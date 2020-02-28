Sabra Payout Ratio To Go Whizzing Past 100%

When we last touched on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) we warned on the continuing deterioration of dividend coverage. We balanced that with the fact that SBRA was issuing so much equity that it would likely need to placate new holders of the stock. Specifically we notes,

The one bright spot for the current dividend lovers is that companies generally have a very hard time issuing equity in such large amounts and then cutting the dividend right away. They can get into trouble for misleading new investors and it also ruins relationship with the capital markets. Hence, such a large equity issuance is likely to defer a dividend cut for at least 3 quarters, in our opinion. The back half of 2020 will get very interesting for SBRA. We maintain our sell recommendation on the stock.

SBRA reported Q4-2019 numbers and made some interesting changes to the way they report their tenant coverage ratios. Alongside that, they issued guidance for 2020 as well. We take a dive into the numbers and give you our take.

Q4-2019

Normalized Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at 47 cents. This was about in line with expectations and covered the dividends paid of 45 cents in the quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2019, SBRA sold 11.5 million shares of common stock under its ATM programs, generating gross proceeds of $251.5 million before commissions. The quarter was relatively uneventful, especially compared to the first three quarters of 2019 where SBRA had multiple startling developments including impairments and sales.

Guidance and dividend comments

SBRA now expects 2020 to produce $1.75 of normalized AFFO.

This is 5% drop from the $1.86 made in 2019 and a 19% drop from the 2018 normalized AFFO of $2.16. The $1.75 also falls under the payout of $1.80 in dividends per year. Management emphasized a commitment to the dividend as investors likely had that on their minds right from the start.

Incorporated in this year's guidance is our commitment to maintaining the dividend with expected coverage improvement beginning in the latter part of the year.

Analysts pressed SBRA on this during the Q&A session.

Daniel Bernstein Well, okay. They want to imply that its poor numbers, just felt like slow down. And one last quick question here. What is the dividend policy in terms of where would you be comfortable? I don't know if you use FFO or FAD payout ratio, but what's the comfort level point where you would consider raising the dividend? Rick Matros Getting it back into the 80s. Daniel Bernstein Okay, on FFO? Rick Matros It's on a normalized AFFO basis.

To move from $1.75 to $2.25/share in normalized AFFO (which is what an 80% payout ratio would imply, will take a rather phenomenal performance. We would not expect a 55 cent run rate in any quarter in 2020 for sure. More importantly, for this to work out even over the longer run seems a difficult proposition as SBRA is throwing out more cash than it is taking in. In addition to the AFFO deficit, SBRA will also be spending $25 -$30 million on capex, or about 12 cents a share. So true funds available for dividends/distributions is likely going to come in closer to the $1.63 mark. The overpayment by itself is not problematic, but it is the direction of the cash flow which has progressively moved lower over the last 4 years. If SBRA pays out $30-$35 million extra, over and above its cash flow, in dividends, that creates a whole new issue for the company.

EBITDAR or EBITDARM

SBRA reported the EBITDARM (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees) coverage of its tenants alongside its results. This coverage gives a sense of how well SBRA's tenants are doing.

Interestingly, until one quarter back, SBRA was stressing EBITDAR (which is after management fees) coverage. This is significant as it likely decreases visibility into true danger on tenants falling behind on rent. We can see a little more on this as we look at the individual tenant EBITDARM's. Avamere for example deteriorated in this metric from 1.26X to 1.17X in one quarter.

If we assume EBITDAR and EBITDARM move about in the same direction, we can likely conclude that EBITDAR for Avamere was close to 1.02X based on the last reported number in Q3-2019.

Genesis healthcare (GEN) is another one we would watch as the 12 basis point drop in Q4-2019 EBITDARM, likely puts its EBITDAR under 1.1X.

Conclusion

With distressed tenants all over the senior housing and skilled nursing spaces, we remain skeptical that SBRA will be able to improve to an 80% payout ratio on this dividend rate. A cut is far more likely, but SBRA will make sure it issues enough equity before it does so. We put the 12-month dividend safety outlook on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

Yes, things can improve for tenants, but the current environment is rather hostile for them and wage increases are likely to be a major theme for this sector. Senior Care Centers issue came out of left field for SBRA in late 2018 and the possibilities abound for another similar issue, especially with the two tenants discussed. We would stay out of this one.

