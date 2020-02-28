Caesars: After The El Dorado Deal Closes, Expect A Shift In Strategy Coming On Fast

“I can tell you how bad boards are… I don’t have to watch Saturday Night Live anymore, I just go to board meetings.”

Carl Icahn

We stipulate that not everyone agrees with the Icahn quote that suggests, in principle, that all corporate boards are comprised of overpaid old boys club cronies who nod their heads like bobble head dolls at any initiative being sold by clueless CEOs. To be sure there are enough of them whose bad judgments keep the door thrown open to activists like Uncle Carl who has built a net worth of $17B largely off the passivity of boards and terrible decisions of CEOs they have put in place. There also are well-informed, savvy boards who work in tandem with smart CEOs to produce results that gladden the wallets of investors.

(Above: Carl Icahn, ignited the deal that resulted in the merger. He will probably walk away with more than a billion when all is said and done) Source: CNBC.

Our concern here: All too often investors focus too tightly on traditional metrics that measure stocks, rather than deep diving into the strategic orientation of boards and the CEOs they appoint. Buying stocks today in a world where everyone knows everything at roughly the same time compels our attention more than ever to boards and top management acuity. Investing now is a rough and tumble bullet train ride with a tech locomotive dragging us all to destinations unknown every day. Base metrics that measure investor sentiment are fine but far from what eventually counts in moving stocks.

Data by YCharts

Investors need to understand the convictions of corporate leaders that lie behind decisions and strategies. In that realm is where activists like Icahn have made their billions and will probably continue to do so. There's no date stamp on stupidity. To quote Icahn again, “Some people study artificial intelligence. I study natural stupidity.”

There are three kinds of boards. Old boys network boards, diversity for diversity sake boards and “show me the money” boards who are undaunted in holding a CEO’s feet to the fire. In a long career in gaming, I have found and worked with boards and CEOs of all three stripes. What commands our attention here is the imminent closing of the $8.5B merger between El Dorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors and would-be investors in the shares are best counseled now to look beyond the final valuations of the stock that will emerge. Yes, revenues count, earnings count, P/Es count, asset values count, balance sheets count. But what counts more than all is what does the new management have in mind when all the state approvals are complete and the ink on signatures dry on the masses of deal papers?

We see a tidal wave of change coming in outlook, strategy and conviction of the new board and new Caesars CEO in how to make the most money for shareholders from its spectacular asset base. And a good deal of that change we believe will come from the meat and potatoes skill sets of El Dorado blended with the existing strengths of Caesars in building revenues off databases.

The result: We think we are looking at what may rapidly become a very hot stock post merger, post coronavirus complications for the sector. ERI will rationalize, synergize (projected $500M in savings), trim the portfolio with asset sales and probably eliminate the “command and control” centralized marketing mandates of the belt and suspenders c-suite management of the past. (Below: Caesars Palace, a money machine since 1966 - except when the belt and suspenders people interfered. Source: Caesars archives.)

(At this writing, we note that any disruptions ahead for the industry relative to the coronavirus are not part of this view. There's no way of anticipating the depth or duration of the virus threat to the US. ERI CEO Tom Reeg recently told shareholders the company had not as yet experienced any sharp declines they could attribute to the impact of the virus).

CZR’as Total Rewards database, 55M strong, will be merged with El Dorado’s to better service customers and also raise win per gaming position that will ultimately translate into an earnings profile that will help propel valuations.

Background

CZR has been transitioning from one ownership base to another since I had joined the company in the 1980s. I was part of the transition from its original founders, some of whom, according to regulators, had sketchy friends. Our leadership came from the corporate/financial and marketing worlds. The balance sheet was cleaned up, reporting lines clarified and a clear vision for future growth established.

Not sitting on its laurels, the company was sold first to ITT, who was indeed totally clueless as to what to do with it. Then to Starwood (Now: Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD), which talked a big game about synergies between marketing the casinos to its strong hotel patron database, but produced little. It was then sold again to a New Jersey trucking magnate who had gained control over the old Bally Park Place Inc. casinos. He shed the belt and suspenders corporatization and brought the company to a better customer focus. Then in 2004, in its last ownership change, it was acquired by Harrah’s for $5.2B.

During the process, the Harrah’s board picked Gary Loveman as CEO. He was the Harvard professor credited with developing the Total Rewards loyalty program. It was an out of the box choice that raised lots of eyebrows in the industry, but Loveman served until 2015. His tenure had some positives, but overall, created a corporate headquarters bureaucracy of command and control that dissipated much of the customer-centric brand value built over decades. He led the company into the disastrous 2008 private equity sale to Apollo Global in the teeth of the financial crisis.

One of the major blunders of Loveman and CZR was passing up the possibilities of the Macau market in the early 2000s. It was inconceivable to me that CZR, the pioneer and leader in international marketing to VIP Asian gamblers, had essentially shrugged off Macau while their key peers dived in.

In January 2017, CZR filed for an $18B bankruptcy, shaving $10B off its unmanageable debt and establishing the VICI Properties Inc. REIT (OTC:VICI).

Loveman’s successor, Mark Frissora, former Hertz CEO, was likewise a leader who thought of CZRs as more of a system than as a portfolio of casinos with distinct characteristics by market. Like Loveman, he was not a gaming person. He cut costs and invested in massive room renovation, all to the good. He was a steward, not a visionary. He was unable to overcome the massive debt incurred by the horrible Apollo Global deal.

So now what had CZR management, its private equity owners and board created in 2019?

They had inherited the most iconic brand in gaming with decades old marketing structure in Asia and done nothing until all that was left for them was a 50/50 partnership in a proposed South Korea property costing $775M. It is most likely to be sold off by ERI’s Reeg.

They centralized key customer contact functions directed from corporate, taking much responsibility away from the day-to-day operators at the property level. This created frustration at the property level that new CEO Anthony Rodio attacked immediately upon assuming his post. (Rodio was the hand-picked candidate of activist shareholder Carl Icahn and a solid gaming operator.)

They had grown too big and too unwieldy to manage with a minimum of corporate staff and therefore became ossified in decision making.

The result: Obviously, the stock languished, Carl Icahn who knew a thing or two about casinos, saw opportunity and swooped in, buying 20%, demanding cost savings and the dismissal of Frissora, replacing him with Rodio. Out of that came something of a tussle between Icahn and Apollo which attracted the interest of the ever acquisitive El Dorado. Icahn had a clear choice here. ERI was putting money on the table, Apollo was just talking. Icahn won the argument and was the catalyst in the deal that brought in ERI.

He shares the ERI approach: Gaming is all about transmitting a gambling experience to a customer without complicating your life or the customer’s with too many bells and whistles. (Below: El Dorado Reno: It all started with a slot player mentality and solid operating skills). Source: El Dorado archives.

Where we go from here

ERI’a Reeg has a vision for the company as has existed since the 1980s. His total attention at this moment is focused on bringing home the final bacon by closing the CZR deal by the end of 2Q or before.

Forget global ambitions. Expect CZR to be totally focused on being the biggest player in the US casino space with 60 properties in 16 markets. Reeg expects to maintain a 50/50 ratio of owned and operated properties, clearly recognizing that there are indeed areas where a REIT sale makes great sense and others where it does not. Proceeds will go to reducing the debt incurred in the CZR deal. The entire financing of the close is in place at writing. The key: ERI is projecting the new CZR can achieve margins in the mid-30s. They will reach that by a blend of CZR’s deep revenue generating structure and their own cost-efficient systems. Expect many heads to fall, and expect the promised $500M in synergies will be achieved, emerging as the biggest player on the US regional. The Vegas stage with its debt under control and hard focus on rebuilding key employee morale at the property level, CZRs will present a good case for a buy. ERI’s sports betting deals can now be expanded into the CZR system, merged with their existing initiatives to make it a national player in the space.

Conclusion

With a portfolio rationalized, its debt reduced to manageable leverage ratios, improvements in operating margins and merger of two excellent databases, you will have a CZR which promises to be a very hot property in a space that's still undergoing consolidation.

Most importantly, and we can’t stress this enough, for the first time since 2003, CZR will have a senior management and board totally thinking like gaming people. Its customer-centric heritage from the Carrano family which built the original El Dorado Reno from scratch, part iconic brand value of CZR going in and gaming savvy people at the helm.

From our industry centric and CZR “alumni” view, it’s a no-brainer buy against what appears to be a great new era for a company that paid too heavy a price for too many years for its pretensions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.