Osisko Gold Royalties: Further Impairment Charges Impact The Q4 Results Heavily

Osisko Gold Royalties' (OR) Q4 financial results were somehow mixed. On one hand, the attributable gold equivalent production increased notably, on the other hand, the financial results were much worse in comparison to the previous quarters. The positive is that the 2020 production guidance envisions meaningful growth in comparison to 2019.

In Q4, Osisko's attributable gold equivalent production equaled 20,479 toz. It represents a 13% growth in comparison to Q3 and 2.4% growth in comparison to Q4 2018. The growth was reached despite lower diamond prices that have a negative impact on Osisko's Renard mine royalty. The overall 2019 attributable production equaled 78,006 toz of gold equivalent, which is 3.2% less than in 2018.

Osisko's Q4 revenues recorded a significant drop, from $82.5 million in Q3 to $39.3 million in Q4. This drop is attributable to the sale of the Brucejack mine offtake agreement, that occurred back in September. However, the profit margin from these revenues was only around 1%, which is negligible compared to the profit margin from the royalties and streams.

Although the attributable gold production increased, Osisko's operating cash flow decreased notably, to $13.2 million. Also the net income was highly negative. Osisko recorded a loss of $119.5 million. The huge Q4 loss is attributable to some sizeable impairment charges. The biggest one ($51.36 million) is related to Lydian International's (OTC:LYDIF) Amulsar gold project. The Armenian government still hasn't been able (or willing?) to eliminate the illegal blockade that lasts for more than 18 months now. Lydian applied for protection from creditors and Osisko decided to write-off its gold and silver streaming and off-take agreement. Another $20.96 million impairment is related to Osisko's royalty on Newmont's (NEM) Eleonore mine, where the resources and reserves declined by 50%. And there is also a $38.53 million Coulon zinc project impairment charge. Osisko decided to make the impairment charge, as it doesn't intend to develop its project in the foreseeable future.

The volume of cash on hand decreased to $99.3 million, or by 12% quarter-over-quarter. The volume of total debt decreased too, but only negligibly, from $270.2 million to $268.8 million. As a result, net debt increased to $169.5 million, which is 7.8% more than in Q3 and 37% more than in Q4 2018.

Although the 2019 attributable gold equivalent production was 3.2% lower than in 2018, Osisko expects to grow its production in 2020. While the 2019 attributable gold equivalent production equaled 78,006 toz, according to the guidance, the volume should increase to 82,000-88,000 toz in 2020. The growth should be driven especially by Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle gold mine. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on this property. After the mine reaches its full capacity, Osisko should be receiving around 10,000 toz gold per year on average.

Another positive news is that Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) was able to expand resources at its Windfall gold project significantly. The volume of indicated resources increased by 60%, to 1.2 million toz gold at a gold grade of 9.1 g/t. The volume of inferred resources increased by 66%, to 3.9 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 8.4 g/t. It is very good news for Osisko Gold Royalties that recently expanded its Windfall Project-related NSR royalties from 1-1.5% to 2-3%.

In December, Osisko's share price started to grow. And although the markets were disappointed by the Q4 results and Osisko's share price has already declined by nearly 10%, the growth pattern hasn't been broken yet. The share price is close to the 50-day moving average and a supportive trend line. If these support levels hold, the share price may retest its recent highs just below $11. On the other hand, if the support is broken, the next stop should be around $8.3.

What I like about Osisko Gold Royalties' Q4:

The 2020 guidance looks good (however, the growth prospects rely on the Eagle gold mine production startup heavily, which may cause some trouble if not everything goes as well as planned by Victoria Gold).

The Windfall mine royalty has increased and Osisko Mining announced a new resource estimate for Windfall (however, this occurred only after the end of Q4).

What I don't like about Osisko Gold Royalties' Q4:

The impairment charges were really high.

The diamond market weakness continues.

The operating cash flow declined notably.

