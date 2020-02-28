ViacomCBS - For A Value Play In Media, Resistance May Be Futile

Like some other 167 million households around the world, my family and I watch Netflix (NFLX), and in our case have opted not to pay for a traditional cable or satellite TV package. Instead, our home entertainment needs are sufficiently met between antenna TV, Netflix, and the occasional Redbox rental or borrowing an entire season of "This is Us" on DVD from the local library and binging it in a week. However, I have had serious thoughts of adding CBS All Access (VIAC) to my list of streaming, summed up in a single reason: "Picard," the new streaming series reviving the iconic character from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

I admit to being hooked on "Star Trek TNG" as a youth (my brother gave me the board game Terrace as a Christmas present one year), as well as "Star Trek: Voyager" while an undergrad student. I've Netflixed both series, and Netflix caries other series in the franchise, including the original series, "Deep Space 9" and "Enterprise." However, if you want to see the new series focused on Captain Picard, your only source is CBS All Access. The entire Star Trek set of intellectual properties is a significant holding, but ViacomCBS is much more than TV properties, and encompasses film, digital and traditional publishing as well, and generates revenues from advertising, licensing, subscriptions and third-party film production among other sources.

While I think it is sound advise not to let sentimentality factor in investing, I confess that I started looking into ViacomCBS because I am a Star Trek fan. After earnings were released last week that missed expectations severely, sending shares down ~15% in a single day, not to mention the additional mayhem in the markets on February 24 and 25, 2020. With the name now down roughly 40% just since the start of the year, the valuation merits a look as an entry point.

Data by YCharts

Q4 Earnings & 2020 guidance: A No Good, Very Bad Day

ViacomCBS completed their re-merger on December 4, 2019, so reported figures on Q4 2019 are largely based on how the separate entities fared. A well-known children's book the company publishes through Simon and Schuster, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day," may be an apt description for how things went for existing shareholders when results were announced last week. Full year revenues of $27.8 billion came in at 2% over 2018, but Q4 revenues were a major miss of $6.9 billion, a decrease of 3% year-over-year. Even more significant were earnings, which were really impacted by merger costs in the quarter, delivering a GAAP loss of ($0.44) EPS in the quarter, but ending the year with a total EPS of $5.36. With earning like that, and a share price under $30, well, math speaks for itself - a trailing P/E of plus or minus 5.0x seems fit for a company with one foot in the grave as opposed to one with reasonable chances for growth. In the case of ViacomCBS, growth is achievable, and management's forward guidance for 2020 expects OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) of $5.8 - 6.1 billion, compared to ~$5.5 billion in 2019. At midpoint of guidance, this would represent OIBDA growth around 8%. In the same vein, Christina Spade, the CFO, reported on the earnings call that:

Our 2019 adjusted free cash flow was $1.24 billion, which excludes $366 million of restructuring and merger related payments. These results were affected by higher content investments across our businesses, including more original series produced for our own platform as well as for third-party and the expansion of our film slate ... For 2020 adjusted free cash flow, we have line of sight to significant improvements, which will enable us to achieve adjusted free cash flow in the range of $1.8 billion to $2 billion.

The cash flow improvements are driven by revenue growth in licensing, digital and advertising and cash savings from merger savings kicking and carefully watching the spend on content creation.

About ViacomCBS Content: Diverse Media and Assets

Content really is king in media, and for consumers with basically unlimited options to choose, getting their attention in a crowded field of contenders is tough. Netflix is spending so heavily on content because it either has to license content from others or risk creating new content from scratch that may or may not be a hit. While less risky to have rights to something consumers already know and appreciate, whether "Friends" or "The Office" which are being lost as NBC's (CMCSA) Peacock and AT&T's (T) HBO streaming services are slated to come online this year, or "Star Trek," which Netflix still has for the time being, the good ones don't come cheap.

On the other hand, for every "Stranger Things" style hit Netflix comes up with on its own, there are countless Netflix originals that are pretty much duds. On top of that, the hits it comes up with on its own become more expensive over time, while the duds are basically sunk costs with little to no return. This puts the owners of known quantities in a relatively strong position in the media landscape, and ViacomCBS is not too shabby in the content area. It certainly has its share of less valuable legacy properties, aka MTV, and has admittedly been struggling with Nickelodeon, but on the whole it has an attractive profile of properties: from specific names like SpongeBob Squarepants and the hit "Sonic The Hedgehog" film, to the CBS broadcast properties with some NFL rights and NCAA basketball, to Paramount Studios and a 49% stake in Miramax, to the publishing house Simon & Schuster.

Undervalued For Now

Of course, owning the assets and monetizing them effectively are not the same thing, as it is the second that decides the value to those owners. ViacomCBS's value in the market has been substantially trimmed down, but looking forward from here, consider the following:

The dividend yield is currently over 3.5% due to the share price getting crushed, but the dividend is fully covered. The dividends cost about $600 million per year, which is basically 50% of operating cash flow based on the 2019 figure of $1.2 billion, and that ratio should drop going forward between ongoing buybacks and forecasts for operating cash flow to rebound this year on the strength of streaming growth and heavy spending in political ads.

Long-term debt of $18 billion is certainly a concern, but maturities are not breathing down their neck. There are not any serious individual maturities until 2023, and management is targeting a debt to adjusted OIBDA ratio of 2.75, with the current ratio at 3.40. The 2021 bonds may need partially re-financed, but I would expect in the current rate environment that ViacomCBS would be able to arrange fair terms, and I would not be surprised either to see them try and get ahead of some of the expensive 2023 issues that are paying over 7% coupons, although they are pretty small in scale.

(source: ViacomCBS 2019 10-K)

Finally, ViacomCBS seems to me to have a benefit of flexibility in how it is going about growth without necessarily having to spend as heavily. For example, just to focus on TV distribution alone: while the company is playing in the increasingly crowded streaming space, it is already present across sort of 3 tiers of delivery - PlutoTV (ad-supported streaming TV and movies, and growing monthly users); CBS All Access (medium price point), and Showtime On Demand (premium). AT&T's HBO (T) streaming, by comparison, or Disney+ (DIS) either have basically a single tier (Disney, although it is now being offered bundled with ESPN+ and Hulu, for example, for an extra $6 per month) or are not even launched yet (HBO Max is supposed to launch in May; to be fair though, AT&T does offer AT&T TV Now and Direct TV streaming, etc.).

Yet these players are pulling back their own content to be limited to their own services, but ViacomCBS is perfectly willing to mix and match, licensing plenty of content to others and reaping the paycheck and also distributing its own content. Ultimately, I think this is to ViacomCBS' advantage, as it is still early enough in the streaming game, and down the road not all the entrants will necessarily still be standing. In the meantime, broadcast and cable TV isn't dead yet, (political ad spending is pretty likely to hit records in 2020) and it doesn't have to commit itself to only one format for distribution. As a corollary, by remaining open on that front for as long as possible, I believe it conceivably makes a more attractive acquisition target for those focused both on distribution and content creation. There is no shortage of suggestions that Netflix, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) or even AT&T should snatch them up to drive consumers to their own services. The difficulties in getting through FCC or antitrust objections could likely be worked out depending on the circumstances, and I would not jump into ViacomCBS solely hoping for an acquisition down the road, but I think it is a distinct possibility.

Conclusion

At $25 and change per share, I find ViacomCBS a compelling value for the medium to long-term. The dividend yield is enough for me to wait and see what the Redstones want to do, and in the meantime I expect a combination of modest buybacks, debt reduction, and increases in cash flow. ViacomCBS has valuable enough assets to make it an attractive play in the media space. The next 12 months to 18 months could see plenty more volatility, but I have been adding in small doses over the last 2 weeks and plan to build out a full position over the next 6 months or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have established roughly a half-position in VIAC over the last two weeks and plan to build out the position over the next 3 to 6 months. I am also long AT&T (T).