Cue Biopharma: An Innovative But Risky Immunology Pick For 2020

Today, we will study why Cue Biopharma (CUE) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Cue Biopharma (CUE) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing injectable biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is deploying the science of selectively engaging and modulating targeted T-cells within the body through its proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells). The company is not opting for ex vivo manipulation of T-cells. Cue Biopharma’s investigational immune-oncology assets include CUE-101 currently being evaluated for HPV-driven cancers in Phase 1 and pre-clinical assets, CUE-102 and CUE-103. The company is also studying drug candidates for chronic infections and autoimmune conditions in the preclinical stage.

Where are existing immune-modulating therapies lacking?

Immune system balance is key to good health. In normal conditions, regulatory T-cells move around the body looking for signals for intruders or foreign bodies. This helps protect us from infections.

However, at times T-cells do not function optimally. Attenuated T-cell response to the body’s normal cells results in autoimmune conditions such as type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. On the other hand, inadequate T-cell response results in the proliferation of cancer cells.

In the last decade, immunotherapies are being developed to identify and destroy cancer cells. Immunosuppressants are used to treat autoimmune conditions. However, these approaches involve broad immunomodulation of T-cells. In the case of cancer, existing therapies focus on activating all components of the immune system, with the hope that the tumor-specific T-cells are also activated. In the case of autoimmune conditions, the broad immune system is suppressed exposing the patient to higher chances of infections and even cancers.

What is different about Immuno-STAT?

Cue Biopharma’s innovating proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT, focuses on selectively modulates the relevant T-cells.

In the case of immune-oncology therapies, Immuno-STAT is only modulating T-cell repertoire or receptors targeting specific cancer, while not changing other components. In principle, this is a more effective and safer method to develop immunotherapies. On the other hand, the company also plans to develop therapies that selectively dampen rogue pathogenic T-cells that are attacking the body’s cells in autoimmune conditions.

Besides, the platform is developing protein biologics that are injected in the patient. Hence, it is an in vivo T-cell modulation. This does not require ex vivo manipulation as seen for cell therapy which is usually costlier and more cumbersome. This also makes Cue Biopharma’s investigational therapies more convenient for the patients.

CUE-101 is a very promising therapy for HPV-driven cancers

In September 2019, Cue Biopharma initiated patient dosing of CUE-101 for the treatment of HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic HNSCC (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma).

A large number of HNSCC is driven by HPV infection. There are certain viral proteins that are identified by the immune system. Cue Biopharma is using these proteins to modulate the T-cells and aggravate the attack on cancer cells.

In January 2020, the company announced preclinical results highlighting the ability of its lead biologic candidate CUE-101 to activate tumor antigen-specific antitumor immunity within the body. The results demonstrated that the drug caused selective binding, activation, and expansion of the disease-relevant human T cell population in vitro. These results are validating the company’s Immuno-Stat platform.

In the mice model, it was seen that mCUE-101 (murine surrogate molecule) administered to HPV16 E7 tumor-bearing mice resulted in selective expansion of disease-relevant T cells, anti-cancer efficacy, and immunologic memory. mCUE-101 in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibition further enhanced anti-tumor efficacy.

Cue Biopharma expects its therapy to benefit patients who fail to respond to existing immunotherapies.

Collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies have validated Cue Biopharma’s Immuno-STAT platform

In November 2018, the company entered into a multi-target strategic collaboration with LG Chem Life Sciences. Accordingly, LG Chem will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize CUE-101, CUE-102, and CUE-103 for Asia, while Cue Biopharma retains the right to develop and commercialize these assets for the U.S. and all other countries outside of Asia. LG Chem also retains global rights to develop Immuno-STATs against a fourth oncology target, with Cue Biopharma retaining the right to co-develop and co-commercialize drugs from the fourth program.

In November 2017, the company also entered into a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to leverage the Immuno-STAT Biologics platform to develop biologics engineered to selectively modulate disease-relevant T-cell subsets for the treatment of autoimmune disease.

Investors should consider these risks

The growth prospects of Cue Biopharma’s shares currently depend almost entirely on the clinical prospects of its CUE-101 program. This is exposing the company to a high degree of business concentration risk.

While only the CUE-101 program is in the early stage of clinical development, other assets are in much earlier pre-clinical stage. The probability of FDA approval for an investigational oncology asset currently in Phase 1 of clinical development is only 5.1%. This exposes the company to a very high degree of R&D failure risk.

Cue Biopharma is currently loss-making and can continue to be so for the foreseeable future. At the end of September 2019, the company had cash worth $31.38 million on its balance sheet. Although the company may earn some revenues in the form of payments from collaboration partners, it may not be sufficient to cover up the company’s operational expenses. The company spent around $28.3 million on operational activities in the last 12 months ending September 2019. These expenses are bound to rise considering that the company has started dosing CUE-101 in humans in a Phase 1 study. In this backdrop, there is a high probability of the company opting for dilutive or non-dilutive financing by the end of 2020.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Cue Biopharma is $20.33. On February 24, Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach initiated coverage for the company with an Outperform rating and $27 price target. This is based on the analyst's assessment of the growth potential of CUE-101 in HPV-driven cancers. The analyst expects CUE-101 to prove significantly superior to the existing standard of care for HPV-driven cancers such as head & neck and cervical cancer. He plans to buy the company’s shares ahead of its potential clinical proof-of-concept Phase 1 results, expected in the second half of 2020.

On January 28, BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage for the company with a Buy rating and $26 price target. The analyst is also highly optimistic about the company’s CUE-101 lead program due to demonstrated tumor antigen-specific T-cells responses minus the accompanying systemic immune toxicities. The analyst is impressed with the CUE-101 program which is targeting an opportunity with significant unmet demand.

On January 22, JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin initiated coverage of Cue Biopharma with an Outperform rating and $22 price target based on CUE-101’s preclinical data. The analyst is positive about the company‘s lead asset program, CUE-101. He has also estimated the target price as high as $31 per share in the bull case scenario.

We see that the overall analyst sentiment, as well as target price, have improved significantly since December 2018.

Analysts expect the company’s revenues to rise YoY by 140.3% and non-GAAP loss per share to reduce YoY by 11.6% in 2020.

The company also stands a solid chance of becoming an M&A target for a big biopharmaceutical company.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $26 is a correct estimate of the true value of the company. The stock is definitely risky and hence is definitely not for the average-risk appetite retail investor. However, if you are an aggressive biotech investor with a time horizon of at least one year, you should definitely consider this stock as a buying opportunity in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.