A History Of 4% Down Days

The speed of the drawdown has reached historic levels, and this article aims to put the move in a broader context for readers.

On Monday, we saw the S&P 500 (SPY) shed 3.35%. I noted for readers that -3% down days are not uncommon occurring roughly on roughly 1.4% of all trading sessions. If down days of that magnitude were uniformly distributed instead of clustered in recessionary environments, you would expect to see that type of negative daily performance 3-4 times per year.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 shed another 3.03%. I noted for readers that consecutive days down 3% are quite rare, occurring only 40 times over the past 90 years. Most of the observations have happened in the Great Depression (25 occurrences), during the Great Recession (5 occurrences) or during war. Sharp mid-cycle drawdowns have tended to be good buying opportunities if a recession is avoided.

Monday and Tuesday made this sell-off unique. Thursday's -4.4% return for the S&P 500 made it even more notable and potentially historic given the rapidity of the sell-off. This article seeks to answer how rare are -4% days for the S&P 500. In what market environments did they tend to occur? What did this type of rapid drawdown mean for forward-looking returns?

In a dataset dating back to 1928, returns of -4% or worse for the S&P 500 have only occurred 146 times. Since the end of World War II, we have only seen 51 days this weak in 75 years. Down 4% days are rare, and they tend to cluster in economic recessions.

Putting together the cumulative weak days on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and we are entering historic territory. The S&P 500 has shed 10.7% over these past four trading sessions.

We have not had a four day selloff this bad since the financial crisis in 2008. (-17.2% in four days ending October 9th, 2008)

Before that, we had not experienced as bad of a 4 day stretch since July 2002 when the announcement of accounting regularities at Worldcom spooked a market already grappling with the tech bubble deflation and post-9/11 uncertainty. (-11.96% in four days ending July 23, 2002)

Before the 2002 sell-off, it was the worst four day period since August 1998 when global assets were frightened by the prospect of a Russian debt default. (-12.41% ending August 31, 1998)

Prior to 1998, you have to go back to the historic 1987 market sell-off. (-28.5% ending October 19th, 1987)

Before 1987, you have to go back a quarter-century to the Kennedy Slide of 1962. (-10.97% ending May 28, 1962)

Prior to that sell-off, you have to go back to May 1940, which an astute reader recently pointed out was the German blitzkreig into France (-15.1% through May 14, 1940)

Any way you slice it "Coronavirus 2020" will be remembered as a historic market drawdown. This is a difficult situation for markets to get their heads around. An airborne, highly communicable "community virus" could lead to a contraction in economic activity as people voluntarily quarantine, reducing business activity and consumer spending. In the elongated economic expansion, monetary policy has long been the fallback for markets. Modestly lower interest rates can not stimulate demand if supply chains are disrupted and end consumers are disengaged.

With that negative scenario stated, I still have a hard time believing that this virus will markedly reduce the value of American businesses five years from now. The average U.S. company is not worth 10% less after 4 days. We could certainly see an earnings dip and economic slowdown in the short-term, and markets can certainly by myopic. Three trillion dollars has been erased from U.S. equities, a difficult to fathom figure. Part of the visceral market reaction is likely driven by the stretched equity multiples that persisted when we entered the downturn.

I listed six historical periods dating back to World War II that were worse than the four days we just experienced. Readers should consider whether they believe that markets have over or under-reacted to the threat. Volatility begets volatility, but it also creates opportunity. I hope this historical look at 4% down days, and 4-day drops is helpful for readers as they put the recent move into a historical context.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.