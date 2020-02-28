Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of March 2

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Well, that was wild. The markets are officially in correction territory, the TSX Index was shut down because of a technical glitch and the price of oil has suffered its worst drop since 2011.

Caution is certainly warranted, but abandoning ship is not the answer. In times such as these, retail investors tend to make investment decisions based on emotions. This is the single biggest reason why retail investors underperform the markets.

Fellow contributor @Dale Roberts wrote an excellent article about this. If you are in panic mode or not sure what to do, have a read and calm you fears.

On the bright side, dividend growth investors are still collecting those dividends!

It was a very busy week, and we have few more Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to announce a dividend increase. Let's first recap what was the craziest week of the year.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Last week once again delivered mixed results. Eight of the companies expected to raise dividends - Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF)[TSX:EQB], Thomson Reuters (TRI)[TSX:TRI], Stantec (STN)[TSX:STN], Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)[TSX:CM], Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)[TSX:TD], Innergex Renewables (OTCPK:INGXF)[TSX:INE], Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF)[TSX:MFI] and Transcontinental Inc (OTCPK:TCLAF)(OTC:TCLCF)[TSX:TCL.A] - came through for investors.

The two others - Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF)[TSX:CAR.UN]and Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF)[TSX:PKI]- did not raise.

Canadian Apartment did announce earnings, but there was no mention of a raise. For its part, Parkland Fuel didn't release earnings. They are not scheduled to report until this week.

Finally, Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF)(TSX:CWB), also reported last week and announced its bi-annual raise. I was not expecting CWB to report until this week.

On that note, if anyone has a consistently reliable source for quarterly results dates, please let me know. I usually triple check my sources, including TMX Money and my two discount brokerages, yet they all seem to have misinformation. Parkland and Canadian Western Bank are two recent examples of this.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Equitable Group 2.86-5.71% $0.01-$0.02 5.71% $0.02 $0.37 Thomson Reuters 2.78-4.08% $0.01-$0.015 5.56% $0.02 $0.38 Stantec 5.17% $0.0075 6.90% $0.01 $0.155 CIBC 2.78% $0.04 1.39% $0.02 $1.46 TD Bank 9.46% $0.07 6.76% $0.05 $0.79 Innergex Renewables 2.86% $0.005 2.86% $0.005 $0.18 Maple Leaf Foods 10.34% $0.015 10.34% $0.015 $0.16 Transcontinental 4.55% $0.01 2.27% $0.005 $0.225 Canadian Western N/A N/A 3.57% $0.01 $0.29

*TRI pays the dividend in USD

Let's start with the banks. Overall, the pace of dividend growth at Canada's banks is slowing. Thus far, all four banks have raised dividends at a rate that is below historical averages.

The move towards lower growth is not surprising. The entire industry is experiencing a period of declining earnings growth and it is natural to expect that the pace of dividend growth will also slow.

TD Bank and CIBC both raised below expectations. CIBC's 1.39% was by far the lowest of the banks. As I had warned, TD Bank's pace of double-digit growth is at an end. That being said, the 6.76% annual raise looks to still be above the average.

Canadian Western announced its usual penny per share raise, and effectively extends its dividend growth streak to 29 years. This is the fourth-longest dividend growth streak in the country.

The only other company to materially disappoint was Transcontinental. The company's $0.005 raise was half what was expected. Although disappointing, it was not surprising. I warned that the company's pace of dividend growth was slowing and that the expectation was for negative earnings growth. The end result - a lower than expected raise.

Now onto the good news. Equitable Group, Maple Leaf Foods and Innergex Renewables all raised inline with expectations.

Equitable Group remains one of the top dividend growth stocks on the TSX and raised for the sixth consecutive quarter. It aims to raise dividends by 20-25% through 2024.

Maple Leaf Foods is also establishing itself as a dominant dividend growth stock. The 10.34% raise extends its strong pace of double-digit growth. The new quarterly payout is now $0.16 per share.

Innergex's modest 2.86% raise is inline with the company's historical pattern. With the raise, this leading renewable energy company has extended its streak to seven years.

Stantec and Thomson Reuters both surprised to the upside. Stantec's penny raise (6.90%) was slightly higher than my expectations for $0.0075 per share. The company's new quarterly rate is now $0.155 per share.

Thomson Reuters raised the dividend by two cents, which was half a cent higher than my expectations. The 5.56% raise results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. The company extends its streak to 27 years which is the fifth-longest dividend growth streak in Canada.

Expected Dividend Raises

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)[TSX:CNQ]

Current Streak: 19 years

19 years Current Yield: 4.34%

4.34% Earnings: March 5, 2020

What can investors expect: One of Canada's most reliable energy companies will look to extend its dividend growth streak to 20 years this coming Wednesday. The company typically announces an annual raise to the dividend along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

The pace of growth at Canadian Natural has been quite volatile. This makes estimating the expected growth rate quite difficult. Compounding the issue, the price of oil has struggled and is hitting multi-year lows. That being said, the company is a cash-generating machine and is well positioned to continue raising the dividend.

Last year, the company raised dividends by 11.94% or $0.04 per share. I believe it will also be the ceiling for this year's raise.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 6.67%-10.67% $0.025-$0.04 $0.40-$0.415

Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF)[TSX:ENGH]

Current Streak: 13 years

13 years Current Yield: 0.85%

0.85% Earnings: March 5, 2020

What can investors expect: Enghouse Systems is one of the rare TSX-listed tech companies on the All-Star list. At 13-years, it also owns the longest streak in the industry. The company has a history of raising the dividend along with first quarter results.

Much like Canadian Natural, Enghouse's dividend growth rate is all over the map. The only consistency has been double-digit raises. Last year, the company raised the dividend by 22.2% which was above historical averages.

Enghouse has a respectable payout ratio (34%) but earnings growth is expected to decelerate into the low-to-mid teens. Given this, a two cent raise inline with last year is a reasonable expectation.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 18.18% $0.002 $0.13

