IMAX China: A Victim Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

A key risk factor for IMAX China in the medium to long term is that movies being exclusively released online becomes more common in China.

IMAX China is a clear victim of the current coronavirus outbreak, but it is less affected compared with movie theater operators and movie studios because of its revenue structure.

I downgrade my rating for IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF) (OTC:IXCNY) [HKG:1970], a 68%-owned subsidiary of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) and the market leader in theater screening technology in China, from "Bullish" to "Neutral". IMAX China is a clear victim of the current coronavirus outbreak, but it is less affected compared with movie theater operators and movie studios because of its revenue structure. There is further downside risk to IMAX China's revenue for FY2020, if movie theater operators choose to defer new IMAX system installations. A "Neutral" rating for IMAX China is fair, considering that certain risks relating to IMAX China have already been priced in, given the stock's recent share price decline and current valuations.

This is an update of my prior article on IMAX China published on August 2, 2019. IMAX China's share price has declined by -19% from HK$18.02 as of July 31, 2019 to HK$14.60 as of February 26, 2020. IMAX China currently trades at 18.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical three-year P/E multiple of approximately 20.5 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in IMAX China shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1970:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $0.5 million and market capitalization is above $600 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

IMAX China's Revenue Model

Prior to discussing the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak on IMAX China, it is necessary to revisit IMAX China's revenue model to provide better context.

It is important to distinguish IMAX China from movie theater operators and movie production companies which are heavily dependent on box office performance and movie ticket sales. As per the chart below, IMAX China derived less than half or 42.6% of its FY2019 revenue from sources linked to box office performance which relates to the sharing box office revenue with theaters that play IMAX movies and movie production companies. This is the component of IMAX China's revenue, or box office-driven revenue, that will be adversely impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak.

IMAX China's Revenue Structure

Source: IMAX China's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Instead, IMAX China generated 18.2% of its FY2019 revenue from recurring revenue primarily relating to the maintenance of the IMAX theater systems the company has installed in the past. The remaining 39.2% of IMAX China's FY2019 revenue is derived from the installation of new IMAX theater systems in cinemas. IMAX China's maintenance revenue is unlikely to be affected by the current coronavirus outbreak. There should be limited near-term impact on IMAX China's installation-driven revenue, but I discuss potential risks, if the current coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, in a subsequent section of this article.

Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Box Office-Driven Revenue

In IMAX China's FY2019 financial results announcement released on February 20, 2020, the company highlighted that "70,000 movie theaters, including all of the approximately 700 IMAX theaters in mainland China" have been closed since late last month, and they have yet to re-open. The future supply of new Chinese movies is also affected, with all movie production activity suspended in China since early-February 2020.

It is also unfortunate that the coronavirus outbreak happened during the Chinese New Year period. Chinese New Year is a key contributor of box office revenues for China for the entire year, as it is a long-held tradition for Chinese families to watch movies during the extended Chinese New Year holiday. In an interview with the media in February 2020, Mr. Wilson Chow, who heads the global technology, media and entertainment and telecommunications practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, estimated that Chinese New Year accounts for approximately "20%-30%" of China's total box office in 2019. A Forbes article published on February 13, 2020 highlighted that that China's movie ticket revenue in the past 20 days was $3.9 million, compared with $1.52 billion in box office revenues for the same period in 2019.

As stated earlier, IMAX China generated 42.6% of its FY2019 top line from box office-driven revenue in FY2019. The company mentioned in its FY2019 results announcement that "we cannot provide guidance at this time for 2020". This is understandable, considering that no one knows when the coronavirus outbreak will be contained, and when movie theaters will be reopened. However, this implies limited visibility for IMAX China's FY2020 revenue and earnings.

On the positive side of things, the negative impact of the coronavirus is likely to be largely one-off in nature. Five movies were originally planned to be exhibited in IMAX theaters during the Chinese New Year, and four of the movies (one movie was screened online, to be discussed later) are expected to released later when the coronavirus outbreak is contained. Furthermore, if these four movies are subsequently released in different periods of the year, it could also result in less competition and possibly higher aggregate revenue for the four movies as a whole, versus the earlier scenario where they all compete in the Chinese New Year period.

IMAX China's share price has declined by -22% from its year-to-date share price peak of HK$18.80 on January 17, 2020 to HK$14.60 as of February 26, 2020 since the coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns Relating To Disruption Threats In The Spotlight

Investors who are skeptical of IMAX China typically cite disruption threats as the key reason why they won't invest in IMAX China. While it is likely that there will be an increasing number of people in the world and in China choosing to watch movies online rather than watch movies in cinemas in time to come, IMAX China is different because it is increasingly grabbing a bigger share of a shrinking pie.

IMAX China's share of the total box office revenue in China has been increasing in the past few years, from 3.5% in 2017 in 4.0% in 2019. Last year, two Chinese movies stood out in terms of box office performance, animation film "Nezha" and science fiction film "The Wandering Earth", which became the second and third highest-grossing movies in China's history. Notably, IMAX China disclosed at its FY2019 earnings call that the company accounted for 8% and 10% of the domestic box office revenues for Nezha and The Wandering Earth, respectively. In addition, only 1% of screens in China are currently installed with IMAX systems.

From the consumer's perspective, there is a certain viewing experience in IMAX theaters, which cannot be replicated online. For movie production companies and movie theater operators, screening movies in IMAX format or IMAX theaters leads to increased revenue, because of the relatively higher ticket price for IMAX movies vis-a-vis non-IMAX movies.

However, an unexpected event brought disruption threats for the Chinese movie industry and IMAX China back into the spotlight. One of the five movies that were originally planned to be exhibited in IMAX theaters during the Chinese New Year period, "Lost In Russia", was screened for free (streaming rights were sold instead) on certain streaming platforms and video apps. An estimated 180 million people watched the movie "Lost In Russia" online in the first three days of Chinese New Year.

On one hand, this could be an isolated case. Lost In Russia's production company Huanxi Media received RMB630 million for its streaming rights to the movie, which compares well with the production costs for the movie at RMB300 million.

With industry experts estimating that Huanxi Media would have earned approximately RMB700 million from a share of the box office proceeds, Huanxi Media didn't have much to lose by forgoing the opportunity to screen the movie in theaters. Lost In Russia was not one of the hot favorites to win the box office race during the Chinese New Year. For the other movie production companies, they didn't follow in the footsteps of Huanxi Media's Lost In Russia, because they either figured that they could earn more from higher box office revenues, or no one was willingly to pay such a high price for their streaming rights.

On the other hand, there is a concern that this could be the start of a new trend in the Chinese movie industry, where movies being exclusively released online becomes more common. Notably, another Chinese New Year movie, Hong Kong action-comedy "Enter The Fat Dragon," was also subsequently released online in February 2020, although that was not one of the five movies that were originally planned to be exhibited in IMAX theaters during the Chinese New Year period.

It is probably too early to come to a conclusion in the disruption threats for the Chinese movie industry and IMAX China, but this is a risk factor to be closely watched.

Potential Impact On New Installations And Non-Box Office Revenue

As highlighted earlier, IMAX China generated 39.2% of the company's FY2019 revenue from the installation of new IMAX theater systems in cinemas. As of December 31, 2019, IMAX China has an installation backlog of 253 IMAX theater systems with a carrying value of $177.1 million.

If movie theater operators choose to defer their new IMAX system installations, IMAX China's installation-driven revenue for FY2020 will be negatively impacted. In the company's FY2019 results announcement released on February 2020, IMAX China did not provide guidance for the number of new IMAX theater system installations as per usual practice, but noted that "we intend to provide more information related to installation guidance when the situation has further stabilized."

On the flip side, there is a high degree of seasonality associated with the installation of new IMAX theater systems. New installations tend to be weighted towards the second half of the calendar year, with the first quarter accounting for only a single-digit percentage of IMAX China's total installations in a year. If the coronavirus outbreak is able to be contained earlier-than-expected, there will be lesser downside risk to IMAX China's installation-driven revenue for 2Q 2020 and 2H 2020.

Valuation

IMAX China trades at 18.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 14.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$14.60 as of February 26, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year P/E multiple was approximately 20.5 times.

IMAX China offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

IMAX China proposed a final dividend per share of $0.02 or HK$0.156 for 2H 2019, implying a dividend payout ratio of 33%, which brings total dividends per share for FY2019 to $0.04. Market consensus expects IMAX China's FY2020 dividend per share to decline to $0.035.

The company returned approximately $33.3 million to shareholders in the form of both dividends ($14.1 million) and share buybacks ($19.2 million) in FY2019. However, there is uncertainty with regards to IMAX China's capital return policy this year, as the company stated at its FY2019 earnings call on February 20, 2020 that "we are going to continue to review our capital deployment strategy" in FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IMAX China are weaker-than-expected box office revenues in China assuming that the coronavirus outbreak fails to be contained, movie theater operators deferring new IMAX system installations, and lower-than-expected capital return to shareholders in FY2020.

