Chesapeake Energy: EBITDAX Roars Ahead But Suspicions Remain

Default is clearly off the table for now and probably most reasonable future scenarios. The "going concern" issue is gone.

The long-term debt to EBITDAX ratio is now 3.55. It is far less than the current market panic would have you believe.

Cash flow from operating activities also climbed in the latest quarter, though it declined some for the fiscal year probably due to the merger activities.

In more normal circumstances, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) would have been lauded for the EBITDA progress made in the current quarter. Management got rid of debt this past year through a debt for equity swap followed by another debt swap. But things are far from normal. The market is focused on a virus and the deteriorating commodity price situation. Never mind that most virus fears rarely, if ever, come close to fruition at market-imagined catastrophic levels. Instead, there is normally about a month of panic with some minor disruptions and then it's on to Spring.

Good News First

The company managed to increase EBITDAX and cash flow over the previous year. In fact, EBITDAX managed to increase 20% over the fourth quarter of 2018. The magnitude of that accomplishment is hard to understate as most companies in the industry have a hard time maintaining EBITDAX. Dry gas producers in particular are reporting large cash flow declines.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

Notice that cash flow took an unfavorable swing due to changes in current assets and liabilities from the previous fiscal year. That is probably due to the merger-related activities and it is unlikely to recur in the future.

The company reported long-term debt around $9 billion for the first time in a while. The only reason that long-term debt was lower at the end of fiscal year 2018 was that the Utica Shale leases had been sold and the merger with WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) had not yet been completed. The whole process crossed the fiscal year-end reporting and therefore that debt was reported (but it was obviously temporary until the two transactions completed).

That merger allowed the percentage of oil to increase to 25% of production. Oil revenue is now more than 50% of revenue. Therefore, natural gas revenues no longer have the effect on this company that the market fears. Furthermore, management intends to keep that level of production over the next year while allowing the natural gas production to decline somewhat.

That should allow positive EBITDAX comparisons for all of fiscal year 2020 unless oil prices plunge. Any continuing technology improvements could and should allow for some single-digit oil production growth. That type of "beat" has been happening throughout the industry for several years. Therefore, a small amount of growth would not be unusual here.

Far more importantly is the debt-to-EBITDAX ratio. Using the $9 billion of debt and the $2.530 of EBITDAX shown above, the debt ratio is now 3.55. That is not really far away from generally accepted investing guidelines and far better than the reaction of Mr. Market would have you believe.

Also the "going concern" issue" left the stadium. Mr. Market is so preoccupied with other issues that he did not even notice the demise of what was once an overpowering concern. The ease with which the company took care of this should clue in the market that there is "more where that came from" if needed. It just takes digging to find it.

The Risks

Mr. Market thinks that management engaged in a risky strategy this year. However, management has been ahead of Mr. Market on this one for some time.

"Chesapeake Energy Corporation Engages RS Energy Group To Drive Innovation And Shareholder Returns OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) announces an innovative partnership to accelerate the company's digital transformation and data-driven growth initiatives. Chesapeake continues to build momentum in early 2019, with a concentration on operational efficiency and optimization, capital discipline and growth by leveraging advanced data science and machine learning/AI to solidify its position as a top-tier operator. The company's engagement with RS Energy Group (RSEG), a leading advanced analytics and technology firm, reinforces those key initiatives. With a 20-year history informing its premier software and analytics solutions, RSEG offers Chesapeake differentiated, trusted technical and capital markets perspectives that integrate with powerful predictive analytics to drive growth and improve capital efficiencies."

Source: Chesapeake Energy February 2019 Press Release

One year ago, in conjunction with the merger, the company began to work on efficiency and profitability. Large companies take time to show results. That one-year head start may surprise the market with the efficiencies achieved when compared to the 2019 fiscal year. The 2019 fiscal year had a lot of merger-related expenses and optimizations. It would not be unusual for optimal low costs to be available only at the beginning of 2020. Mr. Market is clearly not expecting that.

The market clearly has doubts that management can "make do" with a much lower capital budget. But management has already emphasized drilling and other operational improvements. There is a fair chance that management can accomplish its goals with that budget.

Given the leverage, however, the cost of failure is pretty high. But that failure risk is not as high as one might think. Oil patch activity has been steadily declining for some years as less and less capital is needed for the same amount of growth. No CEO has yet to report that trend has ended for their company.

The point of fact is that Mr. Market fears the Coronavirus will send gas prices down "forever." But bugs like that rarely are an issue for more than a month. Once Spring and better weather arrives, that virus and its effects will rapidly fade. The chances of a major economic disruption are not as great as the market would have an investor believe.

"Chesapeake nearing collapse as options shrink for dealing with massive debt"

Last, but not least are the panic headlines. The fact is that management dealt with the debt load and now has time for the current panic to pass because amounts due are relatively small.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Loss of faith by lenders though can be a very dangerous thing that management is probably very much keeping a wary eye on. The bond prices are now sliding into ridiculous pricing ranges reserved for companies whose debt is 5 to 8 times or more EBITDAX. As shown above that is not the case here. However, for any leveraged company, if lender worries persist or enlarge, it could be as devastating as any reality. Therefore, this company does need some sanity to return to the debt market within the next six months.

Management does intend to pay the debt coming due over the next few years to eliminate that debt completely from the balance sheet. Right now, the credit line and the proposal to raise cash should allow that plan to succeed eventually. There is zero reasons to make management sell parcels at panic levels. Instead, they could and should go about an orderly sale process and if necessary sell when the market recovers.

Probably a quarter or two of reporting that management is well on its way to achieving the fiscal year goals would go a long way towards alleviating many fears of Mr. Market.

It goes without saying that this company could not survive a major and sustained oil price collapse. That is very unlikely to happen as another 2008 is simply not on the horizon. Even that terrible scenario did not leave oil prices at their lows for very long. Gas prices can no longer financially damage this company because the revenue portion is small and the natural gas production has decent hedging.

Summary

None of this is to say that the market does not have a basis for the fears. It is just that this management appears to be "out in front" of the challenges long before Mr. Market got there. The irony of this is that these fears were not there when I first began writing about the company and the situation was far worse.

Management did finally mention the very feared "reverse split" proposal. But a reverse split changes nothing for shareholders. Shareholders will still own the same proportion of the company both before and after the reverse split.

However, the company prospects will determine the suitability of this stock as an investment. The growing EBITDAX should be a clue that the worries in both the stock and bond market are way overboard. Contrary to the headlines, the debt ratios are not great, but they are not disastrous either.

That does not mean this company is "out of the woods" by any means. But it does mean that management has succeeded thus far against a whole lot of considerable odds. Large companies often take a long time to turn around. This one is definitely no exception.

Probably the best investments now are the company bonds probably followed by the preferred stock if the preferred gets beaten up enough by current worries. The common probably needs to be watched by investors until the current stampede runs its course.

The fourth quarter EBITDAX, if annualized is more than $2.6 billion. It will not take a lot of cost-cutting to reach an EBTIDAX of $3 billion. That would lower the key debt ratio to 3 which is a great number to achieve in lending guidelines. Obviously, the lenders will want better, but this company has not had debt at anything close to 3 times EBITDAX in a very long time. In fact, my first few articles documented almost no cash flow from operating activities.

Management has come a long way from those dire circumstances. Back then, there was none of the current talk of default or worse. Investors need to remember that the preferred dividend can be suspended if needed for some more cash.

Right now, the current panic needs to run its course. Once that happens then patient contrarians can look through the remains to determine if this speculative investment is for them. I follow a lot of companies in far worse shape than this one, so the current panic is amusing to say the least.

