Lowe's: Still More Good Than Bad

We will say upfront that we still believe that Home Depot (HD) is the superior choice over Lowe's (LOW) in the long term. We are not anti-Lowe's. However, with both companies having reported earnings, it seems to us that Home Depot has regained dominance, but Lowe's is holding its own here. We have traded this stock several times. Most recently, after our price target was achieved in late summer 2019, we booked profits and downgraded the stock to a neutral (or hold) rating for the longer term. The stock was sideways to up, so we missed out on a bit of profit, but shares have cratered in the recent COVID-19 selloff and have fallen after a less than stellar earnings report.

Quarter a touch weaker than we thought it would be

When we saw shares falling the last few sessions, they caught our attention as we knew earnings were approaching. We actually thought the headline numbers were so-so. We had a notable top line miss, and a few cent miss on GAAP earnings. That said, adjusted EPS surpassed expectations. Make no mistake, we love an earnings beat, but in retail, many times the top line says more.

Still, actual sales were $100 million below consensus. They were up slightly from last year. Traders should look for a nice short-term gain if they buy this dip in anticipation of a relief rally with the broader markets down another 3% for the third day of the last 4. A rally is likely for a short-term pop off the lows today. Long-term investors can stay in the name, as we do expect slow growth in shares. It is not a bad investment. However, Lowe's has been very inconsistent in the past few years, and we think you can get a better price. We would love to get shares under $100, though that will take continued broader market pressure. That is why we are neutral. Long-term investors can hold, though we would be buyers under that key level. Let us delve into what we are seeing.

Sales so-so

Lowe's is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making acquisitions to boost its presence in that regard, but so far, the name lags Home Depot. This is another reason we prefer Home Depot. It is best-of-breed. As Home Depot continues to push for the professional business, Lowe's has been left behind, but it has tried to make headway here and is starting to gain ground. That said, the name did report Q4 sales below estimates, but did rise slightly from a year ago. Take a look at the trajectory of revenues over the last four years of Q4 reports:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Let us be clear, this was a so-so result. Sales growth was driven almost entirely by physical U.S. stores, but also supported by investments into technology, store environments and the Pro business, as mentioned above. Overall, we were underwhelmed by the ongoing slow growth in sales, not just in this quarter but others as well. That said, revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% year-over-year to $16.0 billion, from $15.6 billion last year. We were pleased with the decent comparable sales.

Comparable sales growth and store count

We think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 2.5%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 2.6% for the fourth quarter, which we thought would lead to a larger top line gain. The comparable sales performance suggests that the consumer is still healthy and the company is executing well. We do note the comps are well below that of rival HD.

There are fewer stores than there were at this time a year ago. As of Jan. 31, 2020, Lowe's operated 1,977 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada, representing 208.2 million square feet of retail selling space. This is down nearly 30 shops from just last quarter. Still, with revenues lighter than expected, we were impressed with an earnings beat which was driven by expense control and better margins.

Controlled expenses boost profitability

So we are bearish on sales and continue to be mildly bearish in relation to HD, but earnings have really shown promise. Before this fiscal year, when we look back at the last dozen quarters, we see that earnings have historically been an issue. Meeting or beating EPS estimates is where the company has had trouble, and why the stock's growth has been below that of HD over time. This quarter, Lowe's bucked the trend once more and delivered a bear. Expenses were well-managed, though gross margin continued to be pressured overall versus last year, but was better than expected. Operationally, the company is thinning its spending and that helped.

Despite the fact that the cost of sales has risen, operating margins improved and the company reduced its share count by buying back $670 million of stock. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 31.1% of sales vs. 31.3% a year ago. Operating income improved to $958 million from a loss of $567 million last year, while operating margin expanded to 5.98%. This led to earnings per share growing:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a solid trend. This quarter's net earnings were $509 million, or $0.67 per share, which was below expectations. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in much higher year over year at $0.93. This is significant growth from last year's $0.80 but was also $0.03 ahead of expectations.

2020 expectations and valuation

As we consider the investments the company is making to attract the pro market and push e-commerce, we think sales will grow 2-3% in 2020. We believe the company will continue to manage expenses and help improve operating income. It is tough to pinpoint the impact of share repurchases on adjusted EPS, but we are anticipating growth to $6.35-$6.60 in 2020. This translates to around 13-15% growth in EPS year-over-year. This EPS estimate and the current share price of $110 means the stock trades at 16.9X forward earnings. We believe any discount in shares has been priced out, even after this pullback. We do like the name in the 15-17X range. Right now, it is in the highest end of this range. At 15X, we would be at $97.50, an exceptional price, if we can get it.

Takeaway

Lowe's has been a great trading stock, and investors have done well in the long term. It does give back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. We would love to come back into the stock following the market turmoil under $100 if given the opportunity. It is still slightly expensive right now, and we believe we will get a better price.

