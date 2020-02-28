British American Tobacco: 6.7% Dividend Yield For Now, Not Future-Proof

At 3,162.5p, the company is more expensive than Altria, less well-placed in Next Generation Products and has more tail risks. Reiterate Neutral.

In Heated Tobacco, it continues to be far behind Philip Morris in Japan, with the latter now opening a lead in new markets such as Russia.

In e-vapor, it had a mixed track record in the U.S.; it has steady growth in the E.U. but only limited revenues and will soon face more competition.

Next Generation Products revenues grew strongly, driven by Heated Tobacco in Japan; but the overall offering appears uncompetitive.

British American Tobacco delivered solid results for 2019, with higher volume declines offset by a higher price/mix of 9% and cost savings.

(We previously wrote about British American Tobacco as "Blue Sky Capital")

Introduction

We review British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") following 2019 results on Thursday. Including dividends, BAT shares have been roughly flat since our initial Neutral rating in December 2019.

Solid 2019 P&L

BAT delivered solid results in 2019. On an adjusted, constant currency basis, Net Revenues grew 5.6% year-on-year, Profit from Operations ("PfO") grew 6.6% and EPS grew 8.4%:

Total volume for cigarettes and Tobacco Heated Products ("THP") declined by 4.7% for the full year, accelerating from 3.7% in H1 (implying a decline of 5.6% in H2), while price/mix rose from +7% in H1 to +9% for the full year.

PfO growth was helped by margin expanding 76 bps, with significant cost savings, including the 4% headcount reduction completed since September.

The share count was flat year-on-year as cashflow continued to be used to pay down debt, but EPS growth was helped by a lower tax rate.

Including one-offs (particularly a £252m charge from a tax audit in Russia) and currency, reported EPS was down 5.4% year-on-year. The dividend was raised 3.6% to 210.4p so that the payout ratio is at the 65% target.

Regional Performance

2019 PfO growth was based on a strong PfO contribution from the U.S., and a rebound in APME (Asia Pacific & Middle East) and ENA (Europe & North Africa):

BAT Contribution to Profit from Ops. Growth by Region (2014-19) NB. AMSSA = Americas & Sub-Saharan Africa. Exclude currency. Source: BAT company filings.

Group PfO growth year-on-year in H2 was only slightly higher than H1, with an acceleration in APME and ENA offset by a deceleration in the U.S. Also, some of the growth is likely due to one-offs such as cost savings:

BAT Year-on-Year Growth – Group (2019) NB. H2 growth rates are calculated. Source: BAT company filings.

U.S. year-on-year PfO growth was only 1.6% in H2 after a strong 11.2% in H1, even on an 1% higher revenue growth. H1 was clearly helped by cost savings, as revenues grew £165m but PfO grew £234m (excluding currency); the growth rate was also helped by Vype recall costs in 18H1:

BAT Year-on-Year Growth – U.S. (2019) NB. H2 growth rates are calculated. Source: BAT company filings.

For the U.S., BAT observed a “sequential recovery” in cigarette volume trends that has continued into 2020, similar to Altria (MO) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB"). For 2020, management expects U.S. cigarette industry volume to decline by 5%, similar to peers.

The U.S. business has only been part of BAT since 2017, but volume decline and price/mix were both noticeably higher in 2019 than in 2018:

BAT Volume, Revenue & Profit Growth – U.S. NB. All figures are organic and at constant currency. Source: BAT company filings.

APME saw year-on-year PfO growth rose from 4.6% in H1 to 11.2% in H2 (excluding currency), driven by accelerating revenue growth, which is likely due to cigarette price increases in H2 (as volume decline was worse). About a third of the full-year revenue growth is from THP:

BAT Year-on-Year Growth – APME (2019) NB. H2 growth rates are calculated. Source: BAT company filings.

Higher PfO growth in AMSSA and ENA in H2 was driven by better cost control, though revenues also increased. For example, ENA PfO was flat-ish in H1 even as revenue grew £172m, but grew £70m on revenue growth of £172m in H2:

BAT Year-on-Year Growth – AMSSA & ENA (2019) NB. H2 growth rates are calculated. Source: BAT company filings.

Overall, for all non-U.S. businesses, volume decline accelerated again in 2019, but offset by an even higher price/mix:

BAT Volume, Revenue & Profit Growth – Non-U.S. Markets NB. All figures are organic and at constant currency. Source: BAT company filings.

Next Generation Products

BAT's total Next Generation Products (NGP) revenues in 19H2 grew 29.0% from 19H1, and 38.1% year-on-year, mainly driven by THP:

BAT Next Generation Products Revenues (2018-19) NB. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. Source: BAT company filings.

2019 THP revenues were 92% from APME (primarily Japan), with most of the remainder from ENA. E-vapor revenues have been at around £200m for each half year since 18H2, flat-ish in the U.S. while growing steadily outside the U.S. While NGP revenues were only £1.3bn in 2019, management maintains the target of reaching £5bn in NGP revenues by 2024.

U.S. E-Vapor – Mixed Record, Limited Revenues

As mentioned above, BAT’s U.S. e-vapor revenues has been flat-ish since 18H2, despite BAT's Vuse nearly doubling its value share in e-vapor since December 2018, on a market volume that has grown significantly since 18H2:

Volume and revenue figures for BAT's e-vapor business are also mixed, likely due to mix changes and heavy discounting. In 2018, BAT Vuse consumables volume grew 36% but e-vapor revenues only grew 20%; in 2019, consumables volume shrank 6.2% but revenues grew 7.4% (all figures on a representative basis and exclude currency).

Juul remains the market leader in U.S. e-vapor, and BAT's recent share gains (after losses in Q2-3) are likely helped by the regulatory headwinds facing Juul, and may prove temporary.

However, BAT expects the FDA's PMTA (Pre-Market Tobacco Product Application) process for e-vapor devices, with a May-2020 deadline for submissions, to provide an additional source of growth in $1.5bn of “contestable” e-vapor revenues that BAT may gain, mostly in 2021-22.

Non-U.S. E-Vapor – Steady Growth But Not Enough

Outside the U.S., the U.K. and France are the main e-vapor markets. BAT has continued to gain share in these two countries. In the U.K., BAT's ePen3 device expanded its value share from 7.7% in June 2019 to 10.3% in December (ahead of IMB's 6%); In France, its Vype brand saw value share rose from 17.3% to 23.3% over the same period (ahead of IMB's 13%):

BAT Vuse Share of U.K. & France E-Vapor by Value (2019) NB. Based on retail value share data Dec-19 with growth vs. Dec-18. Source: BAT results presentation (19H1 & 2019).

However, as shown above, revenues from such share gains remain limited, and clearly behind those of Philip Morris (PM). For the whole E.U., BAT had $265m of revenues in e-vapor and THP in 2019 (of which ¾ are in e-vapor), compared to PM's $1,724m from THP alone (including $949m in H2).

While PM’s success in THP in the E.U. has come mostly from Eastern and Southern Europe, it has been gaining traction in key Western European cities:

PM IQOS City Off-Take Share in Selected Western European Capitals Source: PM CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

As discussed in our review of PM's 19Q4 results, PM plans to launch its IQOS VEEV e-vapor device “at scale” from 2020 Q3, “across multiples markets” that are likely to include the E.U., which may hinder BAT's e-vapor growth there.

Heated Tobacco – Still Not Catching Up

BAT’s shows no sign of catching up with PM in THP.

In Japan, BAT's glo has a 5.2% share of the tobacco market, 20 bps higher than in June 2019 and 50 bps higher than December 2018 - fairly small gains compared to PM's 160 bps gain since October 2018, maintaining a share of the THP category that is 3 times that of BAT:

BAT & PM Heated Tobacco Share of Japan Tobacco Market Source: BAT results presentation (19H1 & 2019), PM CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

Similarly, in Russia, glo has only a 1.9% volume share of the tobacco market in Moscow, compared to PM’s 13.5% in Q4 (and 5.0% for whole country):

PM Heated Tobacco Volume & Market Share in Russia) Source: PM results presentations.

BAT management remains relatively unconcerned with Altria's launch of IQOS in the U.S., to be expanded to a third market in April. They continue to believe that Heated Tobacco would succeed only in “specific markets" - those with “lower cigarette strength delivery levels” and “fewer” other NGP options.

However, as BAT has acknowledged previously, the U.S. consists of diverse regions with varying degrees of fit with Heated Tobacco. Altria’s initial launch markets are all within the region with large cigs/moist volumes, considered more suitable, and signs are so far positive:

BAT View of U.S. Nicotine Market (2017) NB. Altria IQOS locations added by Librarian Capital. Source: BAT investor day presentation (2017).

Earnings Outlook

BAT's guidance for 2020 is for another year of high-single-digit EPS growth, based on a 3-5% revenue growth and “continued margin growth” (all figures exclude currency). Management expects the global cigarette industry volume to decline by 4% in 2020 (including 5% in the U.S.), slightly higher than the 3% in 2019, due to specific issues in Indonesia and Turkey. The Dividend Payout Ratio is kept at 65%, as the company continues to pay down debt:

BAT 2020 Guidance NB. All figures on adjusted basis and exclude currency. Source: BAT results presentation (2019).

BAT's long-term target remains to grow its EPS at high-single-digits annually (on an adjusted basis and exclude currency). Given the stabilising U.S. cigarette market and the early-stage nature of threats such as Altria's IQOS launch and IQOS VEEV, we believe BAT can deliver this for at least 1-2 years.

Valuation

At 3,162.5p, with respect to 2019, BAT is on a 9.8x P/E and a 9.0% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 6.7% (210.4p):

BAT Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2018-19A) Source: BAT company filings.

Net Debt / EBITDA was 3.5x at 2019 year-end, and is expected to fall to 3.2x by 2020 year-end and less than 3.0x by 2021 year-end.

Compared to Altria, BAT has a similar FCF Yield, but a lower Dividend Yield:

BAT FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers NB. Figures based on 2019, except for IMB (FY19 ending Sep). Source: Company filings. Market data as of 27-Feb-20.

BAT is also more expensive than Altria in EV / EBIT terms (which includes debt and minority investments); its Net Debt / EV is about 2.5x higher than Altria's, which gives it a larger change in equity value from any change in earnings:

BAT EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. Figures based on 2019, except for IMB (FY19 ending Sep). Source: Company filings. Market data as of 27-Feb-20.

BAT’s stated medium-term annual EPS growth target of high-single-digits is significantly higher than Altria’s 4-7%. However, we have concerns on whether BAT can deliver on this target beyond the next 1-2 years.

Conclusion

With U.S. cigarette volumes stabilising, we believe BAT can deliver the high-single-digit EPS growth and deleveraging as targeted over the next 1-2 years.

At 3,162.5p, with a 9.8x P/E and a 9.0% FCF Yield (including a 6.7% Dividend Yield), in theory BAT should deliver a low-teens annual return for investors.

However, taking a longer-term view, we are concerned about BAT’s relative uncompetitiveness in NGPs as well as other tail risks.

The tobacco space is undergoing radical changes, with higher cigarette prices, regulations and NGPs reinforcing each other’s impact. Our approach to tobacco is based, not on predicting precise changes, but on predicting which player can best cope with any change.

BAT is less competitive than Juul in U.S. e-vapor, its success in non-U.S. vapor is relatively limited, and it is significantly behind Philip Morris in Heated Tobacco. In addition, BAT’s high exposure to menthol in the U.S. (menthol is c. 60% of its U.S. revenues and 20-25% of group EBIT) adds another tail risk.

With BAT more expensive than Altria, and having already assigned Buy ratings on Altria and Philip Morris, we maintain a Neutral rating on BAT.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.