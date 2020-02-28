Chesapeake: The Time Has Come

If you were one of the investors that sold or perhaps even shorted shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) back in August when I warned about the possibility of a reverse split, you are very happy right now. The company issued a going concern warning at that time, and since then oil and natural gas prices have dropped considerably. On Wednesday, we finally got the news we've been waiting for, which sent shares falling to a new low as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The company announced its fourth quarter results Wednesday morning. Revenues came in at $1.926 billion for the period, down from $2.793 billion in the year ago period. However, the company could not bring its expenses down as fast, so it swung to an operating loss in Q4 2019. On the bottom line, the GAAP loss was $346 million, compared to a $576 million profit in Q4 2018.

As the company previously guided, it will be slashing its capital expenditures this year. After spending nearly $2.25 billion last year, this year's forecast is for $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion, with about 80% of that going to the highest margin oil opportunities. Oil production will remain relatively flat year over year, while total production will decrease as gas volumes decline.

I will be curious to see if management can deliver on its reiterated forecast to be free cash flow positive this year. When that guidance was given at the previous earnings report, oil and natural gas prices were a lot higher. The company has increased the amount of production it has hedged on oil and natural gas since then, but current spot prices are not helping. Thus, some investors were likely expecting management to guide for some cash burn this year, but apparently we're not at that point just yet. The graphic below shows the company's current hedge situation.

(Source: Company Q4 earnings slides, seen here)

The balance sheet has been a major question recently, which is why the major debt restructuring that came in Q4 was a big deal. The company operates with very little cash on its balance sheet, and it had almost $9 billion in principal debt at the end of 2019. Chesapeake still has over $1.35 billion in available borrowing capacity left under current facilities, so there shouldn't be any concerns yet about day to day funding. The company also expects to have some extra liquidity come from the proceeds of sales of $300 million to $500 million in non-core asset sales.

The real pain for the business of Chesapeake could come in 2021 if oil and natural gas prices remain at current levels. Management put on a decent amount of hedges for this year at significantly higher prices, but next year doesn't have that backstop available right now. Perhaps we'll see oil prices rise later this year if the coronavirus is contained and global economies rebound a little. If not, we likely will see another major cut to capital expenditures and production, or the company will shift to a negative free cash flow position.

About a month ago, I discussed how the reverse split I had been discussing for a while seemed inevitable at that point. Shares were under 70 cents at that time, and the average close was nowhere near the key dollar level needed to remain listed on the NYSE. Things have gotten much worse since then, and CEO Doug Lawler provided the following update this week:

While we have stock prices fall into very low levels, we will commence actions to reverse split the number of shares with the filing of the proxy in a few weeks.

Chesapeake shares took a further tumble on Wednesday when the news of the reverse split dropped. When I first discussed the possibility of a reverse split, I was thinking a 1 for 10 ratio would be appropriate. That would have put the stock back in the high single digits, easily allowing the name to regain full listing compliance. With shares now barely holding onto 30 cents, I would think a 1 to 25 ratio should be the absolute minimum. It just doesn't seem worth it to only get the stock barely back above a dollar right now, or we could be back in the same situation again in the near future. It's possible an even higher ratio than my projection may come, but that might also encourage more selling as investors who would potentially hold fractional shares afterwards adjust their positions as necessary.

In the end, we finally got the news from Chesapeake Energy that we've been waiting for. With the stock having dropped due to plunging energy prices, a reverse split is going to happen in the next few months. The Q4 report was about as expected, and there weren't any major surprises with this year's guidance. Management did well to put on significant hedges at prices well above where we are now, which could allow for positive free cash flow this year. However, the long term success of this name depends on a rebound in oil and natural gas prices. Investors are certainly selling the news, with shares down nearly 30 percent to an all-time low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.