Foreshadowing What's Next For U.S. Stocks

The epicenter of the coronavirus provides investors with a potential glimpse of what we might see from U.S. stocks in the days ahead.

While investors may feel inclined to sell equities, it is almost never prudent to sell in a cascading market. If you must sell, wait for the bounce.

Bad week. U.S. stocks have struggled mightily over the last four trading days through Thursday. Overall, the S&P 500 Index has fallen by a staggering -10.75% so far this week. And since its closing peak on February 19, the S&P 500 has fallen by just over -12% in the six trading days since.

Keeping perspective. It is important for investors to maintain perspective during this stock market decline. To this point, stocks have done nothing more than fall back to levels that represented new all-time highs on the S&P 500 just seven months ago last summer. And given that corporate earnings are marginally lower today versus where they were last summer, investors are doing nothing more than giving back accumulated valuation expansion. Unfortunately, such is the risk of owning stocks at historically high premiums. For when they go down, they often do so swiftly.

Where does the correction stop? The cascade lower in the S&P 500 to 2978 has brought it to a series of key support levels. The first is in the 2940 to 2954 range, which was the previous all-time high level before the eventual upside breakout in October of last year. The next key support level is at its still solidly upward sloping 400-day moving average at 2911. Of course, the 200-day moving average at 3043 was also supposed to provide some relief for stock investors, and this level got trashed in all of five hours during the trading day on Thursday. Nonetheless, these will be key levels to watch in the coming days for a potential bounce.

More perspective. These support levels provide an added perspective to keep in mind. While the -12% decline in stocks has felt ruthless, it remains important to emphasize that U.S. stocks remain in a well-established uptrend. The bull market is still very much intact. Unfortunately, such is the risk of owning stocks when they are trading so far above the trend as they have since last November. For when they regress to the mean, they often do so swiftly.

Maintain your discipline. Suppose you have decided in the midst of this stock correction that you would like to sell or reduce your equity allocations. It should be noted that it is almost never a good time to take this action while the stock market is cascading lower. Instead, investors are almost always better served to wait for the inevitable bounce. While it seems like a stock decline will never end once it gets started, the market almost never goes down in a straight line. Even the worst bear markets in history provided investors with at least one strong bounce to exit largely unscathed. And in today’s monetary policy fueled post crisis markets, the eventual bounces have ultimately led to new highs (at least to this point).

The catalyst. So when can investors reasonably expect this bounce to occur? Knowing that it’s all about liquidity when it comes to the direction of U.S. stock prices, and knowing that liquidity has abruptly gone from abundant to absent virtually overnight, it all comes down to the Fed. Our central bank has been reluctant to commit to any rate cuts this week (strange, nobody was asking the Fed to cut rates when stocks were rising even though the coronavirus has been around for weeks, only when stocks started to fall). But once the Fed relents the way the market is already expecting (and make no mistake, they are almost certain to relent to the will of the market as they always have throughout the post-crisis period) by either signaling more rate cuts ahead starting at its March 17-18 meeting or simply issuing a surprise cut in the meantime, stocks are likely to respond favorably. By how much and for how long stocks bounce remains to be seen, but this is the most likely catalyst.

Foreshadowing the next move for stocks. But how can stocks sustainably bounce given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and the relentless daily headline risk of new cases surfacing across the globe each and every day? For this answer, one has to look no further than the epicenter of the crisis itself in China, where 78,772 more cases have been reported than the 60 in the U.S. so far, not to mention the 2,788 deaths resulting from the virus in China alone to date. Consider the following chart.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index had been falling lower after reaching a short-term peak on January 14. And after extending the Lunar New Year holiday an extra three days for the markets due to the coronavirus situation, stocks plunged to the downside on February 3 once reopen. Overall, China stocks had fallen by -11% over the course of nine trading days. But since that time, China stocks have been off to the races to the upside. This includes a stretch of 13 out of 15 up days and a nearly full retracement of previous declines in value.

Put simply, China stocks have been soaring to the upside following a difficult stretch at the start. And these gains are taking place despite a coronavirus problem that is orders of magnitude greater than anywhere else in the world (at least for now). What was the key difference for China stocks? It certainly had nothing to do with expected growth or optimism about domestic corporate profits. Instead, it had everything to do with the launch of major stimulus measures by the China government. While I don’t agree with it fundamentally, it is only a matter of time before Fed stimulus starts to flow. And expect Pavlovian U.S. stocks to respond accordingly. Perhaps not immediately, but eventually.

What will the next bounce look like? Consider the following chart, which compares the S&P 500 Index with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index. The only wrinkle is that the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index has been lagged by 25 trading days.

What we see is that the S&P 500 is following the same path related to the coronavirus first to the upside and subsequently to the downside. What is notable is that China stocks found their footing at around this same level and subsequently bounced strongly to the upside. Once again, the key was China government stimulus, so the same from the Fed will likely be required to get U.S. stocks moving in the same direction. But what China stocks show is that once the bounce takes hold, it can be meaningful if driven by the right stock market rocket fuel.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.