have done in the past to hear from them, specific to their markets, how they feel. I mean, we're always going to be conservative on taking price, that hasn't changed. We're going to have a very disciplined approach to it. And not so much with the concern of maybe, getting leverage or driving margin, it's more of helping our operators, making sure that they have that ability to help offset some of that inflation that they've been feeling for a number of years in their stores. So some of it is just - we had a little catching up to do in some locations.

The company has slowly rolled out a new concept in Bubba's 33, which is more of a sports bar concept. The company currently operates 25 stores, compared to 466 Texas Roadhouses. This segment saw 7.1% comps in the most recent quarter, driven largely by offering lunch at some locations (lunch is not and will not be offered during the week at Texas Roadhouse). Additionally, TXRH has expanded internationally, with 22 international stores currently and expansion into Mexico and China in 2018. It typically takes around a year and a half to open a new restaurant from site location to opening, and the company's strategy seems to be slow and measured in its growth to ensure profitability at its new locations. Management is projecting as many as 30 new stores in 2020, with as many as 7 of those being Bubba's 33.

Source: Gurufocus.com, with graph created by author

With the significant investment TXRH engages in to expand its footprint, it's important to monitor the returns on invested capital. Comparing returns on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital is a useful way for investors to gauge the shareholder value being created by management capital allocation decisions. Although the ROIC dropped somewhat in the last year, the spread is healthy and shows a company driving meaningful profitability with its investments.

Data by YCharts

Commodity price inflation and increasing labor costs has been a concern for TXRH. Comparing costs to revenues, investors are able to gauge how well the company is managing these costs in relation to its sales growth. Although there has been some increase since 2016, the metric dropped this last year, and shows that local management teams are succeeding in managing these costs.

Data by YCharts

The company is currently carrying no long-term debt, with $160M in free cash flow and $108M in cash on hand. The dividend is well covered, although at ~2/3 of free cash flow, the company will have to continue to increase its cash generation to drive the significant dividend growth that it has in the past. Management has hiked the dividend for 9 consecutive years at an accelerating pace, which is good to see.

Source: CCC list, table created by the author

Looking at the company's current valuation, the run-up post-earnings took the share price above its average valuation. In the last few days, the broader market sell-off has brought the share price down to nearly its average valuation. At nearly 26X earnings, the company is not cheap, but it has managed to grow earnings at a strong 12% clip over this time period and its dividend growth has mostly kept up with the share price.

Looking at the longer-term, the shares look somewhat more overvalued, based on an average long-term valuation of ~24X earnings. One thing to notice is the company's strong earnings performance during the Great Recession.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to the long-term average valuation of ~24.5X earnings, an investment today could yield ~9% annualized total returns. Based on the strong operating history of the company and the management team, I see this as very achievable. TXRH is a strong operator, and I am bullish on its prospects. I don't see myself opening a position in it today, but it will make its way to the top of my watchlist.

