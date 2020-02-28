Short Zillow On Terrible Home-Flipping Prospects

The market rewards growth today, but at some point the music will stop and shareholders will pay attention to losses.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) and (ZG) were initially trading higher earlier this week after releasing full-year and fourth-quarter results. The company's net loss of $305 million was due entirely to the home-flipping business, which accounted for $312 million of losses while other segments were significantly profitable. The company is touting the massive growth in this money-losing segment and traders seem happy with the results.

For the reasons discussed below, it seems that home-flipping will only continue to lose money and eat up profits from otherwise profitable, capital-light businesses. I intend to short this stock as soon as it looks like the initial excitement over growth has faded.

1. Zillow's business lines

Zillow reports results in three business segments: Home, IMT ("internet, Media & Technology) and Mortgage. As you can see from the segment information in Zillow's earnings release:

- IMT is very profitable

- Mortgage is not profitable, and

- Home is very much not profitable.

The form 10K on page 48 reports interest expense of $70 million and $38 million in other income from the company's short-term assets generating interest. That explains the approximately $30 million additional loss not attributable to any segment.

All that is to say that off the back of the envelope, if Zillow only owned its profitable IMT segment and its unprofitable (but potentially profitable) mortgage segment, net income would have been close to $35 million. To be precise, it might be a little lower because some SG&A has been attributed to the Home segment. If you thought this was an amazing stock that could make mortgages profitable and earn $100 million in net income, I would understand valuing it at $2.5 billion market cap. You could likewise say that the platform value and name brand were worth a large amount even though they haven't monetized them yet. If you thought it was 1/10th as valuable as Twitter, you could add another $3 billion to get a valuation of $5.5 billion.

2. The Home Segment loses lots of money

As reported in the table above, the P&L for the home segment includes lots of expenses for buying and renovating houses they haven't sold yet. So of course it looks really unprofitable when viewed in that way. Fortunately, the company's investor letter provides an apples-to-apples comparison of how they did on home sales:

(Annotations in yellow are the author's.)

In my opinion, these results are awful. Before I go on, I want to take particular exception to the idea of presenting a "return on homes sold before interest expense" metric. If they borrow money to flip houses, interest is a necessary expense just like taxes or insurance or paint and carpeting.

As you can see from the chart above, they bought and 1900 houses for average of $286,000, did $15,000 of renovations, paid holding costs (which I infer means taxes, insurance and homeowners association dues, etc.) of $3,900, incurred almost $14,000 in selling costs and then paid $4,900 in interest. All in, these houses cost over $323,000 to buy, renovate, hold and re-sell. Then they sold the houses for $317,000.00 for a loss of $6,407 per house.

It makes a certain amount of intuitive sense that Zillow would lose money like this because the biggest source of gains from housing are appreciation in land values and inflation - and Zillow's plan to flip houses in less than a year means they are foregoing both of those drivers of returns.

3. Future prospects for the home segment look bleak.

Management claims once they achieve scale, they "expect to deliver an average return on homes sold before interest expense of 400 to 500 basis points per home." This not only doesn't seem plausible, even if they achieved the goal it wouldn't be very profitable.

As the company showed above, it has a net loss of $1,500 per home right now. To think about what it would look like to earn 400 basis points before interest on a $286,000 house with $32,499 in expenses (representing the total of the renovation, holding, reselling and interest costs from the company's chart), the company only has a few choices to earn that 400 basis points:

1. They can use the same process to sell the houses for $331,238, an increase of almost $13,000 [1.04 x ($286,000 + $32,499) = $331,238]

2. They can cut expenses significantly (from $32,000 down to $20,000) and sell for an increase of $12,000.

3. Sell a different kind of house.

So let me point out first of all that if it were easy to sell for $12-13,000 more, you would think the company with the best data analytics would just go ahead and do that, right? Second, as we can see from choice 2 above, bringing down the expenses of holding and renovating the house by even 40% just don't move the needle very much. I'm not even sure that's possible because most of the costs are paid to third parties for things Zillow doesn't have control over. The third option of selling either more expensive or less expensive houses with a bigger "delta" from renovations seems most plausible to me, but if that's the case, why aren't they even talking about it?

Clearly reducing renovation costs should be key to any plan to improve margins, and based on management's answer in the most recent conference call, I don't believe they have an adequate plan. In response to a question about renovation costs, management replied:

And each new unit that we transact, it pumps data and learning into the machine and the people. And we’re getting better at pricing homes. We are getting better at price drop strategy. We’re getting better at all the stuff that is required to price and sell the home. And so we were able to move a lot more homes than we anticipated. I guess, I’d say, looking forward, because we still are in the early days, most of our markets are really young, we expect it won’t be a nice team. It will be a lumpy path. It won’t be a nice clean, linear thing, which is one of the reasons we’re only guiding one quarter out. Now on the renovation de-leverage, I will turn it over to Allen. Allen Parker Yes. Hi, Mark. It’s Allen Parker. Yes. So as you called out, renovations as a percentage of average revenue was 4.69% in Q4 versus 4.02%, a negative, basically an increase of 67 basis points quarter over quarter. I’ll call it, that we believe there’s opportunity across all four lines. We did get 21 basis points improvement in home acquisition costs. I wouldn’t read too much of anything in the quarter-over-quarter trends right now as we’re testing and iterating across all of these markets. What I will say is we have a team that’s very focused on what’s the right amount to spend on renovation to make the home great for our customer but without overdoing it and spending money on things we don’t need to. So we’ve got an opportunity. We obviously, in total, we were 48 basis points negative as a percentage of revenue and well within our, as you mentioned, our plus or minus 200 basis points. I wouldn’t read too much into changes, but that’s definitely an area we are focused on in renovation, although we’re focused across all four expense lines as well.

Earnings transcript

This is simply not the kind of answer that displays a concrete plan to improve renovation costs.

Even if they could produce 400 basis points of pre-interest gain from flipping these houses, the average interest expense they incurred per house was almost $5,000. So unless they have a plan to not pay interest, the pre-tax profit on buying a house for almost $286,000 and spending $32,000 in renovations, holding costs, re-selling expenses and interest is only about $7,000-$8,000 (ie, $12,000 in profit minus interest cost of $5000). That's less than a two percent pre-tax margin. And that's only if everything goes right.

But what happens if housing prices don't rise for a given area, or houses take longer to sell, or expenses increase? There are a huge number of variables here so investors need to consider this a very uncertain may to spend $320,000 to earn $7,000.

4. Conclusion

For the reasons stated above, it seems clear to me that Zillow's home segment will either lose money or only make a very small amount of it while incurring significant risk. Growth in that kind of a business is a curse, not a blessing. At some point in the future the market will recognize this was a terrible idea and start to send the stock price down in recognition of the losses from this segment.

The cost to borrow Zillow shares is under 1% at the time of this writing. Subject to considerations for each individual investor, it could be productive to take a 2.5% short position and wait a year for the poor economics in this segment to become apparent.

I am not short shares now, but I plan to short them when I find what feels like a good entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in Z, ZG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.