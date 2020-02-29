Soybeans Should Trade Over $10 In 2020

Soybeans had been a bellwether commodity during the trade dispute between the United States and China that began in 2018. On the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016, US President Donald Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade. He repeatedly pointed his finger at China as the nation with the world's second-leading GDP still operated under the trade protocols that were in place when it was an emerging market. The President argued that those days were long gone.

In the past, China purchased one of every four bushels of soybeans produced in the United States, as the trade war escalated the buying ceased. Trade wars, protectionist measures, and retaliatory measures distort raw materials prices as they often create gluts in some parts of the world and conditions of oversupply in others. Soybeans were one of the primary commodities caught in the crosshairs of the trade war over the past two years.

The Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) tracks a diversified portfolio of actively traded soybean futures contracts that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Beans have declined during the years of the trade war

Since China typically purchased 25% of the annual US soybean crop, the trade war with China weighed heavily on the price of the soybean futures market.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that in March 2018, before the trade dispute between the US and China began to escalate, nearby soybean futures on the CBOT division of the CME traded to a high of $10.71 per bushel. Since then, the oilseed has made lower highs and lower lows. The price has not been above the $10 level since June 2018 and reached a low of $7.8050 last May as Washington and Beijing traded protectionist measures. However, at the peak of the trade war in August 2019, the nearby soybean futures managed a higher low of $8.3725 per bushel. Since September 2019, the beans have traded in a range from $8.3975 to $9.49 per bushel. The nearby futures contract was trading at below $8.85 on Friday, February 28.

Jan. 15 was a significant day for the soybean futures market

On January 15, 2020, the US and China signed a "phase one" trade deal in Washington DC. The agreement de-escalated the trade war, and both sides pledged to continue to work towards a comprehensive trade protocol. Progress on trade caused the price of March soybean futures to remain around the $9.50 per bushel level.

One of the critical factors in the "phase one" deal was that China would resume purchases of US agricultural products, including soybeans.

Coronavirus stalled the rally

It seems that China cannot catch a break these days. The trade war and protests in Hong Kong in 2019 weighed on the economy. The situation in Hong Kong calmed in early 2020, and the trade deal with the US returned optimism to markets that the Chinese economy would stabilize or improve. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus became the focus of attention over the past weeks causing risk-off price action in markets across all asset classes, and soybeans were no exception.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May futures shows that the price declined throughout January in the aftermath of the trade deal. May soybeans fell from a high of $9.735 on the first trading day of the year to a low of $8.7825 on February 20, a drop of 9.8%. The correction pushed price momentum and relative strength indicators into oversold conditions in early February. At the same time, the open interest metric rose as the price declined, which was a technical validation of the bearish price action in the bean futures market. Risk-off action in markets caused open interest to decline since February 10.

Since the beginning of February, when fears over Coronavirus gripped markets, the price of soybeans stabilized, sending price momentum and relative strength to levels just below neutral readings.

Uncertainty and Chinese demand will lift beans this crop year

We are now coming into a time of the year where uncertainty over the 2020 crop will peak. The rise in the total number of open long and short positions in the soybean futures market reflects the increase in producer hedging as farmers prepare for the planting season, which starts in the coming weeks and months. Since Mother Nature determines the weather each year, she will set the stage for the price action in the soybean and other grain futures markets over the coming weeks. Since 2013, the weather conditions have supported bumper crops, but that is not guaranty that 2020 will be the same. In 2012, drought conditions lifted the price of nearby soybeans to a high of $17.9475 per bushel, an all-time peak.

Global population growth underpins the demand side of the fundamental equation for soybeans and all agricultural products. The world has become addicted to bumper crops each year. The next time supplies fall short because of a weather event; we could see the price of beans and other agricultural products rise to even higher levels.

As the end of the winter season is just around the corner, the uncertainty of the 2020 crop year could cause volatility to rise. If fears over Coronavirus begin the subside, the impact of the trade deal and return of Chinese demand for US soybeans could light a bullish fuse under the price of the oilseed futures. At this time of the year, the risk-reward balance of the market favors higher prices.

At the same time, the new-crop corn-soybean ratio is currently at a level where farmers are likely to plant more corn than bean on their acreage over the coming weeks and months. The long-term average of the relationship between the grain and oilseed is around 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value.

Source: CQG

As of February 28, the ratio was just above 2.41 bushels of corn in each bushel of soybean value, which favors neither corn nor soybean planting. If supplies are not at bumper levels, watch out on the upside as the price action could become explosive.

SOYB is the soybean ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in soybeans is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those that do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative. The most recent top holdings of SOYB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SOYB holds futures contracts in three actively traded delivery periods. Since the soybean market tends to experience the most substantial volatility in the nearby contracts, SOYB often underperformed the price of nearby futures when the price rises but outperforms when the price declines. SOYB has net assets of $25.18 million, trades an average of 40,521 shares each day, and charges a 1.15% expense ratio.

The price of May soybeans dropped from $9.735 on January 2 to a low of $8.7825 on February 27, a decline of 9.8%. During that period, May beans recovered from a low of $8.83 on February 3 to a high of $9.1025 on February 21 or 3.1% Selling returned to the market last Friday as risk-off behavior on the back of Coronavirus returned, taking the price below the $9 level.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, over the same period, SOYB fell from $15.93 to $14.41 per share or 9.5%. When soybeans recovered from February 3-21, SOYB rose from $14.58 on February 3 to $14.87 on February 21 or a bounce of 2.0% from the low. On a percentage basis, the ETF slightly outperformed the March soybeans on the downside and underperformed during the rebound from the recent low.

With the season of uncertainty upon us in the agricultural markets, the potential for a significant rally in 2020 is higher than in past years. If Mother Nature throws the soybean market a curveball in the form of drought or some other weather event, we could see prices move appreciably higher. However, even if the weather cooperates and 2020 is the eighth straight year of bumper crops, the return of Chinese demand will underpin the price of the oilseed during the year, despite the ongoing crisis surrounding Coronavirus. I believe that soybeans are on sale at below the $9 per bushel level and that prices north of $10 are on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.