Diamondback Energy: Growth With Free Cash Flows

The weakness in oil prices can make this year a challenging one for the independent exploration and production companies. But Diamondback Energy (FANG) is one of the few operators that can grow its oil production by double-digits while generating free cash flows. The company's earnings and cash flows will also receive some support from improvement in realized prices relative to the WTI benchmark and a strong hedge book.

Earnings Recap

Diamondback Energy has released its fourth-quarter results in which the company's profits increased to $1.93 per share from $1.21 a year earlier. The earnings growth came after the company's production surged to 301,284 boe per day, including oil production of 194,972 bpd, from 182,785 boepd and oil production of 130,091 a year earlier. The strong growth can be attributed in large part to the acquisition of Energen Corp. which closed in late-November. The increase in realized oil prices to $54.74 per barrel from $45.51 a year earlier also helped push profits higher.

The company also showed that returning capital to shareholders remains one of Diamondback Energy's top priorities. Diamondback Energy generated $833 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, in the fourth quarter. The company spent $748 million as capital expenditures and ended the period with free cash flows of $85 million ($833Mn - $748Mn). The company used the free cash flows, as well as $43 million of gains from interest rate swaps unwound as part of a recent bond offering, to repurchase shares. It spent a total of $199 million on buying back 2.4 million shares in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company spent a total of $30 million on dividends and doubled the quarterly payout to $0.375 per share from $0.188 previously.

Looking Ahead

In my view, Diamondback Energy is entering 2020 on a positive note after posting double-digit growth in oil production on a sequential basis. I think the company is prepared to meaningfully grow output in the future since it will keep drilling activity elevated throughout 2020. Diamondback Energy will bring around nine more wells online (gross) and expects to complete over 7% more net lateral feet in 2020 as compared to 2019 at the same budget as last year of roughly $2.9 billion, which shows that the company will capitalize on the capital efficiency gains and cost reduction efforts realized in 2019. This will drive production growth. Diamondback Energy is expecting a 10% to 15% increase in oil production in 2020.

Diamondback Energy's earnings will also likely benefit from the improvement in pricing levels relative to the benchmark. In 2019, Diamondback Energy, as well as several other Permian Basin producers, sold their oil at a discount to the WTI as the surge in supplies and a shortage of takeaway capacity pushed the region's prices lower. Diamondback Energy's realized oil prices in the fourth quarter and FY-2019 were 96% and 91% of WTI respectively. But new pipelines have been coming online which have pushed the regional prices closer to the WTI benchmark and given Permian Basin operators access to lucrative markets. Diamondback Energy's oil price realization relative to the WTI will likely improve from as early as the second quarter when EPIC and the Gray Oak pipelines will be placed into service. These lines will give Diamondback Energy access to the export and Gulf Coast markets where oil prices are linked with the international benchmark Brent crude that trades at a premium over WTI. Once Diamondback Energy starts capturing Brent prices, its realizations can move past 100% of WTI.

The double-digit production growth, combined with the improvement in realized prices relative to the WTI benchmark, can push Diamondback Energy's earnings and cash flows higher. With flat levels of capital expenditure, the company can deliver higher levels of free cash flows in 2020 than last year. In a $50 to $55 a barrel oil price environment, Diamondback Energy expects to deliver between more than $450 million and more than $675 million of free cash flows.

Diamondback Energy, however, is facing oil-price related risks. The oil price environment has worsened in the past few weeks. The WTI oil price has fallen from $58 a barrel a few weeks ago to $52 at the time of this writing, thanks in large part to the coronavirus outbreak in China and the resulting dip in travel and economic activity that has cut fuel demand. Oil prices averaged $57.02 a barrel in 2019 and could stay low in 2020, averaging around $55.71 a barrel, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimate. The company's production mix is heavily tilted towards crude oil, with the commodity accounting for around 66% of its total output. The weakness in oil prices, therefore, will hurt the company's earnings and cash flows.

The weak oil price environment will also make it difficult for the company to grow dividends or aggressively buyback shares. Note that the company is working through a $2 billion stock repurchase program which ends by the end of this year. Under the current authorization, Diamondback Energy has so far repurchased 6.4 million shares by spending $598 million.

The good thing, however, is that Diamondback Energy has some downside protection. The company has hedged a large chunk of its 2020 oil production using derivative contracts which minimize the exposure of the company's cash flows to weakness in oil prices. The company has hedged more than 97,000-109,000 bpd of future oil production using swaps, three-way collars, and put spreads. That's equivalent to more than 46% of the company's forecasted production for this year. The company will continue to receive a decent price for these barrels, even if oil prices stay low or fall even further.

With support from hedges, Diamondback Energy could still generate enough free cash flows to fully fund its dividends, even at low oil prices. As mentioned earlier, the company could generate more than $450 million of free cash flows at $50 WTI which it can use to fund all of its annual dividend of $1.50 per share ($$0.375/ quarter) as well as distributions to non-controlling interest holders. The company's total payouts as dividends and distributions will be $362 million, as per my estimate, which will not only get fully covered by free cash flows but the company can also end the year with $88 million of excess cash.

For these reasons, I believe Diamondback Energy is looking good heading into 2020, a year when this oil producer will not only grow production but also generate strong levels of free cash flows. The company's shares have fallen by 5% in the last three months due to the dip in oil prices but still outperformed the industry's benchmark fund - the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) - which dropped by 16% in this period. I think Diamondback Energy stock could continue to outperform in the future as it delivers double-digit growth in oil production with free cash flows and continues to reward shareholders with dividends. The company's shares are trading 8.9x forward earnings, below sector median of 10.9x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I suggest investors who can tolerate oil price swings should consider buying this stock.

