How To Retire In 2020: Alternative Income

We present alternative investment strategies that allow retirees to generate high income with better downside protection.

Not only are we in a low-yield environment, we also are likely approaching the end of the economic expansion.

Simply investing in traditional stocks and bonds is not enough to retire in 2020. Retirees must be more creative than ever before to generate high and sustainable income.

Retiring in 2020 is harder than ever before. And this is because we are now in a low-yield, but also in a late-cycle environment.

Traditional stock and bond investments, which commonly make up the bulk of retirement portfolios, are today richly valued and pay little income.

The S&P500 (SPY) dividend yield has reached a new all-time low of just 1.8%:

source

The 10-year treasury yield is even lower at just 1.4%:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, we are 11 years into the cycle and the end of this bull cycle is likely near. The yield curve recently inverted, growth already is decelerating, and the coronavirus is disrupting some of the world’s largest economies and their entire supply chains.

Source

With richly-priced traditional assets, and another looming recession, the prospects surely do not look compelling for the average investor.

You don’t earn enough income. And you are exposing yourself to big risks.

Therefore, we argue that retirement investing in 2020 should be very different from what it used to be 20-30 years ago.

Investors simply do not have the luxury anymore to just hold on to a bond and stock-heavy portfolio and be done with it. You need to be more creative to boost income, but also reduce risks in today’s low-yield and late-cycle environment.

If not bonds and not stocks, then what?

Alternative investments are the answer. During the past 10 years, the amount of capital allocated to alternative investments has more than doubled. And in the coming 10 years, it's expected to double once again:

source

Alternative investments used to represent just ~5% of investor portfolios 20 years ago. Today, the number is 25% and it's expected to reach up to 40% by 2020:

source

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in alternative investments, and coincidentally, we also have felt this rush to alternatives as we grew from 500 to 1500 members in just one year.

Why are investors rushing into alternative investments right now?

They solve the two biggest problems: Income and downside risk.

In a world of low interest rates, you can still find alternative investments with defensive >8% yields. Moreover, these investments may be more resilient to recessions and offer better downside protection.

And this is exactly why we specialize in alternative investments. We are able to generate sustainable and high income with lower volatility.

With that said, it should be clear that not all alternatives are created equal. There exists 10s, if not 100s, of different alternative investment sectors, and we only invest in a handful of them.

Below, we discuss three of our favorite investment sectors in 2020:

Alternative investment No. 1: Property-Backed Loans

Still 20 years ago, before the growth of the internet, investors were very limited in what they could invest. Unless you were a wealthy individual, you were limited to stocks and bonds.

The growth of the Internet and crowdfunding has opened much more opportunities to individual investors, whether they are accredited or not.

We have argued in the past that most crowdfunded investments offer poor risk to reward to investors. However, a few exceptions exist, and one of our favorite crowdfunded investments is property backed loans.

They pay 8-12% depending on the risk of the collateral. They enjoy a 60-70% loan to value. They have short maturities of 1 year in general.

Most importantly, the loans are backed by a property that can be foreclosed and sold to recover the principal in case of missed payments.

Because the value of the property is materially greater than the loan itself (60-70% loan to value), there's margin of safety in the event of a foreclosure.

And the short maturities allow us to quickly recover your principal and reinvest in equities if and when they present better opportunities.

We regularly discuss property loan opportunities from Groundfloor and EstateGuru. I have been able to earn ~11% annual yield from this loan portfolio with zero losses since getting started.

Alternative investment #2: Preferred Shares

Most investors focus on common shares and skip preferred shares because they may at times be more complex to understand.

We are glad they do so because it leaves more opportunities for investors who are willing to do some digging.

Preferred shares are higher in the capital stack and enjoy priority over the common shareholders for dividends and liquidation proceeds. As a result, they combine higher income with better downside protection. This makes them attractive investments in today’s low-yield and late-cycle environment.

On the flip side, you are giving up on growth potential in exchange of this higher safety. This trade off is well worth it for a portion of your portfolio, particularly in retirement.

We believe that the best risk-to-reward is earned with preferred shares of REITs. This is because unlike other regular stocks, REITs have three advantages:

They are backed by defensive real asset investments. They generate steady and predictable cash flow from rents. They must pay out 90% of income in the form of dividends.

Therefore, it's extremely rare for REITs to ever fully eliminate their dividend payments. The long lease terms result in defensive cash flow and they must pay dividends to maintain their favorable tax status.

Even during the great financial crisis, most REITs kept paying a common dividend, despite many reducing it. And as a long as they pay even a penny of common dividend, the preferred must be paid in full.

Just like common shares, some preferred shares are overpriced, most are fairly valued, and a few are undervalued.

Right now, we are invested in 11 undervalued preferred share opportunities. One good example is Colony Capital Preferred Shares (CLNY.PJ).

CLNY.PJ pays a 7.3% dividend yield that is backed by a diverse portfolio of income producing properties. Similar preferred shares generally trade at 5-6% yields, but CLNY-J is punished because of the management’s poor track record. The management has repeatedly diluted shareholders by issuing new common equity at steep prices. What the market appears to misunderstand is that this is actually positive for the preferred shareholder. The more common equity they issue, the more buffer there is to protect preferred shareholders. The market is wrongly pricing the common and preferred at a discount when in fact, preferred shares are well protected. Earning a defensive 7.3% yield in a 1.4% yield environment is very attractive to us.

Alternative investment #3: Foreign REITs

REITs are enormously popular in the US. Nearly everyone holds them as part of their diversified portfolios to boost income.

What they ignore is that they could do even better by investing in foreign REITs.

Today, popular American REITs like Realty income (O), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), and Prologis (PLD) yield just around 3%. Abroad, you can find similar companies with two times higher dividend yields.

There are more than 30 countries with a similar REIT regime, yet most investors never look abroad because of “home bias” – or the tendency to remain overexposed to domestic securities.

source

In 2019, our biggest winner was a German REIT called DIC Asset that returned ~80% in a single year. In 2020, we are investing in undervalued REITs in Singapore. They recently sold off following coronavirus fears and the dividends yields are upward of 6%:

Source

We are able to find individual opportunities with >8% yields that are growing. International real estate allows us to boost income and reduce portfolio risk through diversification.

Bottom Line

Retirement investing has dramatically changed over the past decades. Stocks and bonds are too expensive and do not pay enough income. At the same time, a recession could be devastating to portfolios that are overexposed to richly-valued low-yielding stocks.

Retirees must be more strategic than ever to generate their much needed income. The entire world is quickly shifting toward “alternative investments” in search of better yield and downside portfolio.

This is exactly what we specialize in. Our Core Portfolio enjoys a 7.5% dividend yield with a conservative 69% payout ratio and we expect ~5% annual dividend growth.

This is only possible because we invest in property-backed loans, preferred shares, foreign REITs, and many other alternative asset classes including MLPs, timberland, airports, railroads, and other infrastructure companies.

Still 20 years ago, investors would completely ignore these investment opportunities. Today, they are becoming major components in institution’s portfolios:

Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDCCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.