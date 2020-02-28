Coronavirus: These Countries, Industries, And Companies Will Be Hit The Hardest

COVID-19 has already caused significant human, social, and economic damage across the world, and the worse has yet to come.

Relevant health authorities, including the WHO, have said that the virus has the potential to become a pandemic.

Coronavirus - What Investors Need to Know

COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the globe, with over 80,000 cases confirmed globally, as of the 25th of February. Containment efforts in China seemed to have failed in preventing the virus from spreading to other countries, with South Korea, Iran, and Italy reporting rapidly increasing numbers of infections, many with no clear connection to China. As the situation worsens, the WHO says the world must prepare for pandemic, while the CDC urges the public to start preparing for a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S., due to the possibility of failed containment efforts.

COVID-19 has already caused untold health, social, and economic damage in several countries, if not the world, and it seems all but certain that the worst is yet to come. Stock markets have not been spared the pain, with most equities indexes posting large losses during the past few days, and with the S&P 500 down by about 8% in the past few days. Everyone must be prepared for a possible pandemic, says the WHO and the CDC, and that includes investors.

In light of the above, and considering that I'm not an epidemiologist, I thought it would be interesting to analyze the impact of the virus on the stock market, and on the broader global economy. COVID-19 will almost certainly have a disparate impact on different countries, industries, and companies and, as such, a proper understanding of the virus can help investors make appropriate decisions and avoid unnecessary losses.

COVID-19 will, obviously, mostly affect those countries with the most number of infections, almost certainly China, other East Asian countries, and countries with particularly weak health sectors.

COVID-19 will, somewhat less obviously, disrupt global supply chains, adversely affecting those companies, industries, and countries which are strongly dependent on these. Some products and supply chains are easily replaceable, some are not, and knowing which are which could lead to stronger investor performance during the outbreak. The IMF has an in-depth report detailing global supply chain vulnerabilities, which I can use to analyze the expected impact of the virus on different countries, industries, and companies.

Taking into consideration the IMF analysis, and the fact that COVID-19 is currently centered in China, it seems that the automobile, consumer electronics, and pharmaceutical / medical supplies industry could possible see significant disruption in the coming months, experiencing shortages, revenue losses, and production disruptions. Developed countries with strong manufacturing sectors focusing on complex products, basically the U.S., Germany, and Japan, are likely to suffer outsized disruption and losses, as their industries are strongly dependent on niche parts with few replacements.

Coronavirus - Global Supply Chain Disruption Analysis

According to the IMF, and based on an in-depth network analysis of global supply chains, economic theory, and empirical research, there are certain products with certain characteristics which are particularly susceptible to supply chain disruptions. The IMF says these products are fragile, as production can ground to a halt with even just a small disruption. Fragile products are characterized by:

Presence of Central Players, which means that if a couple of players have issues, the entire product line or industry grounds to a halt . As an example, if China supplies 80% of the earth metals consumed by the U.S. and the world, and China shut downs most of its mining industry to combat the spread of COVID-19, then the U.S. will simply have to make do with less of these materials, as there are few, if any, other countries that can make up for decreased Chinese production and imports.

which means that if a couple of players have issues, the entire product line or industry grounds to a halt As an example, if China supplies 80% of the earth metals consumed by the U.S. and the world, and China shut downs most of its mining industry to combat the spread of COVID-19, then the U.S. will simply have to make do with less of these materials, as there are few, if any, other countries that can make up for decreased Chinese production and imports. Tendency to Cluster, which means that if the cluster is disrupted, the entire product line or industry is disrupted as well. As an example, if the global garment industry is clustered in South East Asia, and the entire region is under lockdown due to COVID-19, then there is simply no global garment industry, as there are few suppliers and producers in this industry outside the region.

which means that if the cluster is disrupted, the entire product line or industry is disrupted as well. As an example, if the global garment industry is clustered in South East Asia, and the entire region is under lockdown due to COVID-19, then there is simply no global garment industry, as there are few suppliers and producers in this industry outside the region. International Substitutability, with niche high-quality products manufactured in advanced economies being particularly susceptible to disruption. Think iPhones, airplanes, and Swiss watches.

As a final point, and one not mentioned by the IMF, politically sensitive and socially important products and industries are also particularly susceptible to supply chain disruptions. As an example, the U.S. is currently facing a severe shortage of medical supplies, including of specialized surgical masks needed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as these goods are produced in China, more specifically Hubei, the actual epicenter of the outbreak, and China is keeping these supplies for themselves. Some hospitals have just a week’s inventory of these masks, most retailers are out of stock, and the CDC has yet to explain what to do when supplies run out.

As can be seen above, COVID-19 seems tailor-made to maximize the damage to global supply chains, and hence to stock markets and the broader global economy. The virus originated in China, the world's factory, and threatens countries across Asia, home to the world's most important manufacturing clusters and supply chains. In many cases, China is the sole supplier of a good or product, and countries lack the necessary infrastructure or manufacturing capabilities to produce the necessary replacements. These products, and the industries that depend on them, are particularly susceptible to supply chain disruptions, which bring me to my next point.

Coronavirus - Product and Industry Analysis - Automobiles, Electronics, and Pharmaceuticals

Generally speaking, the IMF finds that highly complex manufactured products and parts are particularly fragile, and, as such, would fare particularly badly during a pandemic or other significant supply chain disruption. Of these, I've selected three that seem particularly exposed to disruptions in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and which have already seen some measure of disruption. These three products are:

As a final point, parts and accessories for airplanes, helicopters, and turbo-jets, are also extremely fragile goods, but these are centered on Japan, which seems to be handling the spread of the virus reasonably well, at least so far. Parts and accessories for mechanical appliances are also somewhat fragile, but less so when compared to electronic parts, and production is less centered on China, so the impact from the outbreak is likely to be relatively small.

From the above, it seems clear to me that COVID-19 will mostly impact automobile and electronics manufacturers, with a smaller impact on manufacturers of other goods. The virus also has the potential to severely disrupt the aviation industry if it continues to spread in East Asia, especially Japan. COVID-19 could also severely disrupt global supply chains in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, although I do believe that governments will take the necessary steps to prevent, or at least ameliorate, the worst effect of these disruptions.

Coronavirus - Country Analysis - Large US Losses

Generally speaking, the IMF finds that countries with strong manufacturing sectors, which are deeply involved in international supply chains are particularly susceptible to disruptions in the same. In general terms, these countries are either advanced economies with high value-added industries, especially the United States, Germany, and Japan, or middle-income economies with an emphasis on assembly of final products, such as Mexico, Hungary, or Romania.

U.S. investors should expect COVID-19 to severely impact supply chains for many of the country's domestic corporations, with the attendant negative economic and shareholder effects.

Company Analysis - Excessive Complexity

As a final point, I wanted to take a look at some of the companies that seem particularly exposed to supply side disruptions. Although I wasn't able to accomplish this, at least not to the extent that I wanted to, I believe that a partial analysis plus an understanding of the difficulties involved in this might be of use and interest to readers.

The IMF provides us with detailed information about specific fragile goods. As an example, the following good was one of the most fragile ones analyzed by the organization:901890 Instruments & appls. used in medical/surgical/veterinary sciences.

Presumably those are assorted medical supplies of some type. In any case, the IMF provides us with a HS code, 901890, which can be used to access information about the product. Several online sources tell us that Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is one of the largest U.S. importers of said product, and that China is one of the largest exporters of the same:

If the IMF analysis is correct, BSX should have seen a relatively small negative impact from supply chain disruptions, as it imports a relatively fragile product, but the product is mostly manufactured in locations outside of China. Looking at the company's latest earnings call, that seems to have been the case:

We believe it is prudent to include a potential impact to our Q1 revenue related to the Coronavirus. Our best estimate at this time is a preliminary $10 million to $40 million potential negative impact to revenue as a result of deferred procedures, supply chain and other disruptions. (Source: BSX 4Q2019 Earnings Call)

As can be seen above, the company expects $10 million to $40 million in revenue loss from the virus, equivalent to about 1% of the company's revenues. This is a relatively small negative impact, which is just about what we expected.

Now, I wanted to do a similar analysis for some of the more impactful products, automobile and electronic parts, but this proved to be much more difficult than expected. In many cases, intermediaries handle these transactions and, as such, it isn't readily apparent who the end consumer, importer, or exporter of these products is. I've read and heard some concerns from industry contacts and other sources about the complexity involved in the production of these products, very few people, if any, seem to actually know and understand all the links in the chain, so the potential for negative surprises seems a bit high. Especially so considering countries are dealing with the Chinese government, infamous for secrecy, misdirection, and the like.

In any case, I expect that automobile companies and electronics manufacturers, especially those located in Asia, will be mostly affected by the virus, consistent with my previous analysis.

Conclusion - Expect Significant Supply Chain Disruptions

COVID-19 has the potential to severely disrupt global supply chains, negatively affecting a wide assortment of industries and countries, but especially those focusing on highly complex fragile manufactured products. Taking into consideration the IMF's research, plus considering that the outbreak seems to be centered in China, I believe that automobile and electronics manufactures will bear the brunt of the crisis. Highly-developed economies with strong manufacturing sectors focusing on complex products, including the United States, Germany, and Japan, are also susceptible to supply chain disruptions, and could significantly suffer from the spread of said virus, even if the outbreak never has a strong direct effect on their own countries.

