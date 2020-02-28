In An Ugly Market, Cognex Looking Better

Cognex shares have taken a beating during this market correction, and are starting to hold some appeal for long-term investors willing to step up amidst the panic.

In writing on Cognex (CGNX) in the past, I’ve said that whatever circumstances it would take to make this leading machine vision company look undervalued, they would probably look pretty ugly. And here we are – whether Covid-19 is a valid reason for a widespread market sell-off or just an excuse for institutions to sell off expensive stocks, it has driven a lot of quality names to much more reasonable valuations.

Cognex certainly has near-term risk. Capex in the auto sector remains weak and Cognex management believes that both auto and consumer electronics capex may not rebound strongly in 2020. Economic concerns and the election cycle could likewise weigh on logistics capex investing. Longer term, Cognex now has a new rival to worry about, and so on. Point being, there’s always going to be a reason not to buy Cognex (or almost any stock, really), but I believe that this is a relatively rare chance to buy Cognex at a price that at least appears reasonable on a long-term basis.

A Look Back At The Fourth Quarter

The recent trend with Cognex, since the slowdown in auto and consumer electronics spending became noticeable, has been for management to issue cautious guidance, the sell-side to lower expectations, and then for the next quarter to come in a little better than expected. That was partly true for the fourth quarter, with revenue coming in better than expected, but operating income coming in worse.

Revenue declined 12%, beating expectations by more than 5%, though it may be worth considering that the company came in about 20% below where fourth quarter expectations were at the start of 2019 – if nothing else, that gives some sense of the magnitude of the market and sentiment shifts through the year.

Management doesn’t provide detailed quarterly information on its segment results, but it seems clear that auto and electronics both remained weak, and logistics slipped into the red as well (as management indicated it would).

Gross margin held up, improving almost a point from the year-ago period and declining less than a half a point from the prior year. Still, with the company making ongoing investments in R&D and maintaining spending in areas like sales, the negative operating leverage was significant. Operating income declined 61% year over year and nearly 60% on a sequential basis as well, bringing the operating margin down to just over 10%, missing by about five points, and representing the lowest level since 2009.

Even in such a challenging year, though, full-year FCF stayed solidly positive, and the company’s balance sheet remains healthy.

No Inflection In End-Market Conditions

Sell-side analysts and investors have been banking on a second half 2020 recovery in short-cycle markets, and Cognex is very much a short-cycle company. Unfortunately the end-market conditions remain quite challenging and management’s commentary should tamp down expectations of a major imminent recovery.

Management noted a 10% decline in full-year sales to the auto sector, and management commented that while long-term opportunities remain attractive (retooling for hybrid/electric, wider use of advanced machine vision, et al), 2020 could well remain challenging. That is broadly consistent with what other automation companies have said about the sector, though there’s plenty of company-specific variance due to specific supplier-customer relationships and investment plans.

Electronics was especially weak in 2019, with a 30% decline for the year. Management said that customers are still hesitant to buy ahead of a strong shift toward 5G designs, though most automation companies have suggested the worst is over for this sector and orders should start recovering in 2020. Specific to Cognex, it would appear as though Apple (AAPL) had a disproportionate impact on sales; looking at the 10-K and the fact that Apple is no longer listed as a 10%-plus customers, it looks as though Cognex’s business with Apple could have been down around 50% in 2019. I don’t believe Cognex is losing share to Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) or other rivals, but rather I believe this reflects lower capital spending in Apple’s ecosystem.

Logistics remains a relatively healthy market for Cognex, as this category was up for the company in 2019 (though down in Q4) and would have been up significantly without a major order deferral. The outlook for logistics capex is all over the place, suggesting a great deal of uncertainty in the end-market. I do think that Cognex will continue to benefit from retailers all but forced to upgrade and automate their logistics chain to remain competitive with the likes of Amazon (AMZN).

A New Entrant Creates Some Risk

Shortly before Cognex’s earnings report, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) announced an agreement to acquire a Cognex rival – Israel’s ISRA Vision. ISRA competes in robot vision, metrology, surface inspection, and while it has some interesting high-quality technology, it is considerably smaller than Cognex at this point (less than one-quarter the size in revenue terms).

Atlas paid up for ISRA, offering over 7x trailing revenue and 21x trailing EBITDA, but Atlas has never been afraid to pay up for technologies that it believes can be important growth drivers over the long term. Now ISRA has a large company behind it, one that can certainly fund extensive R&D and one that has a global sales and marketing infrastructure, including strong positions in the auto and electronics sectors.

I always expected larger industrial companies to get into the machine vision space, and I’m not surprised that Atlas was one of the early movers. Consequently, while facing Atlas as a competitor is not something any company should relish, this was always part of my long-term thesis on Cognex.

The Outlook

Like many companies, Cognex management has attempted to factor at least some Covid-19 risk into its guidance, leading to a below-Street guide for the first quarter. The Covid-19 outbreak remains a developing story and one where the impact is difficult to model – Emerson (EMR) just recently increased its estimated downside risk. Likewise, I do think there’s more risk to a protracted slowdown than was previously in the Street’s numbers.

With all of that, I’ve lowered my expectations for 2020, but I still believe Cognex can and will grow at a long-term rate in the low double-digits. Likewise, while the next couple of years could be below-trend with respect to margin and cash flow, I believe Cognex can and will generate long-term FCF margins above 30% on average. From a bigger-picture perspective, I believe machine vision is only just beginning its adoption curve and will become an increasingly vital link in industrial automation.

Discounting my estimated cash flows back, I believe Cognex now trades at a double-digit prospective return – something that hasn’t happened for a while. The shares are still very expensive on a near-term EV/EBITDA basis (trading well above what Atlas paid for ISRA), but industrial company EV/EBITDA tends to reward margins more than growth, and not only are Cognex’s near-term margins depressed, growth is very much a central part of the investment thesis here.

The Bottom Line

I don’t know when this market correction will burn itself out, and I absolutely don’t rule out the risk that Cognex shares could decline even further from here – if the outbreak pushes the U.S. and the world at large into full-blown recession, there’s definitely downside risk. Then again, you don’t get to buy a stock like Cognex without taking on risk, and I believe the long-term potential of machine vision makes this an opportunity worth considering.

