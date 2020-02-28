Endeavour Silver: 2020 Might Follow The Footsteps Of 2019

Endeavour Silver's (EXK) FY 2019 report highlights that the company has had a tough year. EXK performed poorly on a large majority of key performance metrics. The company hasn't provided a very encouraging guidance for FY 2020 either. While silver has staged a remarkable rally following the steps of gold, EXK fails to follow suit.

Arguably, the company has a sweet valuation compared with peers. Besides, EXK hosts a couple of promising future projects (especially Terronera) which indicates that a long-term investment in EXK will be fruitful (though the same cannot be said about the near-term, say, the next 1-2 years). Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining Journal)

EXK's FY 2019 results were appalling. On a y/y basis, the company showed weakness in production, AISC (read: All In Sustaining Costs), revenues, silver and gold ounces sold, operating as well as net earnings, EPS, and share count. Have a look at Table-1 for details.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

These numbers signify that unless the market was overvaluing the company (which is certainly not the case as we will discuss in a later section) the share price was bound to go down. In fact, the stock tanked from $2.61 to $1.84 (or 30%) during the past 12 months (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Next, we will consider the company's guidance for FY 2020 and see if EXK hopes to improve its performance, going forward. In my view, it's one thing to state that "We find, build and operate quality silver mines in a sustainable way to create real value for our stakeholders" (source: website) and it's an entirely different thing to live up to that statement. For 2020, EXK has revised downwards both production and cost guidance (Table-2). While lower cost guidance is definitely welcome, we see that the tentative costs hardly provide for any operating margin at the prevailing silver prices (at ~$18/oz).

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

In this time of raging silver markets, I believe that lower y/y production of AgEq (read:silver equivalent) ounces will act as a negative catalyst for EXK. While I'm bullish (at least for FY 2020) on both silver and gold amid the prevailing virus fears, I think the rising silver prices have done little to help EXK. This becomes clear when we see that EXK's share has maintained a downward trend despite rising silver prices (Figure-3). With FY 2020 production guidance in sight, EXK will need a strong push from even higher silver prices, in order to deliver any notable price gains.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

In my view, EXK's weak performance has impacted the share price pretty much and the stock is now trading rather cheaply. On that note, the company's 'price-to-net assets value' ratio is the lowest among a selected group of silver miners which indicates that even though the near-term outlook is anything but attractive, a 'long' investment in the company could be fruitful (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

This is further supported by the fact that EXK has a couple of promising projects (Table-3), some of which are in the pipeline, which could significantly revamp its mining profile through increased production, improved grades and consequently lower costs.

Table-3 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Terronera is one such project and is in the development phase. The project is expected to contain ~85 Moz of AgEq ounces and EXK is currently in process of finalizing pre-feasibility studies on the mine that will also help in obtaining finance for project development. Mine development will take ~1.5 years to complete and Terronera is expected to add ~5.1 Moz of AgEq production once it becomes fully operational. Note that Mexico is a friendly jurisdiction for silver miners and a couple of established, well-performing silver miners [including First Majestic (AG)] are conveniently operating in the region. It's also worth noting that Terronera's development will be funded through debt since the company has a tight liquidity position. On that note, the $23.4 MM cash balance at the end of December 31, 2019 is unmatched by the FY 2020 planned capital and exploration budget of ~$38 MM and I believe that due to an expected lower y/y production (as highlighted in the FY 2020 guidance), EXK's operating cash flows may also suffer.

Finally, a closer look at EXK's technical price chart (Figure-5) indicates that the share price is forming a falling wedge pattern that could pivot within the range of $1.65-1.70. Given its mild FY 2020 guidance, EXK may not deliver any notable upside in the near-term unless silver prices build up a significant upward trajectory from here. Nevertheless, given its promising potential from Terronera, EXK is capable of revamping its fundamental picture and could be termed as a 'long' investment.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.