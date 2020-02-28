Carnival: It May Be Time To Start Accumulating

The shares have traded down to new lows on the fear of lost sales due to Coronavirus.

Many investors are familiar with the name Carnival (CCL). The company operates in the travel/cruising industry along with competitor Royal Caribbean (RCL). While there are a few other operators as well, these two companies essentially dominate the industry and due to a strong portfolio of offerings leave little room for competition. Through its multiple brand product offerings the company holds almost twice as much market share as its closest competitor. The company recently issued revised guidance due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, an enterprising investor may want to use the downturn to pick up a nice dividend and a below average valuation for the shares.

Performance

Carnival recently reported earnings that showed demand and growth was still present.

The company beat on the top and bottom line and showed revenue growth of 7%+. However, the company did benefit partially from currency fluctuations.

For the full year the company reported healthy results.

Revenue rose a bit more than 10%, however, net income declined 5%. The adjusted earnings saw an increase helped in part by share repurchases.

What investors may have been displeased with of course was the earnings guidance going forward. The company gave full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 compared to 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $4.40. This doesn't represent much growth at the mid range. Additionally, due to the recent issues with the Coronavirus the guidance was reduced $0.55 to $0.65 per share. These estimates might be off and guidance could be reduced a bit further should the virus continue on in the coming months.

Looking below at the annual report, we can see that this would represent close to no growth for the company, however.

The important note here is that while growth may be impacted in 2020, the company expects to continue to grow with the addition of new ships in the coming years. These should not only help grow its market share but expand seat capacity. The company continues to benefit from its wide network of brands which later allows the company to cross sell customers or have customer info. The company has been growing the number of passengers it is carrying as well ever year to an astounding 13 million in 2019.

Below we can see the brands and market share each has within the Carnival company.

Going forward it will be important for the company to continue to expand in each of the brands as they each have their own unique niche. Some are geared towards kids, some towards families, some towards adults only. Each would benefit from a travel route to the same and various places leaving the company in a position to continue to grow through added ships.

The company operates with a strong A3 Moody's rated balance sheet as well.

With over $500 million of cash on hand and a manageable debt load the company will not have issues sustaining its dividend while it uses cash flows to build the new ships at hand. So while operating fundamentals are doing okay and could of course be doing better, the valuation seems to justify any slowdown the company is experiencing.

Valuation

I like to look at the historical valuation of the stock for the last 5 years to gain an idea as to whether the shares trade at a premium or discount to their historical average.

Sure enough, the shares offer a discount to their 5 year average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This is a signal that shares at this time are probably closer to their bottom range than not. Additionally, I like that shares are trading at book value. I like to purchase shares of quality brand name companies when the shares are below their average. Considering the company is being punished for what may just turn out to be an average year, there seems to be plenty of room for upside.

Furthermore, looking at the historical yield, we can see if we get an above average dividend yield.

The shares currently trade with a 5.58% yield. This is higher than almost anytime in its history besides during the 2008 recession. This means there is a likely chance the company will see its shares trade higher so the yield falls back in line with the average and leaves upside capital appreciation to the savvy investor. While the company was doing a great job increasing its dividend, it recently missed the chance to do so. We will have to see if this is management being conservative and waiting until the situation it currently faces improves, but it seems like they learned the lesson from 2008. In the meantime the dividend is still quite tasty.

Conclusion

I will be looking for any chance of further weakness to start a position in Carnival myself. The company offers a play on the consumer around the world and is facing only short term headwinds. As the company continues to grow its fleet and carries more passengers the stock should appreciate. In the meantime investors can receive a higher than average yield. Purchasing shares below their historical average is my preference and now appears to be the time. While the stock could see more headwinds should the global economy face recession, this is currently not the case and thus leaves me more bullish than bearish. While temporary headwinds are abound from the Coronavirus and fears of lost revenue, this will eventually pass and would be looked back to as a buying opportunity for those with a longer time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL, RCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.