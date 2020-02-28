Avoid Whitestone REIT And Its Management At All Costs

Net Debt / EBITDA is 10.2x despite management stating for years that the plan was to deleverage over time to a more normal ratio.

About a year ago I wrote a very critical article about Whitestone REIT (WSR). In it, I argued that the way that financial metrics were being reported was making it difficult for investors to accurately gauge the strength of the company, such as reporting virtually all of their financial stats as totals rather than on a per-share basis. The company's debt was alarmingly high and the payout ratio was near 100%. For all of these risks, an 8% yield was not enough of a reward to hold the stock at the time.

About two weeks after the article published, the company announced that it was evaluating internal controls over its financial reporting as encouraged by the SEC. This red flag caused shares to drop about 19% over the course of the next week. Those that bought the dip have done well as the share price has recovered since then, but its recent run-up is way over-done and I worry that people are being deceived by the monthly 8.35% yield. This article will be a check-in on the stock and hopefully remind others to stay away from this troubled investment.

For those not aware, Whitestone owns 57 retail centers concentrated almost exclusively in Arizona and Texas on a net-lease basis. They chose these areas for their high growth and relatively higher income demographic trends. They are also internally managed, which is always a plus in the REIT world. I don’t have a problem with their strategy or their tenants, many of which are strong, such as Safeway, Whole Foods, Walgreens, etc.

What I do have a problem with, is their financial reporting, executive compensation, balance sheet weakness and overall poor fundamentals.

Confusing Financials

The company's investor presentations have historically shown total numbers, which are growing, instead of per-share figures which have been in a long-term downward trend. Many companies use non-GAAP metrics such as AFFO or Core FFO, but I believe WSR's Core FFO figure to be skewed a little too far. You’ll also see that they are using comparison numbers from before their 2010 IPO, which they also include later on in the presentation as the basis for their overall growth. I also think it’s pointless to tout Enterprise Value growth when their debt is astronomically high, as this is not what REIT investors want to see ((kind of like when City Office REIT (CIO) reports Net Debt to Enterprise Value which leaves us scratching our heads)).

I also find it a stretch how they claim that they are undervalued on a NAV basis by using a 6% cap rate on their dispositions. While falling treasury yields have helped disposition cap rates get lower, a 6% rate and a 33% discount to NAV is a very optimistic view on the quality of assets that WSR holds, and I would expect their exit cap rates to be closer to 7% (meaning that the price that they would fetch in a sale would be lower). On the conference call, CFO Dave Holeman said that they were “very pleased with the sales price getting a 6.8% kind of cap rate on the disposition”. If they claim that their properties deserve a 6% cap rate then how are they very pleased at getting a 6.8% cap rate? Perhaps we should assume closer to a 6.5-7% cap rate range?

Maybe the company’s stock deserves to trade lower because of the low-quality fundamentals. Let’s start with some latest quarter results:

Total revenue was down 2.4%, G&A expense is up 12.3%, and the share count is up 2% YoY. Increasing general and administrative costs are a normal function of expanding businesses and the need to give your staff raises. Increasing share counts are one way that a company, especially a REIT, can raise cash to fuel acquisitions and revenue growth. However, both of these things in not only the absence, but the decline in revenue, is astounding.

The earnings are pretty bad but the balance sheet is worse. WSR has an annualized EBITDA of a little over $66 million and net debt of roughly $673.4 million, which leaves the company with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio (a fairly standardized metric) of 10.2x. This is absurdly high, even for its peer group. With the super high debt and declining revenue, they won’t be in an easy position to leverage themselves out of their deteriorating situation.

The monthly dividend yield of 8.35% is attractive, but the company doesn’t cover its dividend payments with regular Funds From Operations, and I couldn’t find a time where it actually did. Here’s what the recent money-in and money-out looks like:

$12,076,305 in quarterly dividends

$9,231,000 in FFO

That’s an appalling 130.8% payout ratio with no catalysts in sight to close the gap. In fact, it’s likely to get worse, as share-based compensation is up 14.8% YoY, and represents 18.6% of quarterly FFO.

Data taken from WSR quarterly press releases, chart created by author

As you can see above, the company has not even come close to covering the dividend with FFO. The company has appeared like it did cover the dividend at some points in the past (although not recently) if you instead use Core-FFO, a non-GAAP metric that takes management compensation and adds it back to FFO. This is standard in calculating things like AFFO, so we are not criticizing them for doing it per se. However, since WSR has been very generous with the equity rewards, this amount added back in is substantial, coming in at $0.04 per share last quarter. If this were a situation where it was a one-time cost that should be adjusted for, such as a litigation expense for example, then AFFO or Core FFO would be a good gauge. However, a very high and recurring expense of equity compensation, while allowed to be adjusted for, is a very real and significant expense in this case. Sadly, this is the most often reported metric for WSR and shows up as the headline earnings on Seeking Alpha. This has the potential to cause confusion among investors and should probably be changed going forwards.

In case you hadn’t figured it out yet, the high rate of executive compensation is really straining the company's financials. To invest in this company means that you are okay with rewarding this management team for years of underperformance.

Broken Promises

Image from investor presentation November 2019

This slide offers hope to disgruntled shareholders that the future will be brighter. Company management has been willing to acknowledge that their G&A expense and debt is high. They state that their goal is to improve both metrics over 5 years, but the fact is that they were saying these exact same things repeatedly, for years. As this article from the astute contributor Beyond Saving points out, they had a debt ratio of 8.8x in Q2 2016 and were pledging to lower it to 7.1x going forward. Nearly four years later and the debt ratio stands at 10.2x EBITDA. Their G&A as a percentage of revenue has also increased to 18.7%, meaning that they are going backwards from the progress that they showed in late 2018.

Peer Comparison

To further highlight and back-up my claims about the horrible fundamentals of WSR, I have included a table comparing it with shopping-center peers Brixmor (BRX) and Kimco (KIM), along with non-peer (more of a cousin) but personal favorite triple-net lease REIT, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

Ticker WSR BRX KIM SRC* G&A / Revenue 18.7% 9.3% 8.3% 0.76% Share Based Compensation / FFO 18.6% 2.2% 3.3% 4.7% Net Debt / EBITDA 10.2x 7.0x 6.4x 4.3x Occupancy 90.4% 92.4% 96.4% 99.6% Weighted-average interest rate 4.1% 3.69% 3.60% 3.93% Same-Store NOI Growth -1.2% 5.1% 2.7% 1% FFO Growth / Share YoY -12% 17.5% 5.7% 32.5% FFO Payout Ratio 130.8% 60.6% 75.7% 58.9% Dividend Yield 8.35% 5.60% 5.87% 4.62% 1-year total return 3.82% 22.54% 14.58% 44.10%

Data taken from various company filings, computed and compiled by author

As you can see, there are far, far better companies out there with sane fundamentals. Despite what some people think, there is no reason you have to own every company out there. Nothing is making you invest in Whitestone as opposed to perfectly normal peers. If you feel compelled to own a REIT in the sector, consider BRX or KIM. If you are seeking high, monthly income, look at EPR Properties (EPR).

Summary

Do not be fooled by the dividend yield from Whitestone REIT, especially when it is far from being covered. If the broken promises of the past, the confusing investor presentations or the past accounting issues don’t clue you in to the quality of the company, perhaps focus instead on the insanely high level of executive compensation. There is exactly no reason to waste your hard-earned capital on a company like WSR when so many other, better options exist.

