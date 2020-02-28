Mall REITs: Merger Madness

REIT Rankings: Mall REITs

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We focus on sector-level fundamentals, analyzing supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic factors driving underlying performance. We update these reports quarterly with a breakdown and analysis of the most recent earnings results.

Mall REIT Sector Overview

Within the Hoya Capital Mall REIT Index, we track the eight mall REITs, which account for roughly $50 billion in market value: Simon Property (SPG), Brookfield Properties (BPR), Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO.PK), Tanger Outlets (SKT), Washington Prime (WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and CBL & Associates (CBL). Having once represented as much as 15% of the "Core" REIT ETFs, mall REITs now comprise just 4-7% of these indexes. Mall REITs are typically classified into several "quality" tiers based on tenant sales productivity, and there has been a significant and widening bifurcation in fundamentals between these quality tiers over the last half-decade.

While several hundred of the roughly 1,000 malls in the US are fully-occupied and performing relatively well, the middle and lower-tier segments have seen intense pressure in recent years from a seemingly endless wave of store closings amid the so-called "retail apocalypse" which has hit mall-based retailers particularly hard. Just as the "network effects" of having a thriving ecosystem of diverse retailers was a key selling point of the enclosed mall format for tenants and shoppers alike during the rapid rise of the mall format from 1970 through 2000, investors and analysts are increasingly worried about the "death spiral" effect in struggling mall properties whereby occupancy and foot traffic falls below a level to keep the property viable.

Despite a relatively strong year for overall retail sales, store closings surged in 2019 to the highest level since the recession according to Coresight Research as razor-thin retail margins continue to get squeezed by e-commerce competition and higher labor costs. While nearly 90% of total retail sales are still completed through the traditional brick and mortar channels, e-commerce sales account for roughly a fifth of "at-risk" retail categories. The market share loss and pace of store closings in 2019 were even more significant for the traditionally mall-based retail categories including department stores, clothing, sporting goods/books, and electronics retailers.

REITs own more than half of the roughly 1,000 regional malls in the US and own the majority of Class-A malls in the country. Notably, seven of the eight mall REITs have leverage ratios above the REIT average with several REITs having debt ratios above 75%. A more economically-sensitive sector than most REIT categories, mall REIT performance has historically correlated closely with retail sales growth and consumer confidence, though recent share price performance has been far weaker than retail sales trends would suggest. Trading at some of the lowest relative valuations across the real estate sector, mall REITs command some of the highest dividend yields in the sector but have seen anemic revenue and FFO growth over the last half-decade.

Mall REIT Stock Performance & Merger Madness

The bleeding continues for the long-struggling mall REIT sector, which woefully underperformed the REIT average for a fourth straight year in 2019, pain that has dragged into 2020. Malls were far-and-away the worst-performing REIT sector last year, dipping more than 9% compared to the 29% total returns from the broad-based REIT index. As discussed in our REIT Decade in Review, at the real estate sector-level, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Despite outperforming the REIT average in five of the first six years of the decade, Mall and Shopping Center REITs were the worst-performing real estate sectors of the 2010s, underperforming in every year since 2016.

Even after a relatively solid holiday season for retailers, the mall REIT pain has dragged into 2020 as fundamentals deteriorated further for all but the highest-productivity malls over the last quarter which we'll discuss in more detail below. Mall REITs have declined by another 11% this year compared to the 6% declines on the broad-based US REIT Index. By comparison, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) has declined by 12% this year as coronavirus-related fears dampen expectations for a reacceleration in retail spending in 2020 after dealing with the headwinds related to the trade war uncertainty last year.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and we're encouraged to finally see some "fight" and creativity from mall REIT executives after a decade of a seemingly "business-as-usual" strategy. Merger madness has taken hold in early 2020 as Simon Property scooped up Taubman Centers in a planned $3.6 billion cash deal that sent the acquiree soaring more than 70%. The Simon-Taubman acquisition has always made plenty of strategic sense as a combination of Class A operators. More interesting was news that bankrupt mall-based retailer Forever 21 will be purchased by a consortium that includes Simon and Brookfield a unique - but not completely unprecedented - move for these retail landlords. Back in 2016, Simon combined with GGP to acquire Aeropostale in a similar transaction in a move that was generally seen as a success, as Aero has been able to stabilize operations and avoid a wave of store closures. We like the Forever 21 move, which will save an otherwise fairly healthy mall-based retail brand, and applaud the creativity.

The continued plunge in share prices from the lower-productivity mall REITs, however, has not been met by the same sense of urgency, in our view. CBL finally eliminated their dividend in 2019 while WPG slashed theirs in half this week, moves that likely should have occurred years ago to avoid the increasingly precarious debt situation and limited capital resources that these mall REITs now face. The "definition of insanity" mentality, however, continued from Pennsylvania REIT, which plunged this week after warning that it expects that it won't meet some financial covenants this year, yet made no plans to cut their dividend despite the projected 130% AFFO payout ratio in 2020 based on guidance. PEI's response in their 4Q19 earnings call was simply, "we haven't thought long and hard about it." Oh, boy.

Mall REIT Fundamental Performance

Consistent with the theme discussed above, it continues to be a tale of two worlds within the mall REIT sector that isn't captured by the value-weighted averages, with lower-productivity mall REITs still seeing declining occupancy and significantly lower same-store NOI growth. The three high-productivity mall REITs - SPG, TCO, MAC - reported an average 0.8% rise in same-store NOI growth in 2019 and see roughly 1% growth in 2020. The lower-productivity mall REITs - PEI, WPG, CBL - reported a -4.7% average decline in same-store NOI growth, but see a "recovery" in 2020 to just -2%, a view that we see as far too optimistic. Tanger, the lone outlet center REIT, reported a very weak 2019 with same-store NOI growth of -1.7% which the firm forecasts to dip 7.5% in 2020 as increased outlet store closings take their toll.

Diving deeper into the reported metrics, we note that six of the seven REITs we track fell short of NOI growth guidance in the fourth quarter, a surprising series of misses given the otherwise solid holiday season for retailers. Occupancy declined roughly 90 basis points year-over-year for high-tier mall REITs and dipped another 170 basis points for the lower-tier malls. While there is some obvious survivorship bias in the tenant sales data and upward skew from ultra-high-productivity retailers like Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL), the strong tenant sales growth figures combined with the relatively steady occupancy data does support the notion that some pockets of strength still remain even in the average and lower-tier segments.

Leasing spreads, perhaps the best leading indicator of NOI growth, do give a bit of hope for the low-tier malls as well. Leasing spreads averaged -4.3% for the low-tier malls, steady with the rate last quarter and still above the average decline in 2018, suggesting that there is at least some stabilization in the downturn. The high-productivity REITs reported an average 6.1% climb in leasing spreads, led by Simon at a still-solid 14.7%. The bottom line here, we believe, is that the underlying property metrics are not quite as bad as the corporate-level metrics and there is still some value in the property portfolios of even the lowest productivity REITs if these firms can find a way to right the ship in 2020.

A potential saving-grace for a retail sector, following a development boom during the 1990s and early 2000s, very little new retail space has been created since the recession. Despite that, the US still has more retail square footage than any other country in the world. Elevated levels of store closings in recent years, spurred by the rise of e-commerce, have created ample "shadow supply" of recently vacated space which has negatively impacted retail REIT fundamentals. For the high-productivity mall REITs, redevelopment remains a source of untapped long-term value. Top-tier retail assets are ideal for the "live-work-play" mixed-use residential expansion and there are a handful of highly successful redevelopments from these three higher-productivity REITs.

Anemic internal growth and limited external growth resulted in the first year of negative FFO growth in 2019 - on a weighted average basis - since the financial crisis due to the relatively strong performance from sector stalwart Simon Property, which accounts for roughly 80% of the sector weight. Based on a simple average, however, FFO growth has been negative since 2017. Low-productivity mall REITs saw a nearly 14% decline in FFO growth in 2019 and are forecasting a 22% dip in 2020. Simon continues to buck the trend, however, and projects a decent year of 2.4% FFO growth this year.

Macro Retail Sales Trends & Outlook

We've become quite a bit more bearish on the mall format over the last four years given the disappointing fundamental performance amid an otherwise ideal macroeconomic backdrop. 2018 saw the strongest rate of sales growth since 2012 for brick and mortar retail categories, but that did little to stem the tide of store closings. Following 2018's strength, retail sales generally saw decelerating growth through 2019, but still delivered a decent holiday season, led by e-commerce. For full-year 2019, brick and mortar recorded a 2.1% gain and e-commerce recorded a 12.9% jump, amounting to a total rise of 3.6%.

For retailers, the more significant issue over the last two years has not been on the demand-side, but rather on the expense-side. Labor costs have risen considerably over the last two years as eighteen states raised their minimum wage in 2019 which we believe is at least partially responsible for the uptick in retail job cuts and store closures in 2019. Hourly earnings surged to 5% in early 2019, outpacing the roughly 3% growth in retail sales, while retail job growth was negative on a year-over-year basis for all of 2019.

While the majority of the store closings (on a square footage basis) over the last five years were concentrated in the anchor and big-box space, the majority of store closings in 2019 were in mall-based categories. During the so-called "retail apocalypse" of 2016-2017, these categories were particularly weak before showing signs of life in 2018, but the weakness returned in 2019, illustrated by the sputtering performance of many mall-based retailers including Macy's (M), JC Penny (JCP), Dillards (D), Gap (GPS) L-Brands (LB), and Nordstrom (JWN).

Mall REIT Valuations

Mall REITs trade at some of the lowest valuations across the REIT sector, particularly the three lower-productivity mall REITs which trade at an average FFO multiple of roughly 2x. While value and yield-seeking investors may be attracted to these REITs, we caution that the "deep value" strategy hasn't been particularly rewarding to REIT investors over the past decade In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts. Mall REITs continue to trade at a wide NAV discount, estimated at 20-30% based on consensus estimates.

Mall REIT Dividend Yields

Mall REITs have become one of the highest-yielding REIT sector, but not necessarily for the right reasons. While dividend growth has been almost as anemic as FFO growth over the past half-decade, weak share price performance has boosted dividend yields well above the REIT average. Mall REITs pay an average dividend yield of 7.3%. Mall REITs have significantly scaled back the pace of dividend growth over the past half-decade, choosing to retain an average of 25% of their remaining free cash flow.

Within the sector, more than other REIT sectors, investors need to be cautious not to fall into common "value traps" by assuming that high dividend yields can offset declining price returns, or that dividends are any more "certain" than share price appreciation. As we've pointed out for the past several years, despite paying double-digit dividend yields the small-cap mall REITs have wiped out any yield premium many times over, or in the case of CBL and WPG, slashed their dividend in recent quarters.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Mall REITs

While mall REITs certainly have their backs against the wall, there are still reasons to be constructive on the long-term outlook of the sector, particularly the higher-tier mall REITs. As discussed above, tenant sales per square foot climbed more than 8% in 2019 at Class-A mall REITs and occupancy remains above 94%, even as lower lower-productivity mall continue to struggle. Recognizing the challenges of the pure-play online retail strategy, more retailers have embraced the "brick and clicks" omnichannel retail strategy, including e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN). Additionally, high-productivity retail REITs continue to find accretive yields in redeveloping vacated store space into higher-value mixed uses, including multifamily and experience-based retailers. "Deep-value" investors may also be attracted to the sector's historically low valuations and the potential for creative M&A.

However, mall REITs continue to be challenged by stiff secular headwinds, pressures that have intensified in 2019. Store closures surged last year as retailers deal with a myriad of pressures including tariff concerns, rising minimum wages, and excess inventory. Downsizing retailers have focused their investment on higher-performing stores and have continued to close weaker-performing stores in lower-tier malls and retail centers. As we often discuss, valuations can be self-reinforcing in the REIT sector and cheap REITs tend to stay cheap as low equity valuations make it more challenging to raise the capital needed for redevelopment and external growth. As we saw with CBL last quarter, investors in lower-productivity mall REITs, in particular, must understand the significant risk of dividend cuts and further downside potential.

Last quarter, we introduced the "4 C's of Brick & Mortar Competition." We believe that outside of the high-productivity malls and outlet centers that have the critical mass and "network effects" to offer a value-add retail experience that cannot be replicated online or otherwise, retailers in lower-productivity enclosed malls will find it difficult to compete on any of these four axes due to the inherent challenges of the format. As discussed in our Shopping Center REIT report, by embracing the "bricks and clicks" model including in-store pickup and honing the cost and convenience advantages of the strip center format, non-enclosed shopping centers have proven to be more adaptable to the rapidly changing retail distribution chain.

Key Takeaways: Merger Madness Amid Meltdown

The bleeding continues for the long-struggling mall REIT sector, which woefully underperformed the REIT average for a fourth straight year in 2019, pain that has dragged into 2020. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Merger madness has taken hold in early 2020 as Simon scooped up Taubman as well as retailer Forever 21 in a rather unprecedented move for a retail landlord.

Despite a relatively strong year for overall retail sales, store closings surged in 2019 to the highest level since the recession as razor-thin retail margins continue to get squeezed. Excluding Simon and Taubman- which have delivered steady albeit uninspiring results - average FFO growth dipped 12% in 2019 and is expected to plunge another 20% in 2020. While the fundamental outlook remains bleak for the lower-productivity mall REITs teetering on the edge of relevancy, M&A speculation brings a glimmer of hope amid an ongoing fight for survival.

As we discussed with National Real Estate Investor last week, Macerich - which also operates a relatively high-productivity portfolio - is seen by most as "next-in-line," but we think Simon would be wise to hold off on major M&A until Taubman is fully integrated. For the lower-productivity mall REITs, anything and everything should be on the table and it'll take some creativity, humility, and courage to salvage some shareholder value.

