GW Pharma A Buy On Back Of Results And Corona Virus Effects

Key bullish factor is the very promising pipeline through 2020 and beyond.

The Q4 results of GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) continue the strong progress the company has been making. This was a continuation of the picture from Q3. The figures did not come as a surprise as the company had provided provisional results in January, which I wrote about here.

In my article in October I wrote about the progress made in Q3 and how the stock price was not accurately representing this progress. This was due mainly to short-term market manipulation and to the company's presence in ETFs, which represent the generally depressed cannabis business.

The pipeline of drugs and treatments expected to come to market should make the company a sound investment for the patient long-term investor. The corona virus crisis should not directly affect the company's business. Market sentiment will though bring the stock price down short-term in tandem with the general market.

The Q4 Results

The 8K can be read here. The most important features are:

* Loss of 7 cents per share compared to 20 cents a year ago. Or, put another way, US$24.9 million compared to US$71.9 million a year ago.

* Q4 revenue of US$109.1 million beat consensus of US$104.3 million.

* Q4 revenue of US$109.1 million was almost entirely made up of "epidiolex" revenues of US$104.5 million.

* Cash & cash equivalents came to a very healthy US$536.9 million, compared to US$591.5 million a year ago. This should hopefully negate the need for any stock dilution in the short to medium term. This is still uncertain however. At the analyst call, management forecast a combination of R & D and Selling, General & Administrative expenses to total US$530 million in this calendar year.

The company's press release on the results was bullish. For the coming year, CEO Justin Gover focused in particular on expanding epidiolex revenues to other medical conditions, making further progress on "Nabiximols" (formerly "Sativex") in the USA, and expanding their footprint in Europe.

The Stock Price

Illustrated below is the 1-year stock price. This has not moved in accordance with the company's improving performance.

The stock price took a tumble this week in the market sell-off over the corona virus. The 5 day chart at the time of writing illustrated below shows this:

In fact, there is no real argument to be made to say that GW Pharma revenues would be hit by the virus. Setting up the sales network in Europe could perhaps be delayed somewhat.

The large proportion of shares owned by just a few investment companies makes the stock price open to manipulation. A broader scope of retail investors would certainly help. Shares held by institutions comprise 80%. Short interest has been averaging out at about 20%

In Q4 2019 it is reported that two stock traders sold large quantities of their stakes in GW Pharma. They were Point 72 Asset Management and Citadel Advisors. They both reportedly shifted their interest to Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). That certainly has played out to be a poor trade so far.

The Pipeline

A company's stock price should best be represented by its future potential. In this GW Pharma scores strongly. It should though of course be noted that drugs under approval are by no means certain to become approved drugs.

The illustration below paints the picture of the company's plans:

The plans can be summarized as follows:

* Approval for use of epidiolex for tuberous sclerosis complex. An sNDA (supplemental new drug approval) was made to the FDA in February. FDA approvals are never a sure thing but this is regarded as very likely to succeed. There are about 50,000 sufferers of tuberous sclerosis complex in the USA. This is a substantially higher number than those suffering from Dravets Syndrome and Lennox Gastaut Syndrome combined. The revenue implications are obvious.

* Further commercialization of epidiolex for its approved use with childhood epilepsies. So far the company reckons they have reached about 50% of their target market in the USA.

* Further testing and attempts to get approval for epidiolex for other conditions.

* Further testing and attempts to get approval for nabiximols in North America. It is already approved in 25 countries around the world. Management has been very bullish on this for some time. At the analyst call Gover called nabixmols a "compelling commercial opportunity."

* Recruiting for Phase 3 trials of epidiolex for Reit Syndrome.

* Continuing strengthening of their strong patent position.

Medical conditions being targeted by these tests include spasticity associated with MS (multiple sclerosis) and SCI (spinal cord injuries), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), schizophrenia, autism and NHIE (neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy). These are conditions with a substantially higher number of potential patients than their current treatment conditions of Dravets Syndrome and Lennox Gastaut Syndrome.

These exciting future testing plans were covered in detail at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. They can be read here.

As I covered in detail in an article in October, the overseas revenue potential for GW Pharma is also of great promise. The operations in Europe are now being rolled out on a country to country basis. They began in Germany last year and should be extended to the U.K, France, Italy and Spain this year. Other countries around the world will be targeted in 2021.

The Competition

The future potential of cannabinoids for treating a wide range of medical conditions is becoming more and more accepted by medical opinion. An investor in GW Pharma should indeed believe this is the case if he wants to invest in the company going forward. Research is increasingly seeing the potential benefits of the interaction of endocannabinoids, which naturally occur in the human body, with cannabinoids from the cannabis plant.

Apart from those conditions GW Pharma are working on, there have been some very promising treatment possibilities uncovered by scientific research recently. These include for treatment of drug-resistant "superbug" bacteria such as MRSA (methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus) and for oncology conditions. Research is focused on different cannabinoids such as CBD (cannabidiol), THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBG (cannabigerol). Physicians have also been looking more and more at cannabis as providing wide-ranging medical benefits to avoid the danger inherent in the common polypharmacy experienced by elderly people today taking cocktails of different drugs.

GW Pharma is surprisingly far ahead of the competition in this. Some examples are given below.

* Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). This company certainly has had its boosters, especially here on Seeking Alpha. However their latest test results for their product "fintepla" for treatment of Dravets Syndrome were very disappointing. Their stock price cratered by over 30% accordingly. The company has somewhat of a history of problems with its submissions to the FDA. That may explain why it is currently close to 52 weeks lows and about half the value it was earlier in 2019.

* Zynerba (NASDAQ:ZYNE). Like Zogenix this is a small drug development company with a limited pipeline and financial uncertainties. It is focusing on an interesting area of transdermal delivery. Its test results for "zygel" last year were disappointing. It certainly has its supporters but there are good reasons why its stock price is close to 52 week lows and about a quarter of what is was earlier in 2019.

* Insys Therapeutics (OTCPK:INSYQ). I had warned about this company in articles back in 2016. It went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and several leading executives were jailed over the marketing of its fentanyl product "subsys".

* Emerald Bioscience (OTCQB:OTCQB:EMBI). My article back in April 2019 discussed this company's aims. It has some interesting research in proprietary strains of both THC and CBD. It is focused particularly on glaucoma studies. It is a high risk stock and may not have the finances to bring its researches to any definite conclusion.

Conclusion

The medium and long-term prospects for GW Pharma look very promising. The Q4 results reinforced this. It seems to be by far the market leader in the potential of the benefits of cannabinoids for a host of medical conditions. The finances are sound and the pipeline is very promising. Any stock price pullbacks caused by the coronavirus should be seen as a Buy opportunity.

