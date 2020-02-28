Puma Bio: Sifting Through The Q4 Earnings Report

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) recently publicized their Q4/2019 earnings that revealed a strong beat in both EPS and revenue. Puma reported total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $62.9M. Total product revenue consisted of license revenue of $4M, royalty revenue of $0.2M and net sales of NERLYNX of $58.7M. Net sales of $58.7M in the fourth quarter of 2019 represented a 9.7% increase from the $53.5M in net sales reported in the third quarter of 2019.

I intend to review the company Q4 earnings and the company’s efforts to maximize NERLYNX commercial performance. In addition, I will take a look at PBYI’s current market valuation and how that influences how I will manage my PBYI position.

Q4 and 2019 Numbers

The company’s Q4 and 2019 numbers were mixed in my opinion, however, I did find some encouraging numbers to point out. Primarily, the company’s NERLYNX net sales were up to $58.7M in Q4 versus $53.5M in Q3. Unfortunately, net product sales for the full year 2019 were $211.6M, which was a small increase from $200.5M in 2018.

Figure 1: PBYI Net Revenue (Source: PBYI)

Sadly, the company doesn’t expect 2020 to be breakout year and anticipates NERLYNX net sales will be in the range of $215M-$225M with its current indications. Hopefully, the potential label expansion into the third-line metastatic indication will provide another bump in revenue. In addition to product revenue, Puma expects royalties to be in the range of $5M-$10M.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Puma reported a cash burn of approximately $1.2M. Luckily, the company still has $111.6M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. So, it looks as if the company’s financials are still fairly healthy.

Overall, I was a bit disappointed that the improved discontinuation rate didn’t lead to a substantial increase in net revenue.

Uncovering Progress

Admittedly, the Q4 and 2019 numbers were disappointing, however, the company’s earnings call did reassure me that there is more to the story than EPS and revenue. During the earnings call, Puma noted an increase in the number of new physicians in the specialty pharmacy network for NERLYNX and the total number of NERLYNX prescribers increased by approximately 6.7% in Q4 over Q3. Puma also noted an increasing percentage of new physicians are using the dose-escalation for NERLYNX with the percent of new prescriptions using the dose-escalation technique increasing from 18.8% in Q3 to 28.7% in Q4 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Reduced Dose Starts (Source: PBYI)

What is more, the number of NERLYNX bottles sold increased sequentially from 4,696 in Q3 to 4,935 in Q4 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Bottles Sold By Quarter (Source: PBYI)

However, new prescriptions dropped by 16.5% in the fourth quarter and primarily around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Puma believes that this drop in new scripts may have been because of newly prescribed patients delayed beginning their NERLYNX therapy until after the holidays with the intention of avoiding the expected first month GI side effects.

I think this explanation/excuse for the drop in new scripts makes sense…especially since the data is there to support it. What is more, the company reported that the number of new patients enrolling for the specialty pharmacy program in January was up 30% over the monthly average in Q4. So, it looks as if there is potential for some of the new Q4 patients will show up in the Q1 data.

I also suggest investors remain focused on the number of discontinuations. Puma reported that roughly 30% of January’s new patients starting NERLYNX have started at a lower dose, which could lead to a decrease in the discontinuation rate and ultimately an overall increase in the potential revenue per patient in the long-term. Thankfully, the company’s 6-month review revealed an increase in the percent of patients continuing to take NERLYNX after six months for a lower dose compared to those who started at the standard dose. Yes, we would like to see a strong increase in new patients and higher script numbers, but I believe an improvement in discontinuations should be the current focus for the company and investors.

Upcoming Catalysts

2020 is filled with several key catalysts that should have a positive impact on the company and the share price. NERLYNX is scheduled for a potential approval in China and several other countries in Latin America and South America. The company’s European partner Pierre Fabre launched NERLYNX in Germany, the UK, and Austria during Q4 and should launch NERLYNX in about 8-10 additional Europe countries in 2020.

Figure 4: PBYI Pipeline (Source: PBYI)

The biggest scheduled catalyst will be NERXLYNX’s PDUFA in April for its sNDA for third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Each one of these potential approvals and launches adds to the bullish thesis and intrinsic value of the company. Admittedly, I don’t expect these events to trigger a 20%+ increase in share price, but they should provide investors with some confidence about the long-term prospects for the ticker.

Valuation

The cornerstone of my investment thesis has been the stock’s discounted valuation compared to its peers and the rest of the industry. Despite the recent run in the share price, I still see PBYI to be discounted when looking at its projected revenue and forward price-to-sales (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The industry’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, meanwhile, PBYI’s is about 2x. What is more, that metric should only improve in the coming years as the company and its global partners secure additional approvals.

My Plan

Although the company has discovered some underlying issues and trends in NERLYNX commercial numbers, Puma still needs to improve NERLYNX sales growth. Unfortunately, Q1 sales numbers are a seasonal headwind, so I am going to hold off on making any sizable addition to the position at this time. However, I will be keeping a close eye on the daily chart (Figure 6), to see if I can make a small addition ahead of the April PDUFA date.

Figure 6: PBYI Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If NERLYNX is approved for label expansion, I will look to make another addition around their Q1 earnings report in anticipation of an upgrade in revenue guidance and subsequent upgrades from analysts. If all goes well, I will have a full position before we enter the second half of 2020. I still plan on hold the majority of my PBYI position for at least five years in anticipation of a strong return on my investment or possible acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.