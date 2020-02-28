The Ugly Market Selloff Brings Lincoln Electric Back Into A Long-Term Buy Range

An uptick in general fabrication in the fourth quarter is both encouraging and confounding, and there is still substantial uncertainty about the magnitude of any recovery in 2020.

It takes a lot to knock well-respected, high-quality stocks down to attractive valuations, and this ugly market selloff is doing just that for many stocks, including Lincoln Electric (LECO). Make no mistake, current conditions are pretty challenging for this leading welding company, and whatever recovery may come in 2020 is not likely to be particularly strong. Still, this is a company that has been through this before (many times, actually), has a business plan that gives it a lot of cost flexibility, and is going to emerge from this correction in solid condition.

The biggest issues I see with recommending Lincoln here and now are the questions of how the recovery will look and how much further downside there could be from here. I’ve been generally more bearish than most Street analysts on the outlook for the 2020 short-cycle recovery, and Lincoln management’s commentary does seem to support the idea of a shallower recovery (at least in 2020). With that, there could still be some risk to estimates (particularly if Covid-19 pushes the U.S. into recession). Likewise, markets tend to go too far to the good and bad, so I cannot rule out the risk that Lincoln shares will get even cheaper before finding a floor.

A Look Back At The Fourth Quarter

Even relative to lowered expectations, Lincoln Electric’s fourth quarter was not particularly strong. Revenue and EBITDA were inline, but Lincoln missed at every segment profit line and the operating beat was driven by lower corporate expenses (which isn’t a bad thing, mind you).

Revenue declined more than 6% in organic terms, with the year-over-year declines accelerating despite not particularly tough comps. Overall, Lincoln management noted “steady” demand for equipment, while consumables declined at a high single-digit rate and automation declined at a high single-digit rate. That’s a sequential improvement for the automation business (less bad relative to the double-digit decline in the third quarter), but a sequential deterioration for the consumables business.

The Americas business saw an 8% decline, with volume down more than 6% - worse than the 4.5% decline in Q3 and against a comp of flat volume in the year-ago period. Pricing declined almost 2%, due in large part to surcharge run-off. The International business declined 8%, with volume down almost 8% against a nearly negative 14% comp in the prior year and not a particularly strong comp in 2017 either. Harris was the bright spot, with revenue up 9% on a 6% improvement in volume.

Lincoln’s uncommonly flexible labor policies help mitigate some of the potential decrementals during declines, and gross margin declined one point this quarter. Operating income declined 5%, with 60bp of margin contraction, while segment profit declined 9%. Performance in the Americas was weakest, with profits down 13% and margin shrinking a further 180bp, while International was down 6% with margins hovering in the 5%’s.

Plenty Of Challenging Data Points

Going beyond the reported results, things don’t get substantially better for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln’s performance on a comparable basis was not strong. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported a nearly 4% decline in organic revenue in its welding business. Curiously, while ITW has long emphasized equipment over consumables, consumables (FLAT) were much stronger than equipment (down 7%) this time around. Colfax (CFX), too, did notably better, with revenue down 1.5% in organic term on a 3% volume decline. As has been the case for a while now, Colfax would seem to be benefiting from ongoing issues in Lincoln’s European business, though I don’t want to discount Colfax’s own improvement efforts (or damn them with faint praise).

Lincoln is already looking at a lot of challenging end-market developments. Not only was auto/transportation down again this quarter, the volume decline was on the order of the mid-teens – one of the weaker results among the companies I follow that sell into the auto end-market. Heavy industry was the second-worst market for the company (management didn’t quantify the weakness), and that’s not so surprising given trends in markets like heavy trucks, construction equipment, mining and so on.

The good news, such as it was, was that general fabrication was reported up. This is a significant market (about a third of Lincoln’s revenue), and the fourth quarter reversed a mid-single-digit decline in the third quarter (the first decline in the cycle). Commentary on “general manufacturing” was all over the place in the fourth quarter, and Fastenal (FAST) did report a 4% improvement in manufacturing sales in the month of January. I’m reluctant to assume that there won’t be further weakness in the general fab segment, particularly with Covid-19 ramping up, but the results from this market in the fourth quarter are a welcome bit of good news.

The Outlook

Nothing in management’s commentary suggests a sense of panic regarding this downturn. Lincoln has been through plenty of downturns and the company has an operating plan built to accommodate it – including the ability to pay for productivity and flex employee hours almost automatically. That will help mitigate any further decremental margins to some extent, and it’s worth remembering that Lincoln hasn’t posted a quarterly loss in the last 15 years and has likewise maintained positive free cash flow. Whatever may be in store for 2020, I have no doubt Lincoln will withstand it and eventually see revenue recover toward mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth.

I have cut back my expectations for 2020 revenue, but I still expect long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4%. I do believe that Lincoln’s long-term FCF margin upside is relatively limited, but I do believe it can generate low double-digit margins and improved performance in the International business could offer some longer-term upside.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Lincoln Electric is undervalued below $90 and offers almost double-digit annualized prospective returns (on cash flow) – not quite as much as I’d like to see, but again, companies like Lincoln don’t generally get exceptionally cheap even in downturns.

The Bottom Line

Circumstances can certainly get worse from here – Covid-19 and uncertainties around the presidential election could push the U.S. toward or into a recession (and likewise, perhaps, the global economy), and the market correction could shift toward outright panic. That’s the problem with buying pullbacks, though – there’s almost always something scary going on that gives you a reason not to buy. I won’t rule out further downside here, but I think the long-term return potential is good enough to seriously consider these shares now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.