A Heightened Promotional Environment Will Punish Kohl's

Kohl's (KSS) reports quarterly earnings on March 3rd. Analysts expect revenue of $6.52 billion and EPS of $1.88. The revenue estimate implies a low single-digit percentage decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Traditional retailers like Kohl's have faced headwinds for a while. They have been challenged with transitioning more to online sales. Some have not made the cut. Last quarter the company reported net sales of $4.4 billion, flat Y/Y. Other revenue of $263 million was up 3% Y/Y, while total sales of $4.6 billion were flat. It is difficult to recommend the stock of a company that does not generate consistent earnings growth. That said, there are other metrics Kohl's is also measured on. The company must generate positive comparable sales, robust digital sales growth and solid margins, else the stock could fall post-earnings.

Last quarter Kohl's reported 0.4% comparable sales growth. This was an improvement over the 3.2% comparable sales decline in the first half of the year. The performance was still better than certain retailers like J.C. Penney (JCP) or Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) that experienced a comparable sales declines. Kohl's got a boost from sales related to the back-to-school season. However, heavy promotions created softness in some areas. Last earnings season was characterized by a heavy promotional environment. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Urban Outfitters (URBN) and American Eagle (AEO) were not immune to it. Several retailers were forced to discount in order to drive traffic into the stores. The situation may not abate anytime soon.

On a product basis, Kohl's experienced a decline in sales of women's apparel. Management is trying to arrest the decline, but it could take a few quarters to find the right mix of apparel at the optimal price point. Sales of actives were strong, while home and children performed in line. If women's apparel falls further then it could leave investors wondering if the problem is bigger than once thought.

Digital sales increased in the mid-teen percentage range, driven by mobile and the Kohl's app. Kohl's has developed a loyalty program, which may have helped spur online sales. Lululemon (LULU) and Target (TGT) also have loyalty programs, which drive repeat business. A solid digital performance will go a long way to proving the company can survive in a digital world. However, Kohl's reported disappointing holiday sales, with a comparable sales decline of 0.2%. This likely portends a decline in total revenue, despite the potential for double-digit online sales.

Declining Margins

Margins will also be a key area of focus. I expect heavy discounting again this quarter, which will likely crimp margins. Last quarter gross margin was 36.3%, down 70 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit of $1.6 billion fell 2% Y/Y. The heavy promotional environment and the company's woes in women's apparel could exacerbate the gross margin decline.

SG&A costs were $1.4 billion, up 3.2%. Kohl's must continue to invest in its online platform and improve its ability to use stores as fulfillment centers. It must spend to keep pace with Target, Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), despite lacking their resources. The fallout last quarter was that EBITDA of $431 million fell by double digits. EBITDA margin was 9.3%, down 150 basis points versus the year-earlier period. I expect another double-digit EBITDA decline this quarter. It could take a while before Kohl's can arrest the decline in EBITDA, if at all.

Kohl's has $490 million in cash and $1.7 billion in working capital. It generated $375 million in free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of the year. As the retail sector spirals down, the company's liquidity could be a weapon. J.C. Penney's liquidity is paltry. Bed Bath & Beyond is selling real estate to shore up its balance sheet. Strong liquidity could help Kohl's outlast weaker players in the retail space. If the weaker players fold first, then it could actually help improve margins and pricing power for Kohl's and others. There will likely be a lot more pain in between though.

Conclusion

KSS is down over 40% Y/Y. Stagnant revenue growth and declining EBITDA make the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.