Hochschild Mining - A Precious Opportunity For Long-Term Value

In these uncertain times, exposure to precious metals is a sensible portfolio hedge. Precious metals prices are rising as investor sentiment shifts firmly to risk-off mode. The easy option would be to simply hold ETFs linked to the prices of these metals. The Global Investor thinks it’s worthwhile to take a bit more risk and own precious metal mining stocks instead as they both benefit from rising commodity prices, and if picked carefully have growth profiles in their own right. In a recent article, I talked about why I was bullish on Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) thanks to the emergence of gold sector M&A - see Centamin Is A Golden Opportunity. In this article, I introduce a new precious metals miner I’m bullish on, Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF), as it boosts output levels and reduces its all-important all-in sustaining costs.

2019 results takeaways

In its 2019 full-year results released on 19th February, Hochschild Mining produced a strong set of financial results: EBITDA increased by 28%, EPS increased 80% and its dividend was increased by 19%. This was driven by the company having record production at its largest mine, Inmaculada, just as commodity prices were trending upwards. Output at the San Jose mine was also at a record level. In all, Hochschild’s mines produced 16.8m ounces (oz) of silver and 269,892 oz of gold last year, or 38.7m oz silver equivalent.

Production and resource growth

Commodity producers are driven by two factors: prices and production. To get exposure to prices we can just buy ETFs, but it’s the growth in production that adds value to owning the right mining stocks. Production comes from reserves and resources ultimately, and Hochschild added 12m oz net to Inmaculada’s resources, once 2019 production is considered. Hochschild also finally got the nod from the government to explore two brownfield areas key to extending life at the Pallancata mine in Peru.

CEO Ignacio Bustamante noted the Inmaculada team had been "very successful" hunting for high-grade areas:

We have found an additional 46m ounces of silver equivalent material with an average rate of 475 grams per tonne. That's a clear indication that the higher grades are there and we are going to go at full speed during the year.

Brownfield exploration capex will grow by almost 30 percent in 2020, to $36m. 2019’s results would have been even better had it not been for some exceptional costs impacting 2019 profits. But these costs, including the $12m in layoff costs at the closed Arcata mine, other mine closure costs and $15m impairment from delayed production at its Pallancata mine, were related to optimizing performance. Higher profitability meant higher tax payments too. The company also managed to improve its debt position and refinance some debt at lower interest rates.

It’s easy for a management team to talk up a company’s prospects, and every company does this. But the real sign of walking the walk is in the dividend. Hochschild has shown its confidence by raising its final dividend by 19 percent to 2.3¢ a share, which took the total payout for 2019 to 4.3¢. This was above the analyst consensus of 4.0¢.

Biolantanidos: Rare earths, a long term optionality

Hochschild’s dividend yield is nothing special, but that’s because the company is investing in more attractive opportunities in exploration and launched an exciting rare earths project for $56m. The rare earths project will largely depend on the results of a feasibility study scheduled for 2021, but this investment gives investors significant optionality in an early-stage rare earths project that Finance Director Ramón Barúa said at the 2019 results presentation would effectively be the largest rare earths deposit outside China. Hochschild plans to spend $7m on this project in 2020 and hired a separate management team to manage this development in order not to distract its group management from running the core gold and silver operations.

Rare earths are used in magnets needed in renewables, electric vehicles, and defense technology. They have become a strategic material in recent years and China controls the majority of the world’s supply and processing capability, meaning any production outside of China has extra significance. If the feasibility study brings positive results, then the deposits will incur new investment requirements before production comes online. So at this stage it’s we can assign little value to the asset but instead view it as a call option on rare earths, i.e. a project with limited downside and much larger upside.

Hochschild, which has gold and silver production in Argentina, is aware of the political risks in that country and is, therefore, increasing investments in Peru as well as some focusing on exploration properties across Canada, the United States, and Chile.

In the short term, the strength of the company’s core gold and silver business, with growing production and growing margins, provides cash to return to investors and invest in growth projects. This is exactly how a mining company should be run: producing cash that should then be allocated between returns to shareholders and growth opportunity investments.

Innovation in reducing costs

Pretty much every commodity producer is a price-taker and has no influence over commodity prices. However, every producer does have some control over its costs. One aspect The Global Investor really likes about Hochschild is it has managed its all-in sustaining costs to be at the lower end of guidance in 2019, which was a small reduction on 2018 costs, and AISC guidance for 2020 is set to be lower again (excluding some costs on a tailings storage facilities project). The company also is investing in a program of innovation throughout the value chain. There are two parts to this: ore sorting and mine digitization. Ore sorting means mined material can be better split between mineral holding ores and waste, which enhances the yield from the processing stage. This is still in a pilot stage but has the potential to reduce costs in the future as well as making more efficient use of water and chemicals in the processing stage of mining, something very important in the new ESG era.

The second innovative project Hochschild is working on is mine digitization. This means by using sensors at the mines, data can be collected more accurately and quickly, and the result is that drilling and scooping could become 30-40% more productive, allowing for a reduction in fleet size and costs. Again, this not only reduces costs but reduces the impact on the environment. These two innovations have the potential to produce significant operational and project upside.

Risks

As with any mining company, exploration is highly risky. While a good track record helps, it's no guarantee of future success. Production is also risky, as mineral grade decline can hit sections of the mine, reducing metal recovered from the processing stage. Another risk is that the company mostly operates in Peru, Chile, and Argentina, and investors could suddenly increase the country risk premium associated with these emerging markets, which would then push the share price down.

While exposure to Argentina is especially a risk now, given the country’s hard-left government, Hochschild has been in Argentina for many years, under several government regimes, without incurring significant damage.

Gold and silver prices are sensitive to interest rates, inflation rates, and changes in investor risk appetite, and the company has no control over the prices of these two commodities.

Valuation

As an asset-heavy company, Hochschild Mining can be valued and compared against peers using the EV/EBITDA multiple. On a trailing basis, Hochschild's EV/EBITDA stands at just 5.2x, which is very cheap compared to the gold and silver sector median of 8.9x, according to Seeking Alpha data. London listed gold and silver peers include Centamin trading at 6.6x, Polymental International trading at 12.6x, and Fresnillo trading at 7.2x EV/EBITDA.

Summary

In summary, Hochschild Mining offers a track record of free cash flow generative production, operational cost control, exploration, and green-field optionality with a strong balance sheet enabling strategy execution and future shareholder returns. Rising gold and silver prices are just a bonus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCHDF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.