Finding 'Beer Money' In Amarin

We revisit the investment thesis around this midcap concern and outline our strategy for targeting a 40% gain in this name in the paragraphs below.

This is why I have been pushing using buy-write option strategies over the past several quarters as market valuations got more and more stretched. In a decline, they also provide some downside protection. Not to mention the confidence to wade in slowly in this sort of sell-off when others won't. After all, what kind of rally do we get when a coronavirus vaccine is developed, a current drug (Gilead's remdesivir perhaps) proves effective with infected individuals and/or we see signs of containment?

Let me give you a quick example of this sort of trade and along the lines of our 'option play of the week' we put out exclusively to Biotech Forum and Busted IPO Forum members every single week. This example will not have the granular analysis those pieces have, but I figured it is a good illustration of why this strategy makes sense.

Let's talk about Amarin (AMRN) which had so many bulls on twitter, stocktwits and other channels when it traded near $25, but now is 'on sale' after almost a 40% pullback. In addition, the company just posted better than expected Q4 results and provided encouraging guidance for 2020.

Company Overview:

Amarin Corporation is an Irish based concern focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is VASCEPA. This compound is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. With the recent sell-off in the market and the stock, the shares sell for just above $14.00 a share and sport a market valuation of just over $5.5 billion.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

The company posted a profit of four cents a share on Tuesday of this week, six cents a share above estimates. Revenues increased some 85% to just under $145 million, more than $5 million above estimates. VASCEPA prescriptions were also up 85% from the same period a year ago. For the year, revenues came in at $429.8 million, an increase of 87% over 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

In mid-December, VASCEPA became the first and only drug with its FDA-approved indication for reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with persistent high cardiovascular risk despite maximally tolerated statin therapy. Early launch efforts are already under way for this new indication. A major advertising campaign for this newly approved use, including television marketing, is planned to commence in mid-2020 following customary review by regulatory authorities.

Source: Company Presentation

Canada also just came in line late in 2019 and VASCEPA sales have commenced there. A trial with partner in China is underway and should complete late in 2020, which hopefully means commercialization in the Middle Kingdom sometime in 2021. Europe should come online soon.

Source: Company Presentation

Leadership reiterated its previous FY2020 guidance calling for net total revenue of $650 million to $700 million, as well as operating expenses of $200 million to $250 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst opinion is mixed at the moment. Since mid-January, five analyst firms including Jefferies and Aegis Capital have reissued Buy ratings. Price targets proffered ranged from $24 to $51 a share. Three analyst firms have reiterated Hold ratings albeit two of them have price targets on AMRN in the low $20s, which would represent over 40% upside from current trading levels.

Amarin ended FY2019 with over $640 million in cash and equivalents, $116.4 million in net accounts receivable, and $76.8 million in inventory so it has no current capital funding needs as it has stated this should be adequate to get to profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

Option Strategy:

Here is the way I would action the opportunity in Amarin currently. Using the September $15 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $10.50 to $10.70 range (net stock price - option premium). This strike has solid liquidity. This strategy provides a big amount of downside risk and provides a potential of just over 40% return over a seven-month duration even if the stock moves little from the current trading levels. And that is serious beer money regardless of where you attended college.

The stock also seems to have a good support level at around $14 a share (see above).

