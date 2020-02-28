The Prognosis For Mirati Therapeutics

The shares are now only ~10% higher than before its KRAS inhibitor MRTX849 was de-risked in a dose-escalation study announced in late October 2019.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics have dropped over 30% since YE19 as a capital raise and additions to its c-suite signal that no buyout is in its immediate future.

Markets continue to plunge on increasing worries around the outbreak of the coronavirus. The rise of Bernie Sanders in the polls as noted on CNBC are also not helping matters. Equities are now in an official 'correction' mode after deep losses throughout the week which is the worst week for equities since the financial crisis.

I think the best plan with some panic setting in the markets is to follow the old English adage about 'keeping calm and carrying on'. In that spirit, we take an in-depth look at an intriguing 'Tier 4' biotech concern that just posted Q4 results earlier this week.

Company Overview

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage oncology concern with a focus on attacking the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is currently advancing two candidates through the clinic for multiple indications. Mirati was incorporated in 2013, subsequently executing a reverse shell merger with EthylGene Canada and listing on the Nasdaq at $7 a share in the same year. One of the best investments of the past three years, its stock price has soared more than 30-fold since May 2017. Shares of MRTX currently trade near $85 and have a market capitalization of just over $3.5 billion.

Pipeline:

Sitravatinib

The company’s more advanced asset is sitravatinib, an inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including TAM and split family receptors, as well as the RET proto-oncogene. Owing to these functions, Mirati believes sitravatinib can help patients whose tumors are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors by escalating antigen-specific T-cell response and expanding dendritic cell-dependent antigen presentation. As such, it is being assessed primarily in combination with anti-PD-1 inhibitors, but also as a monotherapy in a small subset of patients who have rare genetic alterations in Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma.

Source: Company Presentation

Mirati is currently enrolling patients in a registrational Phase 3 trial evaluating sitravatinib in combination with Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a second-line treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are refractory to first-line checkpoint inhibitors. This advancement comes on the heels of very promising data from a sitravatinib/nivolumab Phase 2 NSCLC study that was readout in 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

In that trial, 45 of the 56 evaluable patients (80.4%) who were refractory to first-line checkpoint inhibitor therapy demonstrated tumor reductions, with 18 (32.1%) achieving reductions >30% and 11 (19.6%) achieving a partial response (PR). Preliminary median overall survival (OS) was 15.1 months, comparing very favorably to current second-line standard of care chemotherapy docetaxel, which demonstrated OSs between 8.5 and 9.6 months in its trials. Furthermore, the combination had an acceptable toxicity profile, with most adverse events Grade 1 or 2.

The Phase 3 trial will enroll ~532 patients who have previously received an anti-PD-(L)1 inhibitor in combination with or following chemotherapy. They will be randomized 1:1 to receive either sitravatinib/nivolumab combination therapy or docetaxel, with the primary endpoint median OS. An interim OS readout on ~242 patients is scheduled for YE21, which could be enough to validate full approval.

Possibly more encouraging are the data from the first cohort of an ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the sitravatinib/nivolumab combination in the treatment of advanced or metastic urothelial (bladder) cancer who were refractory to a platinum-chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. Of the 22 evaluable patients at the cutoff date of October 17, 2019, there was one complete response (CR), five PRs, and 15 stable diseases (SDs) for a disease control rate (DCR) of 95.5%.

Source: Company Presentation

In a Phase 1 trial evaluating the combination in oral cavity cancer where the patients had received post-operative radiation, all eight evaluable patients demonstrated tumor reduction with one complete response, according to data as of October 9, 2019.

Owing to sitravatinib’s early promise, Mirati was able to ink a partnership with BeiGene (BGNE) for Asia (ex-Japan), Australia, and New Zealand whereby Mirati received $10 million upfront and is eligible for an additional $123 million of milestones as well as mid-single digits to twenty-percent royalties. Sitravatinib will be evaluated with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 candidate (tislelizumab) in the treatment of multiple cancers.

Additional data is expected in 2020 from earlier stage sitravatinib/anti-PD-1 combo trials covering six oncology indications.

These promising outcomes helped vault Mirati’s market value over $6 billion. The excitement was justified bearing in mind the nearly 200,000 new NSCLC patients every year in the U.S. whose five-year survival rate is ~19%. Considering NSCLC is just one of six indications for which Mirati’s small molecule RTK inhibitor is being investigated, sitravatinib’s commercial upside is significant.

MRTX849.

Mirati’s second asset is MRTX849, an orally available small compound designed to inhibit KRAS G12C mutations which are present in ~14% of NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, 4% of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients, and 2% of pancreatic cancer patients. Tumors presenting G12C are associated with poor prognosis and resistance to treatment. However, cancer cells characterized by KRAS G12C mutations are highly dependent on KRAS function for survival and growth. There are currently no approved therapies for KRAS inhibitors.

Source: Company Presentation

On October 28, 2019, the company reported interim results from a dose-escalation study of MRTX849 in the treatment of inoperable or metastatic KRAS G12C+ tumors. The news was impressive. At the highest dose (600mg BID), disease control was achieved in all nine patients. Most notably, the NSCLC cohort (n=5) experienced three PRs and two SDs. News of this initial proof-of-concept sent shares of MRTX 17% higher in the following trading session, igniting a 58% rally to YE19.

Source: Company Presentation

On the back of MRTX849’s de-risking, the company has begun enrolling patients in the single-agent MRTX849 Phase 2 registrational arm of the KRYSTAL trial as 2nd or 3rd line therapy in NSCLC and has initiated both the combinations of MRTX849 and a PD-1 (pembrolizumab) in NSCLC and MRTX849 and an EGFR inhibitor (cetuximab) in colorectal cancer under arms of the KRYSTAL trial.

Although this news was very encouraging, Amgen (AMGN) has a competitor in the clinic. AMG 510 is covalent inhibitor of KRAS that is being investigated in an ongoing 60-patient Phase 1 trial. In an interim readout of June 2019, five out of ten patients with NSCLS experienced a PR and another four had SD, for a DCR of 90%. It goes without saying that Amgen is deeply resourced and has about a six-month lead on Mirati for this KRAS inhibitor indication.

With that said, the market opportunity is significant. Between NSCLS, CRC, and pancreatic cancers, there are ~68,000 patients in the U.S. and EU exhibiting KRAS G12C mutations. The U.S. KRAS G12C population (~24,500) is three times larger than the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene mutation population, which is currently valued at ~$1.8 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Additionally, in July 2019, Mirati announced a collaboration with Novartis (NVS) to evaluate MRTX849 in combination with Novartis’ SHP2 inhibitor candidate (TNO155) in patients with advanced solid tumors that exhibit G12C mutations. Mirati will sponsor the trial while both companies will jointly oversee and share the clinical costs.

Mirati has another KRAS compound in the pre-clinic, an inhibitor of G12D mutations. The G12D U.S./EU patient population is larger than G12C (~179,000 vs. ~68,000) and includes over 70,000 pancreatic cancer patients.

Management Hires:

In preparation for the commercialization of its assets, Mirati announced the departures of its CFO and Chief Business Officer, and the concurrent hires of a COO and Chief Commercial Officer, as well as the promotion of two employees who will serve as the VP of Business Development and Chief Accounting Officer. These moves were executed in early January 2020.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

To provide for all these ‘multiple shots on goal’, Mirati is burning through ~$200 million annually. The company has used its lofty stock price to raise funds three times in the past thirteen months. Capital raises in January and June 2019 provided net proceeds of $327.8 million. The most recent funding, closed on January 14, 2020, raised net proceeds of $324.1 million at $97.50 a share. This latest round brings Mirati’s current cash position to ~$720 million, giving it a cash runway through the potential commercialization of sitravatinib in late 2022/early 2023 under a best-case scenario.

Street analysts are somewhat upbeat regarding Mirati’s two investigational assets. This week, Cowen & Co., JonesTrading and Oppenheimer ($129 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on Mirati. The current median analyst price target is around $120 a share.

Beneficial owner Boxer Capital used the recent secondary to add 50,000 shares to its position. It currently owns ~4% of Mirati.

Verdict

The investment community decided that between the recent management shuffle and the capital raise, the company wasn’t seeking a suitor, but rather planning a build-out of its domestic commercial effort for sitravatinib and possibly MRTX849. These moves took the takeover premium out of its stock and shares of MRTX are down nearly 30% in 2020. However, just because it is preparing for its transition from clinical to commercial stage, does not preclude it from being the apple of one of its collaborator’s eyes. Either way, the market opportunities for its promising assets are significant with multiple ‘shots on goal’ and the market just provided a much more attractive entry point.

The company has a large market cap given sales will not materialize for years. However, given all the other positives highlighted in this analysis, I think Mirati has several valuable assets. Given this, I think the best way to play this is through covered calls also known as buy-writes which is the way I currently have a position in this name.

