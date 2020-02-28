41 S&P 500 Stocks Down 20% On Coronavirus

While there have been limited winners, the article also discusses the themes that have garnered gains over this period.

Energy, travel, and leisure companies have been hard hit. Companies with weaker balance sheets or Asian supply chains have also underperformed.

Article looks at the worst performing S&P 500 constituents since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

My first email message that had the word "coronavirus" in the body came on January 24th. A very large U.S. bank published a fixed income strategy piece that said: "Coronavirus fears have impacted the Treasury market, but valuations are stretched and domestic fundamentals have improved; we remain short 30-year Treasuries." That bank was obviously very wrong. U.S. Treasuries have rallied sharply on the virus-induced risk-off sentiment with the 30-year Treasury yield down 45bp and long Treasury funds up 7-8%. Equities have sold-off sharply over this period.

My own initial thoughts on the coronavirus, published the same day on Seeking Alpha, offered a more balanced view of markets. Despite that fact, the rapidity of this week's move lower for equity markets was outside of my scope of expectation.

From January 24th, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down over 9% - all of that decline essentially from the last four trading sessions. In this article, I wanted to highlight the constituents that have fared the worst over this period. That examination should highlight common themes that the market is currently punishing, and also potentially demonstrate where there are potential bounceback candidates.

Here are my takeaways from this list:

It is no surprise that the three cruise line companies - Royal Caribbean (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), and Carnival (CCL) - are among the worst performers. Seeing travelers quarantined on ship is a sure way to reduce demand. The cruise line industry is difficult given high fixed costs and cyclical demand.

Energy is the most represented sector on this list, accounting for 15 of the 41 issuers and 57% of the combined market capitalization. Reduced Chinese demand for oil is the principal short-term driver. The Energy sector, the worst performing sector of the 2010s, can not seem to catch a break. Exploration and production companies, refiners, and oil field services companies all made the list.

Unsurprisingly given the reduction in demand for air travel, United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) both were among the laggards.

There is also a "supply chain" theme, which includes apparel producers, computer hardware manufacturers, and other companies that rely on Asian manufacturing.

In addition to the "supply chain" theme, there is also likely a "balance sheet" theme with some weaker balance sheets - Macy's (M), Newell (NWL), and some of the independent E&P names populating the laggards list.

Notably, there are no Financials on this list. Part of the reason that the 2008 crisis was so severe was that it was a financial-driven crisis that impeded lending. A healthy financial system could be a bullwark against a broader economic downturn in this scenario.

On the flip side, companies undergoing M&A, select biopharma names, gold miners, "sterilizers" like Steris (STE) and Clorox (CLX), and laboratory names have seen gains over this period. Only around 7% of S&P 500 constituents have managed to post gains, demonstrating the breadth of the market rout. More companies have moved into bear markets over this period (8% of the S&P 500) then have posted gains.

We know what the market driver over the past month-plus has been. I hope this article is useful to readers in framing the extent of the move for various issuers and sectors.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.