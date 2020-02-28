Motorpoint Is Driving Returns From Asset Turns

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Motorpoint Group PLC (OTCPK:MTPTF) is the largest independent vehicle retailers in the United Kingdom and its principal business is the sale of nearly new vehicles, the majority of which are up to two years old and which have covered less than 15,000 miles. The Global Investor believes the combination of a “Brexit bounce” i.e. an improving UK economy, along with improvements intrinsic to the company to boost sales and productivity make Motorpoint an attractive small-cap growth stock, supported by a nice dividend yield. The stock has shown strong out-performance relative to the wider UK stock market over the last 12 months, and The Global Investor expects this to continue.

Return on Capital Employed is the key

Quite often when looking at companies we are too focused on profit margins. This makes sense, after all, it’s intuitively logical we want our companies to be profitable. But, as investors, what we really should care about is return on capital employed. That’s to say, for each dollar employed by the company, what is the sum of profit from operations, interest receivable and other income. This is the key ratio we should pay attention to. Now ROCE is broken down into profit margin multiplied by asset turnover. Asset turnover is revenue divided by capital employed. That means while companies with high profit margins often get the most attention, we can still invest confidently in companies that whilst operating in low margin businesses, are able to move their products quickly generating high returns on capital invested. Motorpoint is one such stock.

We all know that new cars lose a large chunk of their value the moment you get ownership of them. Cars themselves are poor investments because they depreciate quickly. Motorpoint as a car retailer has carved out a profitable niche in the ‘nearly new’ market, that’s to say it sells cars that are less than two years old and have fewer than 15,000 miles on the clock. This is a risky business given that these cars are still in the steep part of the depreciation curve and so lose value rapidly. What matters then is asset turnover, selling cars quickly. Motorpoint has turned itself into a specialist in this business model, providing the quick turnaround needed and has also been demonstrating in recent results that it has quickened still its ability to turn inventory into revenue.

One thing I like about Motorpoint is it has a focused business model and a focused brand and product line. As the largest independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom, Motorpoint sells vehicles from brands representing over 95% of new vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, with models from Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and BMW being amongst the top sellers. The Group operates from 12 retail sites across the United Kingdom of which five have opened in the last five years; together with a national contact-centre dealing with online enquiries.

The company is benefiting from being a specialist in a used-car market where conditions are relatively encouraging. Last year, the used-car market strongly outperformed the new-car market, with sales down just 0.1%, compared with a 7.3% drop in new-cars.

Recent results and trends

Revenue for full year 2019 was £1,059m, up 7% on 2018. Revenue is expected to grow by 12% by 2021 as opens its 13th sales site later this year. Pretax margin improved slightly to 2.2% in 2019 from 2.0% in 2018. EPS in 2019 was £0.19 per share up from £0.17 in 2018 and £0.12 in 2017. Analyst expectations for EPS in 2020 and 2021 are £0.20 and £0.22, respectively.

Improving asset turnover

Moterpoint’s management has been investing in recent years in the construction of a new preparation centre in the city of Peterborough, England, where it already has a dealership. The centre became operative in the first half of the financial year and has already shown efficiency improvements for the group. Stock which had historically accounted for a little over 10% of revenues, fell to 8% at the half-year results – the asset turnover I was talking about earlier. This asset turnover improvement helped produce around £10m, with first-half cash from operations rising from £16.9m to £25.9m. Reducing relative levels of inventory also lessens the reliance on inventory financing, which stood at £66m at the half-year stage. These were included as payables on the balance sheet. Holding less inventory also lessens the exposure to depreciating car prices if sales were to slow significantly. This is probably the biggest risk to the business, given the rapid depreciation of nearly new cars, so it pleasing to see management laser focused on speeding the turnaround of selling its inventory. Clearly, selling nearly new cars is a volume business and not a high-margin activity and operating margins came in at just 2.32% last year, slightly above the 2.15% the company managed in 2018. But Motorpoint’s ability to generate revenues of over eight times the capital employed in its business means last year’s return on capital employed was an impressive 20%. Due to the importance of asset turnover for ROCE, Moterpoint’s record of strong sales growth in the years since its initial public offering in May 2016 is a bullish sign. Sales growth in the last financial year did fall below double digits for the first time since its IPO, as Brexit concerns soured consumer sentiment causing difficulty for the wider auto retail market. However, there are signs now that UK consumer confidence is improving. This was reflected in Motorpoint’s H1 performance, with a 1% rise in revenue, but the company’s ability to grow and capture market share even in tough macro conditions provides more reason to be bullish on the stock.The Global Investor believes further growth will come from Motorpoint’s ongoing network buildout. The 12% revenue growth expectation over the next two years significantly outpaces UK economic growth forecasts of around 1% pear year (in real terms, with UK inflation at about 1.5-2.0%).

Expansion plans

It is opening a new, five-acre site in Swansea later this year, its 13th UK site. Management is in negotiations over several more sites, and a home delivery pilot is showing “encouraging early results”. The company has also been building up its management team, recently bring in a new chief operating officer and chief technology officer to help improve overall productivity and to make better use of data.

Motorpoint has proved its ability to grow and become market leader, developing a clever niche in the UK auto retail market. Its productivity improvements look to be paying off, and its network buildout should help it to maintain growth. So even if it cannot squeeze much extra profitability from profit margins, the company looks set to continue its strong returns on capital employed.

Risks

Clearly British consumer confidence will be a risk to any UK retailer. Although the UK has started Brexit, EU negotiations are ongoing and may bring about worries about no-deal later this year. This could impact consumer confidence and hence auto sales. However, reduced consumer sentiment may be an opportunity for Motorpoint as their sales focus on newer used automobiles, meaning those who may have been originally looking at brand new cars may decide to downgrade to newer used cars instead.

Clearly, with climate change on the UK government's agenda, new regulations about the UK auto fleet could be implemented at any time, potentially hurting internal combustion engine cars, which is the far majority of Motorpoint's sales at the moment. Of course, management could easily implement operational changes to switch focus to electric vehicles should the need arise.

As with any growth stock, revenue growth will be key, and this is predicated on Motorpoint being able to execute on purchasing or constructing new sales sites. While this is not a particularly challenging task, getting the right location mix will be important. So far, management has been strategic in site location with sites being spread out geographically, avoiding cannibalisation of sales.

Valuation: Growth at a reasonable price

The stock pays a dividend yielding 3.1%, and with a price/sales ratio of just 0.3x, the stock appears cheap on this metric. On a forward P/E the stock trades at 13x, which is quite reasonable for a stock with a strong track record of growth, and with an uncomplicated business model, set to benefit from the Brexit bounce, and management’s continuing focus on running the businesses as efficiently as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTPTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.