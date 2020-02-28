Nvidia: Leaving The Bear Camp

Recent quarterly results indicate hyper scalers are re-ramping cloud capex. GTC 2020 should be exciting, with 7nm Ampere likely rolling out to GeForce and the datacenter.

While I am not fully convinced that NVDA is a software company as it seems many bulls on the stock are, software is a major differentiating factor for consumers.

In addition I was concerned with what AMD's effect on NVDA's gaming position would be. However, AMD still fails to remain truly competitive at the high end of the gaming market.

Up until this point, I had been an NVDA bear since August of 2018. Crypto related hangover, increasing datacenter competition, and valuation made me convinced the stock should be avoided.

My History With Nvidia

I have had a sell rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) since late August of 2018. My concerns back then were valuation centric. As the fundamentals in gaming started to erode, and datacenter growth started to slow. I remained bearish, as the stock remained priced for growth, but the fundamentals no longer supported a growth story. Since then, the story has changed. Gaming is recovering, Nvidia's datacenter moat is expanding, and while the valuation may be rich, Nvidia has the growth in end-markets to justify the rich multiple. Right now, I am not looking to buy the stock, as the reward profile isn't strong enough. But if the stock continues to decline, I will begin to consider it.

Strong Q4 Numbers, Positive Guide

Nvidia shares are hitting new all-time highs after the company delivered a positive Q4 print, as well as a strong guidance for next quarter. Let's look at the results:

EPS: $1.89 vs $1.67 consensus

Revenue: $3.11B vs $2.98B consensus

Gaming Revenue: $1.5B vs $1.52B consensus

$1.5B vs $1.52B consensus Pro. Vis. Revenue: $331M vs $328.1M consensus

$331M vs $328.1M consensus Datacenter Revenue: $968M vs $825.2M consensus

$968M vs $825.2M consensus Auto Revenue: $163M vs $168.7M consensus

$163M vs $168.7M consensus OEM & Other Revenue: $152M vs $129.2M consensus

$152M vs $129.2M consensus Gross Margin: 65.4% vs 64.5% consensus

Fundamentally, this was a strong quarter. Heading into the print, analysts seemed to be continuously raising targets, many of them on "data center strength". Lo and behold, datacenter is the core driver of Nvidia's beat. Gaming and auto actually underwhelmed expectations, while datacenter and OEM revenues more than picked up the slack, driving an overall beat for the company. In addition to strong revenue growth, the company experienced stronger than anticipated gross margins. This is likely because of ASP recovery and inventory reset in gaming from the crypto crash. The important thing to note here is, datacenter and overall margins are strong.

Turning to the guide:

Revenue: $3B (+/- 2%) vs $2.86B consensus

$3B (+/- 2%) vs $2.86B consensus Gross Margin: 65.4% (+/- 50bp)

65.4% (+/- 50bp) OpEx: $835M

$835M $100M headwind from coronavirus

9% tax rate

Revenue guidance is pretty strong, coming in ~4.9% above consensus expectations. In addition, Nvidia is anticipating no real change in gross margins sequentially. Where things get a little dicy is with Nvidia's $100 million headwind expectation from coronavirus. As the CFO, Colette Kress, mentions on the conference call, this is their "best estimate" of the coronavirus impact on the quarter. Considering Nvidia management's past with regards to underestimating headwinds (crypto was a minimal impact on the business), and the fact that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) just pre-announced that they would miss their top line guidance, I wouldn't be confident in management's call here. Throughout the call, management reiterated that this was really their "best estimate" of the impact of coronavirus on the business.

Datacenter Strength, Software Model

As I have spoken to more Nvidia bulls, I feel like I am finally starting to understand the Nvidia bull case on the stock. In the past, my conversations with bulls haven't really gone anywhere. At certain points in time in the past, I have heard Nvidia bulls mention that they believe Nvidia is a software story. Previously, I couldn't have disagreed more. After all, the company generates its revenue from selling hardware, namely GPUs. Only now do I understand what the bulls were saying. Nvidia doesn't sell software, or at least they don't make their big money selling software. They sell hardware, but the competitive "moat" around that hardware includes the Nvidia exclusive software. While Nvidia clearly holds a lead in hardware technology, software, in the datacenter market in particular, is almost if not more relevant as hardware. While other microprocessors like TPUs and FPGAs may be more efficient and powerful in the datacenter, Nvidia GPUs have a software package and optimization advantage that other computing platforms don't have yet.

One example of Nvidia's software advantage is their NGC software hub. This is a hub of software tools specifically for high-performance computing, machine learning, and deep learning. NGC takes care of all the low-level "plumbing", so developers can actually develop tools. This graphic shows just how useful NGC is to developers.

Nvidia is really starting to develop a moat in terms of the overall developer ecosystem. So while other chips like FPGAs and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) TPU may be more efficient, cost less, and run at higher performance rates, they do not have the accompanying software stack that Nvidia has developed over the last several years. It is this ecosystem that has likely driven hyper scale purchases towards Nvidia.

As you can see here, the V100 and T4 are not deployed fully yet. While V100 is deployed everywhere except Tencent (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:TCEHY) Cloud and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cloud, I was somewhat surprised to see the lack of T4 scale out. The only platforms utilizing T4s right now are Google, Baidu, and AWS.

Even looking at these competing products like TPUs and FPGAs, the TAM is likely large enough to support multiple players and multiple technologies. Even then, it seems like TPUs and FPGAs are still well behind at least in terms of deployment of software tools. This should set the stage for years of growth to come from the datacenter market. Be weary however, as build-and-digest cycles do and will occur in the future, creating some volatility in the business.

AMD's Competitive Position, 7nm Ampere

Another element of the bear case on Nvidia was the belief that AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) would begin to take significant share from Nvidia in the discrete GPU market. More specifically, the expectation is that AMD dethrones Nvidia as the gaming performance king. While we are still yet to get "big Navi", AMD's high performance GPU, the current product lineup out of AMD is only competitive in the mid-range, with Nvidia still dominating the high-end of the GPU market.

Here is a comparison between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and AMD's Radeon RX 5700XT 50th Anniversary edition. Keep in mind, the RX 5700XT 50th Anniversary card is AMD's top of the line GPU, while the 2070 Super is not the highest performance card from Nvidia. The reason I'm making the comparison between these two cards is that the 5700XT retails at $449, and the 2070 Super retails at $499, so the pricing is similar.

As you can see, in every single title Nvidia outperforms AMD. Here is a general summary of the differences between the two products.

As you can see, Nvidia outperforms AMD at a similar price point, proving that they can also offer value offers. At this point, we'll have to wait and see what AMD offers with "Big Navi". For now however, Nvidia is the performance king in GPUs, and will likely have higher margins than AMD as a result.

That being said, even if AMD counterpunches with Big Navi, Nvidia has another card to play: 7nm Ampere. Keep in mind, the 2070 Super is developed on the 12nm node, while the 5700XT is already on the 7nm node. So when Nvidia transitions to the 7nm node, we should expect an even greater gap between Nvidia and AMD. Reports speculate that Nvidia's next-gen card could have greater performance than a 2080 Ti at the power usage of a 2060. I would anticipate Nvidia not only refreshes their RTX series GPU, but their datacenter GPU platform as well. It has been quite a while since Nvidia updated their T4 and V100 processors, so I would expect a 7nm refresh at GTC 2020 in late March. If we do get a refresh in datacenter, which I believe we will, then expect hyperscalers to begin a new buildout with digestion being put off until much later.

This is important, as we could see meaningful upside to consensus numbers if both gaming and datacenter see reaccelerating growth.

Coronavirus & FQ1'21 Estimates

On the conference call, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress mentioned that Nvidia anticipates a ~$100 million revenue headwind related to coronavirus. However, when probed later about the validity of this estimate, I believe the answer the CFO gave wasn't confidence inspiring.

Q: I wanted to ask a little bit Colette about the -- you took $100 million out for coronavirus, and I wanted to ask a little bit about how you got to that number. Really two pieces. One, if you could remind us, maybe in terms of units or revenue how -- what percentage of your gaming business is within China? And as you look at that $100 million that you put out of the guidance, are you thinking about that from a demand disruption perspective? Or are you thinking about it from something in the supply chain that might limit your sales? A: So, it's really still quite early in terms of trying to figure out what the impact from the overall coronavirus maybe. So, we're not necessarily precise in terms of our estimate. Yes, our estimates are split between an impact possibly on gaming and data center, and split pretty much equally. The $100 million also reflects what may be supply challenges or maybe overall demand. But we're still looking at those to get a better understanding where we think that might be. In terms of our business and our business makeup, yes, our overall China business for gaming is an important piece. We have about 30% of our overall China gaming as a percentage of our overall gaming business. For data center, it moves quite a bit. They are a very important market for us, but it moves from quarter-to-quarter just based on the overall end customer mix as well as the system builders that they may choose. So, it's a little harder to determine.

First of all, they quantified this estimate in the early days of coronavirus' impact on supply chain and end-demand dynamics. The CFO herself says this is not a precise estimate, meaning the actual headwind could be much greater than current expectations or much less than management expectations. Gaming and data center will be impacted in China about equally, likely $50 million for each segment. In addition, we get an actual figure on how much of gaming revenue is China. So let's look at my expectations for this quarter:

Starting with gaming, Nvidia says about 30% of total gaming revenue is China sourced. Assuming that it has been that way for a while now, with 30% of the mix being from China, let's break down the two-year growth rates of China gaming.

China Gaming Revenues FQ1'19 FQ2'19 FQ3'19 FQ4'19 FQ1'20 FQ2'20 FQ3'20 FQ4'20 FQ1'21E Revenue $516.9M $541.5M $529.2M $286.2M $316.5M $393.9M $497.7M $447.3M $310.1M 2YR Growth Rate 150.8% 131.1% 41.8% -29.2% 2.7% 10.7% 6.3% -14.3% -40% (estimate)

This assumes that on a two-year basis, Nvidia sees a serious decline of 40%, worse than the Q4'19 decline of 29%. The important thing to understand here with gaming in China is that I doubt that supply is being constricted as much as it is demand not being present. Nvidia itself is fabless, outsourcing to TSMC (NASDAQ:TSM) and TSMC has many GPU fabs around the world, some of which are in Taiwan. Because Taiwan hasn't seen the same kind of outbreak as mainland China has, it is less likely that their fabs will be shut down because of coronavirus. Therefore, I believe things are "business as usual" on the supply side. The troublesome thing is end-demand. Think about it logically: in a time where thousands of people are dying from a mysterious virus, is upgrading your PC's graphics card really going to be the priority? Demand just won't be there, at least in my view.

On the conference call, Nvidia said that China datacenter seems to fluctuate more than gaming saying that: "it [referring to China datacenter revenue as a part of the overall mix] moves quite a bit". So let's start by making some assumptions. The first assumption is that 25% of total datacenter revenue is China sourced. We haven't gotten any commentary on how much of datacenter is Chinese, but that would be my rough estimate. So, this means that in FQ4'20, datacenter revenues came in at $242 million. I'm assuming that China gaming drops ~24.9% on a sequential basis from Q4 to Q1. I would anticipate the trend in datacenter to be a little bit better, as hyperscale purchasing trends are likely a little more immune (no pun intended) to a coronavirus impact. So, I'm assuming a 20% drop-off in revenues to $193.6 million.

Outside of China however, I am anticipating results are strong. In the US I would expect cloud capex trends to continue improving, while Nvidia continues to build out notebook growth in gaming.

Gaming (ex-China) FQ1'20 FQ2'20 FQ3'20 FQ4'20 FQ1'21E Revenue $738.5M $919.1M $1.161B $1.044B $1.097B 2YR Growth Rate 2.7% 10.7% 6.3% -14.3% -9.0%

This would reflect a sequential improvement in Nvidia's numbers. Again, it appears as if gaming is set to recover from the crypto-bubble in all markets except China. Especially as Nvidia brings real-time ray tracing to the notebook segment, I would anticipate numbers to improve.

Datacenter (ex-China) FQ1'20 FQ2'20 FQ3'20 FQ4'20 FQ1'21E Revenue $475.5M $491.2M $544.5M $726M $830.7M 2YR Growth Rate 55.0% 52.4% 44.9% 59.7% 58%

Again, there are no real headwinds to growth in the non-China markets. There is still a lot of demand in datacenter for inferencing, and Nvidia continues to scoop up deals in vertical industries allowing them to rapidly scale their datacenter numbers.

Everything outside of datacenter and gaming, segments like provis, OEM&IP, and auto are minor contributing factors. In Q4, these segments grew at a combined 12.9% growth rate on a Y/Y basis. Assuming a slight deceleration to 11%, we get to around revenues of $589.4 million.

So here are my overall expectations for Nvidia's top-line:

Revenue Estimates Gaming Datacenter Everything Else Total FQ1'21E $1.407B $1.024B $589.4M $3.02B Y/Y Growth 33.4% 61.5% 11% 36%

Now, we need to start considering Nvidia's gross margins. As I mentioned earlier, Nvidia sees margins as flat on a sequential basis +/- 50 basis points. Considering the negative effect coronavirus is having on the whole semiconductor supply chain, and the fact that Nvidia is moving more aggressively into notebook, a lower ASP segment than desktop, I am assuming 65.2% gross margins for the quarter. This is a 20 basis point decline on a sequential basis, within Nvidia's guidance. On $835 million in operating costs, and a 9% tax rate, Nvidia gets to net income of $1.032 billion. On 642 million shares outstanding, we're looking at $1.61/share in EPS.

My Estimate Consensus Difference (%) Revenue $3.02B $3B 0.6% EPS $1.61 $1.69 -4.7%

FY'21 Estimates Valuation

First of all, I am of the belief that coronavirus will have a nagging effect on the economy in Q1 and maybe Q2. But I believe a recovery from the virus is likely, and while 1H numbers could be depressed a bit because of the virus, 2H numbers could be spring loaded. Starting with gaming trends:

Gaming FQ2'21E FQ3'21E FQ4'21E Revenue $1.588B $1.675B $1.64B 2YR Growth Rate -12% -5% 71.9%

With regards to Nvidia's datacenter segment, I would expect Nvidia to see an explosive trajectory after the company begins sales of 7nm datacenter products.

Datacenter FQ2'21E FQ3'21E FQ4'21E Revenue $1.086B $1.156B $1.032B 2YR Growth Rate 43% 46% 52%

For this year, Nvidia's next-generation Orin platform could accelerate OEM adoption of Nvidia's autonomy platforms. In addition, the inclusion of 7nm Provis cards in the mix could drive solid expansion.

Everything Else FQ2'21E FQ3'21E FQ4'21E Revenue $666M $698M $697M Y/Y Growth Rate 9% 11% 8%

So, let's combine these numbers and see where we come out:

Segment Revenue Gaming $6.31B (+14.3% Y/Y) Datacenter $4.298B (+44.1% Y/Y) Everything Else $2.65B (+9.6% Y/Y) Total $13.258B (+21.4% Y/Y)

Moving to gross margins, operating expenses and tax rates. Tax rate should be around 9%. My OpEx estimate is $3.4 billion, a little more than the annualized Q1 guided opex. Gross margins are the real tricky factor. Nvidia did 65.4% in gross margins in the most recent quarter. I am anticipating slight erosion in gross margins for the full year to around 65%. That being said, 65% margins is well above FY'20 gross margins of 62.1%. On 612 million outstanding shares, Nvidia hits an EPS number of $7.76/share. Let's compared my estimates with those of the sell-side consensus.

My Estimate Consensus Difference (%) Revenue $13.258B $13.36B -0.7% EPS $7.76 $7.73 +0.4%

So, I'm basically in-line with consensus on both EPS and revenue. Now, my valuation of Nvidia.

Valuation

We need to understand that Nvidia has undeniable factors that differentiate it from its semiconductor peers. First of all, Nvidia's software ecosystem keeps consumers locked in. Second of all, Nvidia has maintained software-esque gross margins, at 60%+. Third, Nvidia is participating in large end markets that will likely propel the company over the years to come. Overall, this is a growth play, not just another chip stock. With this in mind, and considering the growth trajectory of the business going forward, I am willing to assign a 35X earnings multiple to my $7.76/share earnings estimate, we get to a valuation of $271.60/share. Compared to current market prices, Nvidia shares are roughly at their fair valuation.

Upgrading Nvidia from sell to hold, raising price target from $115 to $270.

