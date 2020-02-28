Shopify: Despite 4 Big Risks, Upside Is Huge, Shares On Sale

We provide an overview of the business (and its attractive qualities), then review four big risks the company faces (valuation is the biggest one in some investors minds).

Despite its high valuation as per traditional valuation metrics, Shopify has tremendous ongoing long-term price appreciation potential, and the recent sell off provides an additional small margin of safety.

Shopify (SHOP) is a global e-commerce software company that is building an indispensable, one-stop-shop e-commerce platform for small and medium sized businesses (BATS:SMB). And it is an absolute revenue growth juggernaut. However, by traditional valuation metrics it seems obscenely overvalued to some investors. In this article, we provide an overview of the business (and its attractive qualities, including the large—and expanding—total addressable market, the stickiness of its customers, and its track record of innovation), we review four big risks the company faces (including valuation relative to history and its SaaS peers), and then conclude with our opinion on why the shares are still dramatically undervalued by shortsighted investors, especially after the recent indiscriminate market-wide sell off that has inappropriately dragged the share price lower.

Overview:

The company provides ‘e-commerce as a service’ primarily to small-to-medium sized businesses in over 175 countries. The company’s platform is used by customers to set up both the e-commerce front end (web, mobile and social media) as well as to set up back end infrastructure that helps customers manage inventory, orders, payment, shipment, working capital financing and data analytics. The company was founded in 2004 by Tobias Lütke and Scott Lake. Shopify raised $7M in series A round from Bessemer Venture Partners and FirstMark and went public in 2015.

Shopify essentially has two revenue streams:

Subscription Solutions: This segment includes revenue from company’s platform subscriptions as well as the sale of custom themes, apps and registration of domain names. It accounts for ~41% of revenue & has gross profit margin of 80%.

Merchant Solutions: This segment includes revenue from additional services to merchants that are not offered with subscription plans such as payments processing, shipping and fulfillment and financing of working capital. It accounts for ~60% of revenue & has gross profit margin of 38%.

The company follows a tiered pricing structure. Below are the key differences between various plans it offers its customers:

E-Commerce - Large and growing addressable market

The global secular share shift from offline to online retail is continuing at a scorching pace. E-commerce sales are expected to increase from $3.5T in 2019 to $6.5T in 2023, a CAGR of 16.7%. Conservatively assuming that the SMB/Small Enterprises segment accounts for 25% of the global e-commerce retail sales and applying Shopify’s current take rate (revenue % of GMV) to the SMB E-Commerce sales estimate, we get to a target addressable market of nearly $23B. Based on Shopify’s 2019 revenue, the company has reached just a 7% penetration rate as of now. Given the low penetration rate as well as growth in the broader ecommerce ecosystem, we expect the company to grow revenue at greater than 25-30% over the next five years.

Irreplaceable, all-encompassing e-commerce platform for SMBs with a dominant market share

The company has created an intuitive, easy to use software-as-a-service platform for SMBs that provides its typically resource-constrained customers with an exhaustive suite of services in both website development as well as e-commerce specific retail management. The platform has been made keeping in mind the less tech savvy small to medium business demographic and that ease of use has particularly helped the company take a dominant position in the e-commerce platform market. As per BuiltWith, a business intelligence firm, Shopify has a 31% market share in the US e-commerce platform market, almost twice that of the nearest competitor WooCommerce.

Solid track record of innovation led growth

While the company has benefited from the surge in e-commerce activity globally, it has also taken a pro-active approach to expanding its opportunity set by continually introducing ancillary services to capture a bigger share of customer’s wallet. Not surprisingly, the company’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has gone up nearly 700% since 2015. During this period, the company’s payment processing service has increased its penetration of GMV from 35% in 2015 to 43% in 2019. Merchant cash advances to customers increased 60% in 2019 to $437M. Shopify’s shipping penetration reached 45% of eligible merchants on the Shopify system as of Q4 2019 as compared to 40% same time last year. Finally, Shopify Plus, which is the premium plan in the company’s tiered offering, has increased its share of monthly recurring revenue from 21% in December 2017 to 27% in December 2019.

More ammunition for growth ahead

Fulfillment Opportunity: Shopify is continuing to grow its addressable market by addressing additional pain points of its core SMB customer. The company launched Shopify Fulfilment, a ‘fulfilment as a service’ offering in June 2019. Between 2019-20, the company’s focus is on building the software backbone and using third-party logistics providers for the physical layer. From 2021, the company will start building its own warehouse capacity. Using Shopify fulfillment, the company’s customers will be able to link to a much more efficient, lower cost supply chain network as compared to managing these functions in-house at a small scale.

The addition of fulfillment will in turn allow Shopify to offer a real alternative to Amazon (AMZN) that already offers fulfillment services to its sellers (for more perspective, check out our latest Amazon report here). Unlike Amazon, brands on Shopify will be able to create a separate identity, traffic flow, by having their own website but at the same time benefiting from a larger partner’s supply chain infrastructure. The company is looking to spend $1B over five years to build its fulfillment network. Additionally, the company recently acquired 6 River Systems in Q3 2019 for $450 million. 6 River System is a provider of warehouse solutions that are engineered by robots and AI.

International Opportunity: Currently, the company derives 68% of its revenue from the US while UK, Canada and Australia account for 4-7% each. The rest (around 15% of revenue) is generated in countries excluding these core geographies. The ‘non-core’ markets hold immense potential longer term and the company is localizing its services on a significant scale. The Shopify platform is now available in 20 languages out of which 13 languages including Hindi, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese were added in 2019. Not surprisingly, the international merchant base, which was just 21% of the total company wide merchant base in 2015, now accounts for 29%.

The company is also gradually rolling out ancillary services on top of its core platform in international markets. For example, Shopify Payments is now available in 15 countries including Australia and Singapore. Expansion of the portfolio of services internationally will further improve the monetization rate abroad.

Four Big Risks to Consider:

1. Unusual Capital Allocation and Valuation

Given the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce platform segment, as well as strong growth in GMV over the years, coupled with solid drivers for growth in the future, valuation multiples have expanded significantly, especially since early 2019 as evident in the following chart.

Current EV/sales, TTM of around 27 times is above the high end of company’s historical valuation band over the last five years. Further, the company also trades at a premium to public SaaS companies such as Workday (EV/Sales, TTM 11.6x), Paycom Software (22.5x) and ServiceNow (17.9x) (for more perspective, check out our latest update on ServiceNow here).

Further still, the company has been diluting its equity via public issuances as well as ESOPs. Between 2015 and 2019, the company’s share count has gone up by nearly 45%. We are a bit perplexed why the company has been raising cash via public issuances despite its FCF being only marginally negative.

In fact, the company’s cash and marketable securities balance has gone up from $190M in 2015 to $2.45B in 2019. While Shopify will need to invest money in building out its fulfillment infrastructure over the next few years, hoarding of billions from equity issuances years before the need to invest in the business is rather unconventional, to put it mildly.

2. New Entrants to the Market

While Shopify admittedly has the most comprehensive solution in the e-commerce platform segment, it does compete with several large, established players when considering parts of its business in isolation. For example, GoDaddy (GDDY) and Wix (WIX) offer website development/hosting services, payment services are also offered by Paypal (PYPL) and Square (SQ) while Adobe (ADBE) and Oracle (ORCL) own ecommerce software providers Magneto and ATG respectively. As such, the company will need to continually innovate and upgrade its suite of services to maintain its growth trajectory.

3. SMBs Particularly Vulnerable to Economic Slowdown

The company’s core customers are small and medium sized businesses that are the first ones to see distress in difficult economic times. As a result, the company’s business may see an earlier and more pronounced slowdown than enterprise SaaS companies.

4. Costs Associated with Aggressive Growth Plans

The company’s revenue has grown at nearly 60% CAGR between 2017-19. The significant level of growth has been enabled my massive increases in operating expenses and as a result, despite the rise in revenue, Shopify’s margins and operating cash flows have remained depressed (-9% 2019 Operating Margin and CFO % Sales at 4.5%). As the company continues to invest in the business both in the US and internationally, lack of operating leverage may disappoint investors.

Conclusion:

We believe one of the classic investor mistakes when analyzing a growth stock is shortsightedness. Specifically, because many investment analysts are extremely averse to near-term volatility, they forgo attractive long-term return opportunities. For perspective, the average price target and long-term growth rate of the 32 Wall Street analysts reporting to Factset is $556.97 and 50%, respectively.

And while even these analysts believe the shares are undervalued, their models don’t generally look further into the future that the next few quarters (or couple years) as you can see in the following estimate table, as per Factset.

However, given the very long runway for the continuing global secular shift to online retail (as described earlier), combined with the stickiness of the business (the platform is irreplaceable to many SMBs, as described earlier), and the company’s track record of innovation (and attractive opportunities ahead), we see Shopify’s long-term opportunity to be dramatically larger than its share price suggests. Certainly, there will be near-term price volatility and noise, but that is the price you pay as a disciplined long-term growth investor. We faced a lot of push back on our previous bullish article on Shopify back early November (when it traded 37% lower than it does now, and 46% lower than it did just a few weeks ago), and we expect we'll continue to face push back and price volatility going forward.

However, despite the risks to the business (and particularly the high valuation as per traditional valuation metrics), in our opinion Shopify remains dramatically undervalued relative to its long-term growth potential, and this last week’s share price decline provides an additional small margin of safety (relative to the long-term growth potential) for investors to initiate, or add to, a position in Shopify.

