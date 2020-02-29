Risk-Off In Silver

Silver has put in a disturbing pattern of lower highs since reaching a peak of $19.54 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract in early September 2019. After a correction that took the price of the precious metal to a low of $16.465 at the beginning of December, it rose to $18.895 in early January when the US and Iran were on the edge of a full-scale war in Iraq. The price of silver futures corrected to a higher low of $17.28 in late January. During the final week of February, the price moved to a marginally higher high than in January when it traded to $18.92. The nearby May futures contract probed slightly above the $19 level before correcting lower. By the end of the week, it traded to a low just above the December 2019 low as risk-off created price carnage in silver and across all markets.

The critical level on the upside in the silver market stands at the July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce. While gold left its technical resistance level from 2016 at $1377.50 in the rearview mirror, even after Friday's significant correction, silver remains way below the price that could launch the silver market into another leg to the upside.

Silver has a long and volatile history, but it can also be a highly frustrating metal for those looking for a breakout to the up or the downside. As of the end of February, silver continued to lag the price of gold as it lulls market participants into complacency. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN (USLV) product magnifies the price action in the silver futures market. Since late 2018, every significant price correction in the silver market has been a buying opportunity for those who were brave enough to purchase the precious metal on price dips. In the current environment, an extra dose of bravery is necessary to purchase the precious metal.

Gold made another new high and failed

On Monday, February 24, as fears over the Coronavirus gripped markets across all asset classes, the price of gold exploded to another in a series of new highs.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, after breaking above critical technical resistance at the July 2016 high, gold rose to a peak of $1559.80 in early September 2019, another higher high at $1613.30 on January 8, and last Monday, the price reached $1686.60 on the continuous futures contract. By Friday, February 28, the price was $100 lower.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of April futures shows that the latest peak was at $1691.70 per ounce on February 24. Gold was trading at under the $1600 level at the end of last week after risk-off conditions filtered through to the yellow metal.

Silver struggled and failed worse

Gold and silver are hard money, and both have long histories as a means of exchange or the ultimate currencies. If banknotes attempt to emulate gold, then you can think of silver as the change in our pockets or purses. Governments print legal tender and mint coins, and they can control supplies. Meanwhile, gold and silver are precious metals that come from the crust of the earth. While supply may rise as a function of higher price, mining companies rather than governments control the availability of new stockpiles of the yellow metal and its precious sibling, silver.

While gold has been rallying and broke out in June 2019, silver has struggled.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that silver, unlike gold, has yet to break through its July 2016 high. The critical technical resistance in the silver market stands at $21.095 per ounce. In September, silver rose to a high of $19.54. On January 8, the peak on the continuous contract was $18.895, and on February 24, the high was only marginally higher at $18.92. By the end of the week, the silver market put in a bearish reversal and the price of nearby futures was below $17 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the March COMEX futures contract illustrates that silver futures rose to a high of $18.92 on February 24, and failed leading to a drop of over $2 per ounce that put the price well below the $17 per ounce level at the end of last week. The correction in silver was far more severe than in the gold futures market.

Silver is creating complacency

Silver moves on market sentiment more than most other commodities. As a byproduct of other metal production, output costs do little to influence the price of silver. While industrial demand for silver is rising because of applications in electronics, solar panels, and a host of other products, it is investment demand that drives the price higher or lower. So far, the herd of investors and speculative traders have not flocked to the silver market. Gold broke out above its long-term resistance level, but silver has yet to challenge the $21.095 high from July 2016.

The price action in the silver futures market has created a sense of frustration for longs, but complacency could be setting in as silver is lulling market participants to avoid the metal with its price action. The move from just over $19 to below $17 last week was another in a long series of price disappointments. As silver tends to move when the market least expects, the metal is now in a position to shock market participants when it finally decides to follow gold to the upside.

The long-term picture remains bullish

There is a lot to like about the long-term picture and technical state of the silver market and the metal's relationship with gold.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to the 1970s shows, silver remains in mostly a bullish trend. The open interest metric shows that the total number of open long and short positions in the silver futures market has been rising with the price since late 2018 while the market has made higher lows and higher highs. Rising open interest and increasing price is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

USLV on dips with tight stops

Since late 2018 when the price of nearby silver futures reached a low of $13.86 per ounce, price corrections to the downside have been buying opportunities aw silver has made a series of higher lows.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that silver put in a bearish reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart last week. The price moved to a higher level than the previous week on Monday and closed below the prior week's low on Friday. The bearish technical pattern puts the late 2019 low at the $16.465 level in jeopardy. Silver has a habit of violating support and resistance levels, which confuses market participants.

I continue to believe that the current price correction in the silver market is another buying opportunity. During risk-off periods, markets can fall significantly, so I recommend using wide scales on the downside to build a long position in silver. When silver finally runs out of steam on the downside, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN seeks to provide a triple percentage gain compared to the price of silver on the upside. USLV and other leveraged products magnify performance but suffer from time decay over time. If the price of silver moves lower or remains stable, USLV's value will evaporate quickly. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

USLV has net assets of $367.68 million, trades an average of 362,795 shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. DSLV is the inverse product that seeks to provide a triple percentage gain when the price of silver declines.

The price of nearby May silver futures rose from $17.515 on February 12 to a high of $19.005 on February 24 or 8.51%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, USLV rose from $83.70 to $106.39 per share or 27.1% as the product delivered just over a triple percentage gain over the period. By the end of the week, USLV was below the $70 per share level as the price of silver plunged.

Lethargic price action in the silver market has led to a series of higher highs and failures. The price has not challenged the 2016 high. Wild market conditions across all asset classes will increase volatility in the silver market. I continue to favor silver and would add to long positions on a scale-down basis using a wide scale. When it comes to USLV, I would use very tight stops and expect to take lots of small losses in the quest for a significant move to the upside when the dust settles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver