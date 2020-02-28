How To Tell If The Coronavirus Panic Will Trigger A New Bear Market

If it does happen with stocks still very near all time highs, it could trigger a new bear market, as it did in both 2000, and 2008, or even a collapse.

The combination of factors could even lead to an absolute contraction in M2 totals on a quarterly basis, something that has not happened since September 2008.

If production does not return to normal soon, we could see a collapse in M2 monetary growth during the seasonal time when this growth tends to dip anyway.

Even though the coronavirus itself is not that threatening physically, government reaction to it in shutting down economies across Asia, is.

Back at Davos on January 22, Bridgewater CIO Bob Prince made the incredible statement on Bloomberg that the boom bust cycle as we know it is over. The comment got wide coverage and attention, including from myself here on Seeking Alpha, but there was another comment he made offhand in that interview that went unnoticed. It was equally incredible, in my niche, fringe view at least. After saying that we have seen the end of the boom-bust cycle, Prince was asked the following question:

"Is it the end of the hedge fund business in modeling portfolios off the guestimates of what central banks will do?"

In other words, the interviewer was basically wondering if there is no longer any point in guessing central banks' next moves since we now know they'll just keep printing and printing forever and there's nothing more to guess. Prince's answer was basically yes, but what I want to note specifically his how he began his answer. He said:

"You remember in the 80's when we sat and waited for the money supply numbers. We've come a long way since then."

M2 In the Early 1980's - The Fed Indicator of Choice

Back in the early 1980's when the H.6 Money Stock Measures Report actually carried some weight in the eyes of the mainstream, it still was not for its own sake. You can tell this by the way Prince referenced the money supply numbers in that interview, namely as an introduction to a question about guessing the moves of central banks. Back then, the M2 money supply figures were largely paid attention to for the purpose of triangulating where the Federal Reserve may move on rates. If M2 grew too fast, this was thought of as an indicator that the Fed would hike as its next move. If it grew too slowly or shrank, it was thought of as in indicator that the Fed would cut rates. Never were the M2 numbers thought of as an important indicator in their own right, at least not by anyone outside of the Austrian School of economics.

The reason for the focus on M2 back then was mainly then Fed Chair Paul Volcker, who specifically targeted bank reserves rather than the fed funds rate itself as his preferred method for reining in inflation. It worked. By 1980, because of Volcker's idiosyncratic target of bank reserves for regulating the economy, M2 became the indicator of choice to try to front the Fed's moves on interest rates. Ever since Alan Greenspan took the helm in 1987 though, it's been the twin measures of GDP and CPI that have been the primary prognostication tools for interest rate diviners. M2 has since gone almost completely ignored.

Now, in Prince's opinion, M2 is even more irrelevant because the Fed is basically set on print mode for eternity, so what's the difference what the numbers are? That's why, in his opinion, the boom-bust cycle is no more.

Except what Prince, and pretty much every other mainstream institutional investor does not understand is that it is the money supply itself that causes the boom bust cycle, not interest rates. It is the M2 numbers in their own right that are actually the most important. Interest rates are just a tool to manipulate the money supply. Prince like most others has the cart before the horse. What he probably also does not realize is that back in 2008, M2 measured on a quarterly basis was actually in contraction by the September 4 H.6 Money Stock Measures release. Screenshot below.

2000, 2003, 2008, and 2015

This kind of absolute contraction in M2 had not happened since December 15, 2003, near the bottom of the previous bear market. With stocks relatively cheap though and a recession having just recently completed, a contraction in M2 didn't matter at that point. It matters only at the peak of booms. The last time quarterly M2 growth was in absolute contraction was on July 31, 2000, exactly one month before the double-top in the S&P 500 at 1,530.09 on September 1. Screenshot below.

That time it did cause a crash, as the S&P 500 was still near all time highs and had a long, long way to fall. In 2008 though, the crash really started in earnest on September 28, 24 days after the first registered contraction in quarterly M2 growth that year.

Back in 2015, I used this indicator to predict the August 24th market crash exactly 9 days in advance. But I've also failed using this same indicator, particularly in July 2017. I predicted the timing for a crash that never materialized. Lucky for me, my positions based on that failed prediction were very short term, highly levered, and small. These plays pay very well when they work, and they lose relatively little when they don't, assuming you don't get too overconfident and greedy. Pigs, after all, get slaughtered.

Now here's where things get really interesting I think. I have done some further research on the M2 statistics for 2008 that led to the absolute contraction by September 4 of that year, followed of course by the collapse. Since 2008, with the exception of May which immediately follows the M2 engorgement just prior to Tax Day, there is almost always a large jump in the volatile snapshot one-week M2 average at the turn of each month. This was the case in 2008 as well.

March April May June July August 2008 0.81 1.02 0.26 0.47 1.09 0.80 2010 0.24 1.15 0.32 0.73 0.55 0.57 2011 0.96 0.92 -0.16 0.88 1.45 1.92 2012 1.13 0.93 0.71 0.96 1.02 0.96 2013 1.17 1.27 0.60 0.92 1.06 0.96 2014 0.63 0.69 0.48 0.85 0.71 0.87 2015 0.65 1.28 0.38 0.51 1.12 0.74 2016 0.78 0.65 0.10 0.94 1.06 0.75 2017 0.95 0.79 -0.13 0.72 0.86 0.68 2018 1.11 1.09 0.44 0.85 0.84 0.74 2019 0.98 0.82 0.50 0.84 0.83 0.94

The table above plots the week-to-week percentage growth in the one-week M2 average at the turn of each month since 2008. 2008 and 2015 were crash years, highlighted in bold. The others were not. 2009 has been omitted because even though M2 was also in contraction that year, stocks were already seriously depressed and it didn't matter, just like what happened back in 2003 after the 2000-2002 bear market.

You'll notice that I have bolded two other boxes above. The first H.6 reports registering the first June totals in 2008 and 2015 showed exceptionally weak week-over-week growth in the one-week average compared to all other years. It was in June 2008 that that the quarterly average growth rate for M2 began to seriously decline, from double digit percentage growth registered on June 5 all the way down to zero growth just 10 weeks later on August 14.

In 2015, the situation was different. Quarterly M2 growth was still moderate by the June 4 report, and fell to a low of 1% by the end of July. The ensuing crash and spike in the VIX took place three weeks later as stocks were still close to all time highs. What the two years had in common though, was very low M2 growth at that specific week in the year, the first week of June.

Where the Coronavirus Fits In

Now let's shift gears to China, supply chains, and the coronavirus. A friend of mine who sells wigs in the United States called me on February 25. She has her wigs manufactured in China. She told me that typically, it takes 6 to 8 weeks for her to get a wig order filled. Now she's saying they're telling her three months at least.

If this is what's happening generally, which it probably is, what are the effects on M2? Well, if money velocity slows down, less fractional reserve loans are made than otherwise, and M2 growth slows with it. Not just in the US, but in China, too, which does not receive my friend's dollars, which are not sent to the People's Bank of China, which does not print yuan for them and does not reinvest those dollars back into US Treasuries.

So how do we know what effect the coronavirus panic will have on the global economy and stock markets? We are definitely at the peak of a boom here, so watch M2 growth. If the manufacturing slowdown in Asia persists, supply chains could start to break just at the time when M2 growth typically slows seasonally anyway. If Chinese production remains slow through March, my guess is the likelihood of M2 growth falling close to zero or even contracting absolutely, becomes far greater.

I will be watching June M2 numbers specifically. If the sequential growth in the one-week average in the first H.6 report in June comes in at less than 0.5% higher than the print for the last week of May, I will begin establishing small leveraged short positions, long the VIX (TVIX), and short (QQQ) and (XBI), focusing mostly on the latter two. XBI got particularly hammered mercilessly during the August 2015 crash.

I should note though that in my research, I also found that just before the 2000 crash, the first June H.6 report that year actually registered strong growth from the week before at 1.2%, from $4.723 trillion to $4.780 trillion. However, that strong jump was preceded by heavy contraction throughout May from April of 1.3% that did not recover at all until the June jump. So this scenario is also a possibility.

However it ends up playing out this year exactly, if M2 growth contracts absolutely by September (possibly because of the coronavirus panic) as it did in 2008 (possibly because of the housing crash), and we still haven't seen a collapse, I will veer from my conservative custom of only taking very small positions in these short trades and make them a moderate percentage of my portfolio. This, only if M2 growth contracts absolutely on a quarterly basis though. Otherwise, short positions will remain small. And if June M2 growth from May comes in average or higher, I will probably hold off. We will see as this continues to develop.

I will report back in June on this matter, when data for both May and the first week of June are available. Until then, all I can do is twiddle my thumbs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.