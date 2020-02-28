CyberArk: Buy The Dip

Over two years ago, CyberArk (CYBR) was a pick to buy on dips below the then current price of $45. Within about 20 months, the cybersecurity stock soared from a low of $40 to nearly $150. After this dip, the stock doesn't have the same cheap value as the lows in 2017, but CyberArk isn't expensive at $110 after the market selloff.

Future Growth

A big part of why CyberArk rallied in 2018 and early 2019 was the accelerating growth. The company turned in four consecutive quarters of growth in excess of 30%.

The stock sank following disappointing Q1 guidance, with both revenues and earnings below consensus estimates. The company forecast robust full year revenues, but CyberArk is forecasting higher spending possibly in order to push the revenues higher for the year.

The general analyst view is a company returning to more consistent revenue growth in the 17% range. CyberArk forecast 2020 revenues growing nearly 19% to $515 million, so analysts are generally forecasting slight deceleration in out years.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The best part of the CyberArk story is this combination of strong revenue growth and substantial profits. The cybersecurity industry and tech stocks in general were infiltrated by so many companies unable to generate profits, making this stock more attractive.

The cybersecurity sector is only becoming more compelling with hackers in places such as China, Korea and Russia growing. An estimated $600 billion is lost annually to cybercrime, and the attacks are only growing more sophisticated with a prime focus of damage occurring with the leverage from gaining privileged access to an organization.

CyberArk has a net cash balance of over $600 million after adding $142 million in cash from operations last year. With a market valuation of only $4.2 billion, the company has an enterprise value of just $3.6 billion.

Multiple Expansion

One of the best ways to make sizable gains is to find a cheap stock with the potential for multiple expansion - especially if one can find a stock such as CyberArk with consistent 20% revenue growth with the potential for stock gains via multiple expansion.

My reason for picking the cybersecurity stock in the past was the cheap valuation of trading around 4x EV/S multiples back in 2017. The stock reached a peak multiple approaching 10x EV/S targets back in 2019 with the recent dip pushing the EV/S multiple down to 5.9x. Other cybersecurity stocks such as Proofpoint (PFPT) and Rapid7 (RPD) trade at slightly lower EV/S targets, but the sector trades in a similar value level for in demand software companies.

Data by YCharts

In essence, investors buying CyberArk back in 2017 participated in a market willing to pay 50% more for each dollar of revenue the company generates now. All of this is on top of a company generating over 30% growth in 2018 and 26% growth in 2019.

The company has limited revenues in Asia Pacific so investors shouldn't expect any major Q1 warning related directly to customer impacts from the coronavirus. For Q4, the sector only accounted for $12.6 million worth of quarterly revenues of $129.7 million. The biggest risk here is U.S. or European customers delaying purchase decisions while researching the impact to their business from the shutdown of operations in China or the reduction in product manufacturing during the quarter.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CyberArk offers a decent value here at $110. Investors missed a large move the last couple of years and any further dip due to the coronavirus outbreak would provide a great entry point.

Remember that companies tend to delay investment decisions around new applications such as cybersecurity when disruption exists in the marketplace. One shouldn't be too surprised with a warning from the company followed by a quick rebound as China returns to their hacking ways and the demand for cybersecurity remains high.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYBR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.