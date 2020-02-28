The Real Driver Of Equity Selling

Coronavirus did not matter for markets back at the end of January. But traders are now panicked by the virus. This morning Dow futures were down another 400 points, bringing the total drop to nearly 3000 points since last week! A -10% drop in a week! We have been saying that the equity buying had gotten out of control and hit euphoric conditions. We were correct.

The reason why coronavirus matters now at the end of February and did not matter at the end of January is the unification of technical conditions to mark a major equity market top. We have been hammering on several technical indicators in the past weeks in our Daily Updates, which were warning of trouble for equities.

First, the S&P 500 Advance/Decline line was showing a screaming divergence with the S&P 500 price index. We highlighted this S&P 500 A/D line chart very early in our article Big 4 Vs. S&P 496 on February 15. An advance-decline line that lags the price index indicates narrowing participation in the rally. This is indeed what happened, as we described in the article.

Second, another important technical divergence was forming between the S&P 500 and several oscillators. This is a classic, tried-and-true indicator for technicians. Below is a chart of the S&P 500 with its 9-day and 14-day RSIs. The divergences were blaring.

A third technical indicator that we had been discussing prior to this week’s market crash was investor sentiment. Most strategists (Leon Cooperman being one example) were saying just last week that markets were optimistic, but we needed to see yet another +5% on the S&P 500 to move into euphoria. While not many market strategists were courageous enough to declare a sentiment top, we had stated several times in our commentaries that the U.S. equity markets were in euphoria. To support our claim, we presented our WMA Market Sentiment Indicator (updated below). We saw the most extreme reading on record (at 98.9) just two weeks ago.

Coronavirus was a catalyst to release technical forces being built up in the markets. These technical forces were not present at the end of January for coronavirus episode 1, which the markets quickly overlooked. While this second episode of coronavirus seems more severe due to the confirmed spread outside of China, markets were too complacent in pricing in the coronavirus risk during the first episode of selling and technical conditions were still forming for a market top.

In addition, the bond market had been signaling risks for the economy since January, which were not reflected in the equity market. The unvisionary equity market finally caught on to the bond market signals after 10-Year and 30-Year Treasury yields fells to record lows this week, exaggerating the Treasury Yield Curve inversion. The new fears of the coronavirus do not explain a drop of 3000 Dow Jones Industrial Average points in a week. This equity sell-off is being technically-driven from stock market excesses and euphoric conditions.

While we are expecting a “rip-your-face-off” rally at any moment, do not expect a V-shaped equity bounce back to last week’s highs this time around. A major sentiment top does not get worked off in a couple of weeks.

WMA ESG Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, ESG-focused equity allocation strategies, including the WMA ESG High Yield Strategy (over 6% dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our ESG Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.