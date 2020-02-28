It's Time To Start Thinking About A Recession (Technically Speaking For 2/24-2/28)

Normally, the first section of my Friday column is devoted to an analysis of the US economy using the long-leading, leading, and coincidental methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore. Today, I want to focus on a narrow set of data: the yield curve and consumer spending.

The yield curve has inverted for a second time. The 10-year-3-month spread is again below 0. The 10/7/5-year-3-month spreads are all inverted now, as are ... ... the 7/5/2-year spreads.

When the yield curve first inverted last year, I argued that "this time was different." I noted that other recent inversions had been accompanied by a secondary economic event which was itself the cause of the recession; the yield curve, in fact, reacted to that event.

Consider the following:

The early 1990s recession was accompanied by a spike in oil prices caused by the first Iraq War. James Hamilton has observed that oil price spikes have been a key contributor to many post-WWII recessions. The early 2000 recession was accompanied by a massive sell-off in the stock market and, to a lesser extent, 9/11. The last recession was caused by the bursting of the housing bubble.

The first inversion hadn't been accompanied by a strong enough precursor event to cause a recession There were two potential candidates. Brexit had the potential to send secondary shockwaves through the global economic system. But it was postponed on several occasions, making it a non-event. The US-China trade war has hurt the global economy, slowing or even causing a contraction in many manufacturing sectors around the globe. But the rise of the service sector has blunted the possible trade war impact of a manufacturing sector slowdown.

A pandemic, however, is just such a secondary event. Simply consider the following:

1.) China is the third-largest economic region behind the United States and the EU. It has quarantined a large section of its country. As a result, factories have shut-down, consumers are staying home and not spending, and goods are not being traded.

2.) This has completely disrupted global supply chains. Simply do a Google news search for "supply chain disruption" and "coronavirus" and you'll see a large number of hits. This will lower profit margins and slow sales.

3.) The virus is spreading (emphasis added): "More than 83,000 people in at least 53 countries have been infected, and more than 2,800 have died. New infections outside China are now outpacing those within the country, the site of the first and by far the largest outbreak."

4.) Japan -- which experienced an economic contraction in the 4Q19 -- shut its schools for the month of March. This will significantly disrupt the labor force. The Hokkaido region has declared a state of emergency.

5.) Multiple EU countries -- including Italy, Spain, the UK, Germany, and Switzerland -- are now reporting cases. EU companies are now telling employees to work from home. Venice is now a "ghost town."

So far, the US hasn't been hit hard. But a number of people have commented that it's not a matter of if but when the US starts to report cases. Should that happen, it's important to remember the US economic growth is a bit more fragile than reported: Above is a chart that shows the percentage increase in GDP in blue (the far left of each quarter) and the contribution from major growth components for the last five quarters. First. note the importance of the red bar, representing consumer spending. It's been a key growth component in four of the last five quarters. Second, business investment (in orange) and residential investment (in green) have been non-factors for the last five quarters. Business investment has been consistently declining for the last five quarters. Third, government spending (in teal) is actually a bit more important than we'd like. Fourth, notice that exports (in purple) disproportionately contributed to growth last quarter. This is due to an accounting function and not to any meaningful change in the international trading environment.

The chart indicates that the US consumer is the lynchpin to economic growth. This has been the case for the last 40 years, so it's not something we would normally be worried about, instead noting its a sign that the US is nothing more than a standard, developed economy.

Now, let's suppose that we start to hear news of virus clusters in major cities. What would happen? People would go out less, leading to a decrease in spending, which would lower GDP growth. To put that observation in context, here are the charts of retail sales: The left chart is total retail sales, which have moved sideways for the last few months. The right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change, which is still increasing. How much would sales drop? There's no way of knowing. What is important is that the total value of sales has been trending sideways for a few months, meaning consumers are already holding back just a bit.

Let's look at a broader swath of consumer data. First, personal consumption expenditures: This data is broken down into durable (in blue), non-durable (in red), and services (in green). The Y/Y percentage changes for all three categories are still increasing at a solid rate.

So, for now, consumer spending is in good shape. But all of this data is pre-virus and stock market sell-off. The longer the virus and stock market sell-off continue the worse it will potentially be for consumers. And this is before we add in a bearish business sector (which has already invested as little as possible for the last 4-6 quarters) and an export sector that is hurting from the trade war.

Add all of these elements together, and it's now time to start contemplating a recession. That does not mean it will happen, only that the pieces that could cause one are in place.

With that, let's turn to the weekly markets of the major ETFs. I should note that I'm running this piece before markets close on Friday, so there's still a lot that could potentially happen. That being said, the weekly charts show a tremendous amount of technical damage: The SPY bar was wiped out all the gain from early October to last week. Volume is massive and the MACD -- which has nowhere to go but down -- has given a sell signal. The QQQ weekly chart is the best of the bunch in terms of technical damage. But it has the same technical issues as the SPY chart: a big drop, volume spike, and MACD sell signal. We see the same pattern ... ... on the mid-caps' chart ... ... small-caps' chart ... ... and micro-caps' chart.

There is no way to sugar coat this week's developments: they are technically brutal.

Have a good weekend. Or not at this point.

