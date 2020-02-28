Make Big Bucks With Starbucks

I rate Starbucks as a strong buy at any price below $80. This should be easy for investors as the coronavirus continues to cause selling pressure on the stock.

Starbucks is a mature coffee behemoth that trades at a discount due to the recent minor market correction.

Source: Sprudge.com

Introduction

Over the last two decades, Starbucks (SBUX) has been an incredibly successful investment for the millions that have owned the stock. Today, I will provide investors an update as to what we should expect from the company, and correspondingly its stock, moving forward. Overall, I am bullish on Starbucks, as it continues to execute its global expansion strategy. To support this bullishness, I use numbers given to us by Starbucks' management to determine the returns investors should expect over the coming decade.

Starbucks currently owns approximately 31,000 stores through both a company-operated model and a licensing model, and these stores are located in around 70 countries. The company-operated stores account for 81% of the company's revenues, and the licensed stores account for approximately 11% of the company's revenues. A graphical breakdown can be seen below:

Source: Starbucks FY19 Annual Report

At such a size, Starbucks has transitioned its strategy to what they call "Growth At Scale," as you will find in its 2020 Proxy Presentation.

Source: Starbucks 2020 Proxy Presentation

So today, we will analyze the future prospects for Starbucks. Here's a short outline of what we will cover.

Projected store count growth Comparable store sales Valuation using my proprietary technique Concluding thoughts

Projected Store Count Growth

Source: Starbucks

In many places around the world, Starbucks is as ubiquitous as McDonald's (MCD), the king of international expansion. The rapid growth of these highly profitable stores has largely fueled the rapid rise in the company's share price. But with many markets reaching saturation, investors must ask themselves: What are the prospects for further expansion throughout the world?

Total Store Count: FY 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Source: Starbucks FY19 Annual Report

Considering that McDonald's operates over 36,000 stores globally, Starbucks likely has clear sight to at least another 33% growth in stores to approximately 40,000 stores globally.

This stat, along with its comparable store sales, combine to form the basis for the company's financial projections, which we will discuss later in this article.

Comparable Store Sales

While overall expansion is important, same-store sales in the U.S. will drive a solid portion of the 7%-9% in revenue growth moving forward. Below is a chart that depicts same-store growth. Notably, same-store sales growth has been strongest in the Americas.

Source: Starbucks FY19 Annual Report

As can be seen above, Starbucks' total, i.e., both international and domestic, same-store sales are currently growing at an average of about 3%, which for the mature giant is respectable, but certainly no Chipotle (CMG), which just grew its comps at 13.5% yoy.

Financial Analysis: Is Starbucks A Good Buy?

In order to arrive at whether we should buy Starbucks today, I will use my L.A. Steven Valuation Model, whereby we can determine based on a few assumptions whether buying Starbucks would be a good idea today. Here are the steps in my proprietary valuation model:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Let's begin!

Step 1

Our assumptions for Starbucks will largely be informed by the guidance the company provided, in which Starbucks stated that it plans to grow EPS by at least 10% annually for the foreseeable future.

Source: Starbucks FY19 Proxy Presentation

Therefore, we will use 10% as our growth rate in the following discounted cash flow model. This growth rate is somewhat deceptive, as much of it will be on the back of aggressive share repurchases, as we will see.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $3.3 Fair Value $77.22

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

As the above model illustrates, Starbucks is currently overvalued at $77.22 per share, according to the most conservative estimate, which is also the estimate on which we should base our investment decisions.

But step 1 does not tell the whole story. To fully understand what returns we should expect from Starbucks, we must use steps 2 and 3.

Step 2

Starbucks has bought back approximately 22% of its outstanding shares over the last 5 years, which is an incredible rate, rivaled only by a few companies I cover, such as Home Depot (HD) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

Source: YCharts

Starbucks has made it clear that it intends to return capital to shareholders through further dividend increases and share repurchases. Therefore, we can expect further reduction in shares outstanding over the next decade.

So let's take a look at how a conservative decrease of 20% of shares outstanding over the next decade would impact our valuation.

Discounted Cash Flow Model With Share Repurchases Incorporated

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $3.30 Fair Value $77.22 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Reduction Via Buybacks) $92.62

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

With Starbucks planning to grow its revenues at 7-9% over the long-term, it's entirely plausible that the company will grow its free cash flow per share organically by 10% annually, which means that the share repurchases will serve as fuel to accelerate this growth rate.

With that in mind, a reduction of 20% in shares outstanding, which is highly conservative considering the company bought back 22% of its outstanding shares in 5 years, would increases Starbucks' free cash flow per share growth by 2.48%, leading to a growth rate of 12.48%, instead of the original 10%.

This leads to the above fair value of $92.62.

Therefore, Starbucks is currently undervalued by 6.07%.

But we aren't nearly done yet!

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

So we've determined that Starbucks should grow its free cash flow per share by about 12.5% over the next decade, which means that the company is currently undervalued by about 6%.

But what should we expect in the way of future annualized returns from buying the stock today? You came to the right guy!

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $92.62 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 38.9x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 8.66x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 25x Fair Value At 10yr End $267.43

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

If one were to buy Starbucks at $81, then they should expect a CAGR of 12.69% from share price appreciation alone.

Now, let's assess what that return would look like were someone to buy the stock in a tax exempt retirement account, such as a Roth IRA:

Source: HughCalc.org

Therefore, if one were to buy at $81, they should expect a total annualized return of 14.34%.

Risks

Starbucks' greatest risk can be summed up in two words: Luckin Coffee (LK). Should Luckin Coffee provide a low-cost alternative to consumers in China, or should consumers prefer Luckin Coffee because it is Chinese, Starbucks' 7%-9% sales growth rate may not be tenable.

The second greatest risk would simply be executional risk. Starbucks' entrance into new markets could prove entirely unsuccessful, as has been the case for Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) in India.

Concluding Thoughts

For investors in Starbucks in the early 2000s, returns have been incredible; however, today investors must temper their expectations. 14.34% total return is nothing to scoff at though, so for anyone looking to purchase Starbucks, especially in a tax-exempt account, I give my blessing, and I also highly recommend that you DRIP the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.