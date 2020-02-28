Apache Corporation: Look Out Below

It is suspending further Capex on Alpine High, a marquis project upon which is has spent billions, and wrote down $1.4 bn for Q-4.

Introduction

Thanks for reading this article. I can't imagine that if you are an energy investor you have much appetite for more bad news. Although my clever use of the term "warm fuzzies," in the title perhaps compelled you to click on the link and get this far, down deep....you know there is more bad news coming if you keep reading. If you are in a fragile place you might consider just stopping here and reading about the endless upward momentum for tech stocks...like, Tesla, (TSLA). Warm fuzzies abide in tech, not so much in oilfield for the time being.

Here's a quick warm, sort of fuzzy, before I move on. I say for the time being, as there is a brighter future for legacy oil equities. So for those who can stay the course and endure the "slings and arrows of outrageous fortune," there is a gusher just over the horizon.

A little history...

Apache's, (APA) stock reacted strongly to the downside after a cryptic announcement of the DST results of the Maka Central #1, in Block-58, offshore Suriname, early last December. Investment analysts like simple, declarative language, i.e. "we have a barn burner," or some such thing, and dumped the stock in droves after reading APA's missive, calling it-"thin."

I put out an article after parsing the release that left me more bullish than the general market. Unlike securities analysts the words used in the release meant something to me. Give it a read if you missed it last month.

"Apache: Smooth-Talkin..."

It only took another month before I was proven largely right. There was first the announcement of the Total Farm-in in late December. Apache's fortunes turned around immediately and over the next couple of weeks the stock ramped from the upper teens to the mid-twenties as the market digested what the Total move might mean.

And then of course, on Jan-7th, when they actually fessed up that they did indeed have a barn burner the stock ran up another 25% to the mid-$30s. The pull of gravity has since reasserted itself in APA, and the stock has tracked down to the upper $20's. This "letting out of air," is due more to the general deflation in oil equities prices due to the "War with Iran," premium leaking away and downward revisions in oil demand to the Coronavirus outbreak, than any lack of enthusiasm about Suriname. People are still gaga over this stock, especially now that Total, (TOT) has ratified Apache's findings with a buy-in.

Suriname, Apache, and Total all have bright futures if the data in this press release has any meaning. But, FUTURE is the operative word. There are possibly 5-8 years of work ahead before any oil is produced from Block-58 in any significant quantity.

To be clear, I think this discovery is a potential game changer for APA that will propel its share higher...in the long run. The "long run" is a bit of an ambiguous term that means different things to different people, so let me define how I am using it.

The long run in this context means when Western Hemisphere oil assets are repriced higher thanks to intermittent shortages of the stuff, (Yes, I said shortages. A theme that will be developed in a future article.) in the not-too-distant future when the "chickens" of over-focus on shale and under development of conventional reserves, come home to roost.

My prediction for Apache in the short run however is that they will retest recent lows when the reality of cheap gas and a destabilized oil market stretching out to infinity and beyond overwhelms their financials.

That will be the time to buy.

A quick review of Q-4

Apache put out a dismal earnings release in Q-3, with every metric being off from the previous quarter and year for a net loss on the year and the quarter. Although this was anticipated the stock had still run up 20% in advance of earnings, on the Maka #1 buzz. Take a look.

For Q-4 2019, on an adjusted basis the company managed to surprise investor with an adjusted GAAP EPS of $0.08. On an unadjusted basis it lost ~$3 bn, or $-7.80 per share. You choose which ever number you like the best.

One reason for this is the low prices for Natty. This is well documented so I am not going to chase it further here.

I've discussed the problems with gas in recent articles, including one with the catchy title- Gasmaggedon. I doubt anyone ran for their thesaurus to figure out the slant of that one. Simply put, there's too much gas and the situation will likely get worse before it gets better. That being the case, there is no reason to expect any near-term surge in APA's shares.

The recent retrenchment of WTI below $50 and Brent below $60 won't help any either, as the bulk of APA's revenues actually come from liquids globally. The importance of Natty to the stock however derives from the emphasis the past few years on Alpine High project. A project where payouts get longer as gas prices decline, and drilling has already been slowed due to low prices. Expect more of this when earnings are released.

The company reports after the bell on Feb, 26th, and I expect the pull of gravity will reassert itself.

Alpine High...a dud?

It is difficult to fully appreciate Mr. Christman's comments about this resource until you remember that just a quarter or two ago this was "The Deal." It was what would carry the company into the future with a resource estimated at 3-4 bn BBOE. See John Christman's comments below-

At Alpine High, results were disappointing on a few fronts. In our second quarter 2019 earnings release, we spoke about the impact of the natural gas and NGL price collapse on the economic competitiveness of further investment in Alpine High. In the second half of 2019 extended flow data from key spacing and landing zone tests indicated disappointing performance of our multi-well development pads. While these tests are not fully conclusive for the entirety of Alpine High, given the prevailing price environment, further testing is not warranted at this time. As a result, we dropped the remainder of our drilling rigs in the fourth quarter and chose to defer some previously planned completions. In terms of capital allocation, Alpine High will receive minimal to no funding and we are shifting some capital from Permian oil projects to Egypt which is better insulated from weak oil prices due to the production sharing contracts.

You will notice I bolded part of the quote above. The essence of this comment is that their strategy for developing this resource is not delivering the results promised. If I had equity in Apache, I would be calling for the heads of whoever had put this deal together. Actually, it may have already happened.

The departure of Steve Keenan, Apache's SVP of World Wide Exploration did not pass without notice last fall. The stock dropped in part because Keenan was the Godfather of Alpine High. It quickly shrugged of this news and began to ramp higher in the pre-completion buzz for Block-58. To someone very astute (more astute than myself incidentally), this could have been a harbinger for the write down of Alpine High.

If there were any doubts remaining about what a bust Alpine High is, please note Christman's comments on the leasehold in response to an analyst's question-

Q- I guess sticking with Alpine High. John, how are you thinking about it now? Do you keep that as a long-term option on gas? Or do you think it makes sense to consider a divestiture there at some point? A- So today it - we've got about 240,000 acres, there's about 200 of it that will kind of expire over the next three years and there's some optionality there.

Hand me a hammer, that's the last nail in the Alpine High coffin. After billions of investment, and debt which still remains on the books. Ouch, if you're long Apache. Heads should roll on this one, and not just Keenan's.

Suriname-Block 58

Ok, we're all excited about Suriname and Block-58 now. John Christman's remarks on capital focus-

In Suriname, we have a very large-scale asset in Block 58, which may be transformational and capable of driving long-term volume growth at a very attractive return on capital. We have made the strategic decision to prioritize funding Suriname over the next few years, with a portion of the capital that would otherwise be directed towards shorter cycle growth opportunities elsewhere in the portfolio.

It is noteworthy that Christman used the term "Transformational," in the quote above. He likes that word. He once used it to describe Alpine High.

Alpine High, Christman said, is transformational to Apache and will provide incremental earnings by the end of 2018 that the company has never before seen.

Enough transformation and your head starts to spin.

Let's take a closer look at Suriname

This country is an oilfield backwater presently with little production to speak of and very little offshore infrastructure in place. (Hold your horses, we'll get to that.) Obviously with the potential of Block-58 rearing new interest, that could and will change. But, oil infrastructure isn't creating by snapping your fingers and for this country to take its place among global oil producers a lot of development is going to have to take place.

You can see why expectations were so high. If you follow the upstream industry at all, you know ExxonMobil, (XOM) can't drill a dry hole in the Stabroek field, offshore Guyana. Beginning in 2008 and followed by 16 consecutive discoveries the total recoverable resource of about 8-billion barrels. Not too shabby, as I am fond of saying. The map from APA's marketing presentation shows Block-58 luridly hanging off the end of Stabroek, leaving little to the imagination. You can almost trace the river of oil that has now been confirmed to continue its southerly course into Surinamese waters. Booyah!

You will note from the second capture above that the JV expects to spend $15 billion dollars bringing Block-58 online. The fact that this money will come over a period of years is only part of the point. The larger point is that these are only estimates, informed estimates, I'm not suggesting they don't know what they are talking about, but estimates none-the-less. There is a lot of "filling-in-the-blanks" to be done for this number to have any validity. Sure, Total is an experienced operator with deep pockets, but let's understand these are early days for Block-58.

So everyone should just take a little "chill-pill." There is a lot of work to do before any oil is booked from this project for either company.

Next steps

Confirmation drilling. This is mentioned in the company press release.

Maka Central-1 successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals and encountered both oil and gas condensate. The formation evaluation program included logging-while-drilling and wireline logs, formation pressures, and preliminary core and fluid analysis. Together with future appraisal wells, this data will be used to quantify the resource in the Campanian and Santonian formations.

This is probably a year to two years' worth of work including drilling, testing and evaluation as the extent of the Maka Central #1's petroleum system is established. That assumes the success case where they punch down a hole and up comes a "bubblin crude, black gold, Texas tea." (If you've never heard this jingle follow the link and learn about one of the funniest and most enduring comedy serials from the 60's- The Beverly Hillbillies.) In the alternate case where a well tests wet, then they will have some recalibrating to do. Which will add a year or so to this schedule.

Sanctioning- 2022-23

Once the extent of the reservoir is established, the two companies will have to take a sanctioning decision for the project to go forward. Sometimes called an FID-Final Investment Decision, this is the big gate through which this project must past before the JV starts spending any serious cash.

With what we know now it looks like a green light, but who knows what the world will look like in 2022-3 time frame. Anyway, the point is I am sure both companies will take a hard look at all the relevant factors that could impact the viability and payout of the project. A few that come to mind-

Oil quantity and quality to an extent this is derisked, but it's still early days.

The shallower Campanian interval contains 50 meters (164 feet) of net hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir. Preliminary fluid samples and test results indicate light oil and gas condensate with API gravities between 40 and 60 degrees. The deeper Santonian interval contains 73 meters (240 feet) of net oil-bearing reservoir. Preliminary fluid samples and tests results indicate API oil gravities between 35 and 45 degrees.

Break even costs for the project. Costs have likely bottomed and will be headed up as demand shifts pricing power to E&C contractors, and the major service companies.

Sales contracts. Probably a small thing as the oil appears highly marketable in the U.S.

Agreements with the local governments. You occasionally read about how ExxonMobil took advantage of the Guyanese government in the initial phase of PSC awarded in 1999. The Guyanese leadership is wiser now, and this will not be lost on the Surinamese regulator.

"We were practically begging people to take a block offshore," Jagdeo, who served as president from 1999 through 2011, says of the initial contract negotiations. "Nobody wanted to come." However, he went on to say that contracts signed after the company's mega discoveries offshore must be reviewed. "[T]hey can claim frontier advantages," but "every contract that was signed after ExxonMobil like the Tullow one, we have made it clear that we intend to review those."

Development

With the assumption that the project will go forward, there is a lot of FEED-Front End Engineering and Design-type work taking place. In the "Go forward" case this will go into high gear. Even now the companies have teams working the key elements of bringing an offshore, deepwater project into fruition. Remember that $15 billion? This is where a bunch of it will go.

Reservoir mapping and characterization

Drilling and completion plans

Surface hosting-SPAR-type or Semi-sub most likely

Subsea design

Takeoff (subsea pipeline or FPSO)

Onshore processing

Export of crude or local refining

Remember, we are working in a country with very little industrial infrastructure. That will add to the time required for first oil. So hopefully you can see from these bullets that bringing on a project like this is not a snap of the fingers. Positive impact to the bottom line is years away.

A couple of bright spots

First Egypt. Apache has spent a lot of money and time generating some hi-potential new drilling prospects in their Egyptian concession. This is a huge area consisting of multiple plays across ~6 mm acres. It appears to be poised to deliver short-cycle results similar to what we expect from the Permian.

John Christman on Egypt-

Strong drilling results in Egypt during the quarter position us well for 2020 and we look forward to testing some high-impact oil prospects on both new and legacy acreage beginning around midyear. And then in answer to a question- What gets lost in the shuffle is you've got conventional rock what has the stratigraphic column and the aerial extent of greater than the Permian. We have over 6.2 million acres. I think with the new acreage that we've added and since 2016 and the new 3D that we're shooting, and then you look at our operational footprint, we have a very large business over there which gives us a nice backbone to kind of fill in off of. What I'm excited about is we used to be maybe six months of inventory. Today we see years of inventory and we've really high-graded some very interesting things that if they work could be game changers. And so we're very optimistic about where we are with Egypt and some of the things we've got on the drill schedule

Source

It is also noteworthy that much of what Apache will be focusing on is "conventional reservoirs." Noteworthy as these typically have well connected horizontal permeability, meaning that completions should be much less expensive and complicated than the horizontal unconventional fracs that are bankrupting most the shale operators in the U.S.

The North Sea appears to be another bright spot where APA can make some short-cycle revenue.

In this case existing infrastructure "advantages" this drilling though satellite wells, and tie-backs to existing played out wells.

Risks

Some of the obvious ones that come to mind are-

Awakening of Staatsolie to the riches that will transfer to the PSC operators. All the current ones were negotiated before XOM announced their discoveries in the Guyana/Stabroek block. There will be an inevitable feeling of "being taken advantage of" by the IOC's in the early phase as development progresses, a sort of "Nigeria-ization" of developing countries. This may result in early assumptions about economics being degraded over time.

The political leadership of Suriname is sketchy. Desi Bouterse is a "Nigerian-Strongman," type of President. Should Suriname follow the Nigerian model for exploitation of its mineral wealth, this means that corruption will divert much of the proceeds to Bouterse and his cronies. It is a good thing Total, Apache's 50/50 partner in block 58 will assume operatorship after the next couple of exploration wells. Total has a great deal of experience dealing with oil potentates.

Oil quality. You remember I mentioned this above? So far, test show good quality oil. Suppose they have a run of luck similar to Tullow in their Orinduik block? There the oil was found to be heavy and high in sulfur. Tullow's stock dropped 70% in a day. Don't think this can't happen to Apache's stock should future drilling indicate acid gases that will increase development costs and made the oil more difficult to market.

Dividend yield and safety. Currently yielding 3.65% I think it's at risk. Apache is focused on debt reduction (as it should be), and that yield is a fat target. I think it's at risk of being cut or suspended. At least one analyst agrees with me citing a, "moderate risk," for Apache.

It should be noted that management defended the dividend in the call today, weakly though I might add.

Turning now to 2020, one of our key financial goals for the year is to retain free cash flow after the dividend.

Insider trading

I checked to see if insiders were making any open market buys over the past few months. All I found were dispositions, likely regularly scheduled ones that executives set up to avoid scrutiny by the SEC. Still all sales and no buys doesn't constitute a ringing endorsement of the stock.

The investment thesis for Apache

It's fairly straight-forward. Apache is a mini-major with widely distributed assets across a number of oil plays globally. It is positioned to do well in a slightly higher oil price environment that exists today, and I think this currently adverse environment will improve over the next year. If that thesis plays out then there is opportunity for capital appreciation in this stock, if we get in at the right price.

Suriname if it pans out the way management is confident that it will, has potential to be a huge driver for the stock. The thing is as I have explained the first barrel of production won't hit the balance sheet for years. Investors are not normally this patient.

Your takeaway

I've attempted to give you a look as to why I think the current analyst infatuation with Block-58 will fade over time. I am surprised at the fawning toward management in the call. Not one word of astonishment was uttered at the fall of Alpine High from "Transformational" to an option for divestment.

However, none of the foregoing commentary should lead you to think I am avoiding Apache altogether. Far from it. I want in...at a price though, much lower than today's. The company is currently selling for about 4X projected 2019 EBITDA of ~$2 bn. That's roughly the same as Shell given the currently depressed equity prices. I am not paying the same ratio for APA as I will for Shell by any stretch of the imagination.

Apache will get cheaper in the current "everybody hates oil," environment. Once the pundits and the analysts figure out that although the news out of Suriname is decidedly good, they will all be quite a bit older before any money is made...share prices will drop, absent any exogenous black swan type events. Another black swan on top of the one we are dealing with now...you can finish this sentence.

At its current level I rate Apache a sell. It has much farther to fall in the current oil abhorrence environment.

