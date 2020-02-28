Major Drilling Group International's (MJDLF) CEO Denis Larocque on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Larocque – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Ross – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gordon Lawson – Paradigm Capital

Daryl Young – TD Securities

Ahmad Shaath – Beacon Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Denis Larocque, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Larocque.

Denis Larocque

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter call. With me is Ian Ross, our CFO. You should have received the results last night. If you haven’t seen them, they are on our website at majordrilling.com.

Before we get started, I’d like to caution you as usual that during this conference call, we’ll be making forward-looking statements about future events or future financial performance of the company, and these statements are forward-looking in nature and actual events or results may differ materially.

First of all, I’d like to congratulate our Canadian group who won for the third year in a row this year’s PDAC Safe Day Everyday Gold Award in recognition of having worked over 1 million hours lost time injury free. Our Canadian crews have now worked more than 6 million hours over 5.5 years without a single lost time injury. The safety and well-being of our crews is our first and highest responsibility when we work on any project and we work hard to earn the trust and support of our crews and we are pleased to see their success recognized by a group of our clients and peers to the PDAC organization.

Now regarding the third quarter, our results reflect a normal part of our operational pattern, as mining and exploration companies shut down operations in some cases for extended periods over the holiday season. This quarter we saw earlier shutdowns in last year, particularly in South America. Additionally, the company typically schedules substantial overhaul and maintenance work on its equipment during this slower period, which impacts margins.

Despite the seasonal slowdown, we generated $2.7 million of EBITDA and our net cash position remained positive at $4.5 million when you consider the impact of IFRS 16.

During the quarter, capital expenditures were $8.8 million as we added two large drill and blast rigs, one underground rig and support equipment, in line with our specialized and diversification strategies.

Also, we are continuing to improve the suite of services we offer our customers with new innovative solutions and improved equipment, through increased hands-free rod handling capacity, computerized rigs and deep hole capacity. We have mutually beneficial partnerships in place with several of our senior customers to develop these innovative solutions.

During the quarter, the company made the decision to close its operations in Colombia, and as such, recorded a total charge of $3.6 million, after tax with $3 million of it being non-cash charges. The Columbian operations represented approximately 1% of the total company revenue year-to-date.

Ian will take you through our summary of our quarter results, and I’ll come back from – for the outlook.

Ian Ross

Thanks, Denis. Total revenue for the quarter was $81.7 million, up 2% from revenue of $80.4 million reported in the same quarter last year. The unfavorable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, is estimated at $1 million on revenue, with a negligible impact on net earnings. The results reflected a normal part of our operational pattern.

The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 17.6%, compared to 19.4% for the same period last year. The earlier than expected shutdowns particularly in South America as well as our regularly scheduled overhaul and maintenance work impacted results in the quarter.

G&A costs were up $100,000 at $12 million when compared to the same quarter last year. The additional G&A costs in the Norex acquisition were offset by the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 and the closure of our Burkina Faso operations in the previous year.

EBITDA was relatively flat in $2.7 million as compared to the same quarter last year. Despite the normal Q3 challenges, we were still able to generate positive cash flow from operations. The company recorded a restructuring charge of $2.1 million related to the closure of its Colombian operation consisting primarily of non-cash charges totaling $1.5 million and cash charges of 600,000 for other closed down costs including severance.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $300,000 compared to an expense of $1.9 million for the prior year period. Tax expense for the quarter included a write-down of $1.5 million in deferred tax assets related to the closure of the Colombian operations. Also, the tax expense for the quarter was impacted by non-deductible expenses and non-tax affected losses in certain regions, while incurring taxes in profitable branches.

Net loss for the quarter was $9.9 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net loss of $15.9 million or $0.20 per share for the prior year quarter.

In terms of our financial strength, we continue to have one of the most solid balance sheets in our industry.

During the quarter, our net cash position now including $5.6 million in lease liabilities, under IFRS 16. Net of debt remains positive of $4.5 million. The decrease in the prior quarter related to the closing of our Norex acquisition on November 1. The company also spent $8.8 million on capital expenditures including two large drill and blast rigs and one underground drill to our fleet as well as support equipment in line with our diversification strategy. We dispose of 15 rigs as we continue to focus on improving our fleet. With the addition of 22 rigs from the Norex acquisition, total rig counts at 611.

The new breakdown of our fleet and utilization is as follows: 310 specialized drills at 34%, 133 conventional drills at 29%, 168 underground drills at 48% utilization for a total of 611 drills at 37% utilization.

As we’ve mentioned before, specialized work in our definition is not necessarily conducted with a specialized drill. Therefore, we should always give you the breakdown of our revenue by type of work for the quarter: 63% specialized, 4% conventional, and 33% underground.

Also, seniors and intermediates represented 87% of our revenue in Q3, while juniors were 13%. Despite gold, maintaining prices not seen since the last upturn. Junior financings remain challenging. However, we continue to foster our relationships with senior and intermediate allowing us to grow our market share with this customer base.

In terms of commodities, gold projects represented 55% of our revenue, while copper was at 23% this quarter.

With that overview on our financial situation, I’ll now turn the presentation back to Denis to discuss the outlook.

Denis Larocque

Thanks, Ian. The year 2020 marks the company’s 40th anniversary from its modest view in 1980, major drilling has grown to become the industry leader and one of the largest mineral drilling companies in the world. As well March, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the company’s share being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. We will be celebrating this by ringing the opening bell of TSX on March 5.

Going into our fourth quarter, as we saw last year, it was a slow start as many of our rigs only restarted by mid-February as many of our customers finalized their plans for calendar 2020. As we look forward to fiscal 2021, senior and intermediate gold mining companies have increased their exploration budgets for calendar 2020, to help replenish depleting reserves. The price of gold, which historically has accounted for approximately 50% of the company’s drilling activity, has now reached a seven year high remaining above the important level of $1,450 for the last six months and we could see a pickup in junior financing in the coming months, although a potential increase will not translate into immediate drilling activity as it usually takes a few months to get a drilling campaign organized.

In regard to base metals, the recent coronavirus outbreak has created economic uncertainty, which has caused copper prices to decline by some 10% over the last couple of months. Despite this, many industry experts expect that most base metals will face a significant deficit position in the next few years, due to the continued production and high grading of mines, combined with the lack of exploration work conducted to replace reserves. As well, the need for more infrastructure to support the growing demand for electric vehicles, should increase demand for metals such as copper and lithium.

We continue to be very well positioned in this Diamond as the leader in specialized drilling. Our strong financial position gives us the ability to respond to meet our customers’ demands in terms of rigs, rod handling, mobile equipment and technology, which is key to our success to remain the leader in specialized drilling. Also having the financial resources and the best equipment, allows us to attract the best people at a time when we are going into a labor crunch in our industry.

I would like to salute our crews at the Windfall project for their incredible accomplishment. They achieved the longest diamond drill hole ever drill in Canada at 3,467 meters. Imagine 3.4 kilometers of three inch pipe turning in the ground. The skills required to steer and manage this is what makes our company leaders in specialized drilling. And I’m proud of the work and expertise that our team has contributed along with Cisco mining to reach this historic milestone in Canadian drilling.

To conclude, I would like to invite our customers and investors to visit us at the Prospectors and Developers of Canada convention, the PDAC starting this week in Toronto. If you stop by our booth, you’ll be able to view some of our innovative solutions, which we have proudly branded under the name major drilling trailblazers.

That concludes our formal remarks and we’ll open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be taking questions from the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Gordon Lawson with Paradigm Capital. Please go ahead.

Gordon Lawson

Hi. Thank you. Just two questions for me. Could you talk more about the decision to close operations in Columbia and any residual costs for the next quarter? And can you also please expand upon the additional acquisition cost that is tied to EBITDA growth and your expectations on that front over the next few years?

Denis Larocque

Okay. While on Columbia basically it’s – what we saw there is, there wasn’t enough volume for us to warrant staying in the country. And we were looking – we had to add capital at a time where we’re seeing growth in other areas of the world. And so it was a capital allocation decision and we didn’t see enough volume or future work coming from there and especially we had – you had the continental gold consolidation or taken over, so – which we had done work for them in the past.

So all of that basically is the reason why we decided to move out. We’re moving equipment to other jurisdictions. Most of the cost that you see in our P&L or write-off of basically cost that had been capitalized and deferred tax. So that’s $3 million of non-cash write-offs and then there’s $600 of just cash costs just to move equipment and also severance for people. And sorry, your second question was…

Gordon Lawson

The second question is in regards to the Norex acquisition, there’s a caveat where there’s an additional cost tied to EBITDA growth. So if you could please comment on your expectations on that front over the next few years.

Denis Larocque

Yes. Well, the – basically, we had – when we announced the acquisition, we had said that the – they had revenue – ongoing revenue $21 million in EBITDA of – I think it was $4 million to $5 million. And basically, the ongoing earn-out is tied to those numbers to make sure that we meet those numbers. And at the moment, we don’t see that changing. It’s a region that is showing a lot of potential and a lot of activity. And although during the quarter, they face the same slowdowns that our Canadian and the rest of the world saw. But activity is picking up and getting back to the run rate that we expect.

Gordon Lawson

Okay, that’s it for me. Thank you.

Denis Larocque

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Daryl Young with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Daryl Young

Good morning.

Denis Larocque

Good morning.

Daryl Young

My first question is on M&A activity that we’ve seen in the gold space in the past 12 months. And just wondering if there’s going to be any either negatives or positives to you from some of the consolidations that’s happened in terms of winning or drilling contracts?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Basically, I think, for the future, I think it’s good for us because the bigger the company, the more they want to deal with bigger players. And therefore, when work comes up with the bigger players and I mean, when you look at the mix of our revenue, we are close to 90% with seniors and intermediates. And even at peak levels, we had a higher proportion of senior and intermediates than most of our competitors. And that’s because senior and intermediates typically have higher standards, and they come in, they want to deal with companies that have higher standards. So for us, we see that as a positive.

Now in the short term, what we’re seeing, those consolidations, what it brings is that there is a bit of rejig in terms of priorities on projects and everything. And therefore, it’s a slower process in terms of coming out with decisions or slower start-ups, which we think that that would explain the slower start-up that we’re seeing – that we’re talking about on the gold side is that – again, you combine the two budgets, and they look at all the projects and then they rejig, there’s a rejig of priorities, and so the decision process takes a bit longer to get to those decisions. We’re just assuming that’s what – this is not based on anything necessarily we’re hearing. But we’re just assuming that, that’s what we would be seeing.

Daryl Young

Okay, good. Yes, that sort of parlays into my next question in terms of where the ramp-up stands today for the 2020 drilling programs? And maybe if you could just speak a little bit about whether it’s ramping up greater than last year, I have to think, you said out of the gates, it was sort of similar to last year?

Denis Larocque

Yes at this point, it’s similar than last year, but we are having lots of conversations. And again, to my point about decisions taking a bit longer, every day, we seem to be adding a rig here and there. So it’s really tough to call in terms of what level of activity we’re going to see in calendar 2020 at this point because it’s still a moving target. We’re still adding rigs. It’s still – but we don’t know at what level this is going to get at the moment. Like I said, we are – things are on par with what we saw last year, maybe just a little bit of an uptick. So when you look at the gold, they have generated a lot of cash over the last six months. But at the beginning of the year, we would have expected them to – that there would be a lot more money going into exploration.

And when you listen to what gold companies are saying, they’re all focused on dividend, and share buybacks and some of it is going to exploration, but that’s not the main focus at this point. And there is – at the board level, every company is going through those questions in terms of how much do we put on growth and how much do we put on put on return to shareholders. And at the beginning of the year again if you go listen to all their mining company, the gold mining company presentation, there’s a lot of emphasis on return of capital, which is what we’re seeing at this point.

Again, it’s in terms of decisions, but there is an increase in exploration. I’m not saying that there’s no. It’s just that with the amount of cash, we thought there might have been like a big uptick in January. And there is some uptick, but I think it’s just delayed. I think they have to get going with increasing their reserves, they have to grow their reserves. And at one point, they’re going to get to a point where they have to do more. And as well the junior financing, when you’re above 1,600 gold, it starts to be interesting. And also, it starts to be interesting to add for the intermediate to add ounces to your reserves because that just pushes at 1,600, that really pushes your value up.

So I think we’re going to be seeing through this year, I think, what we’ll see is a steady growth of those programs. If I had to – this is not necessarily guidance. This is just my personal opinion of how this could play out.

Then on the base metal, like I said, you’ve got the – at the moment, you’ve got that coronavirus virus that is putting a damper on the economy. So therefore, I suspect that base metal companies might be taking a prudent approach to their budgets at this point. But they definitely have to do more to increase the – again, their reserves because copper is going into deficit and it’s starting in 2020 from what you read on – from experts in the industry. So I think you’re – again, I think once that clears up, we’re likely to see an uptick in budget. So it creates a lot of uncertainty. But I mean, the good news is, is that we’re starting with a really good base and we’ll be growing on it for this year.

Daryl Young

Okay, great. Maybe just one last one. On the early end of the drill programs, was that – I guess, was that project-specific issues that were happening? Or is there a market share loss or anything happening there to be concerned with? Or…

Denis Larocque

No. Frankly, it was across the board, and we’ve talked to several of our competitors, and they saw the same thing. It was just early shutdowns of programs last year. Really what we saw how the quarter played out, November was flat to last year. But we started the quarter with a higher level of activity, meaning that you had a slowdown earlier in the month of November. In December, our revenue was down compared to last year. And really, that’s because you had a lot more shutdowns.

And then in January, January was up compared to last year. So meaning that things are picking up. It’s not up by a lot, but it was up. So for us, it was good news in terms of – because we just – that shutdown in December caught us a bit by surprise in terms of the timing that things got shut down earlier. But things are picking up again, and we’re back at the same – for the most part, we’re back at the same projects that we were operating at last year.

Daryl Young

Okay, excellent. Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Ahmad Shaath from Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Ahmad Shaath

Hi guys. Maybe first, to follow-up on the last point. I’m not sure if you’re able to maybe quantify the strength in January, February. I think you said it’s similar or slightly better than last year. Are we talking low single-digit or low double digit? Or I’m not sure if you’re able to quantify that.

Denis Larocque

Yes we typically do don’t go in that granular detail. But it is, like I said – I mean, the pickup in January is it’s not big but it was a bit of a – it was a bit higher. We had a few more rigs turning in January than we did in January last year. But it’s still a slow going into February. And like I say, we add rigs day by day. But we’re still in ramp-up mode, whereas in previous years, we get to February, early February, you’d be already ramping up some of those. We’re still in ramp-up mode, and we’re still getting phone calls to add rigs here and there, and things are still growing.

Ahmad Shaath

Is there a specific reason that this – the trend this year is different, maybe an increased level of – like the number of rigs in total is higher or different locations?

Denis Larocque

Well, I mean, like I said, I think the consolidation – consolidations is touching a few companies. So therefore, right there, that’s a lot of rigs that are affected by maybe a few – just a few weeks delays in terms of decisions or – and so we’re seeing that. But in terms of – I don’t have a real explanation why are we’re seeing that slow start. But I think people are getting organized and getting – when you have – I went and I looked at our numbers back in 2012. And basically, January 2, almost everything was restarted. But that’s because they wanted to get as much drilling as they could in that calendar year. And it was kind of drilling from the beginning of the year, right up to get as many meters as you could in the year, whereas this year, they have a budget for meters.

So whether they start in January or February, they know they’ll be able to get their budget in this year. So they’re getting organized, doing it in an organized way. And so I think that’s more of the trend at this point.

Ahmad Shaath

Perfect. That’s very helpful. And secondly, on the South American operation, I think, we talked previously on previous quarters about some political uncertainty causing some slowdown there. And I see the quarter was a little bit weaker compared to the last recent trends. Any persistence in this weakness from these impacts, or is it just shutdowns? And we should be back up to relatively normal levels going forward?

Denis Larocque

Yes, I think the only one that I would point is Argentina. It’s still, like the political climate there in terms of investment is making investors maybe a bit more careful with their investment and how quick the ramp-up. But I mean, it’s still a good place. Argentina has still been a good place for us. But again, that might be one. But in Chile, the things that happened a few months ago in terms of – I think, things are back to normal. Chile is more affected by the copper, I mean, most of the work coming out of Chile is related to copper. And then like I said, copper is down to 250s this morning a pound, which is down quite a bit. So that would cool off that would cool off in terms of investment decisions. And that’s probably what’s affecting Chile the most. So those would be the two bigger ones for us.

Ahmad Shaath

Perfect. And lastly, I’m not sure if you’re able to comment on this. But from your view, what you’ve seen on the budgets, how are we looking compared to last year, years before in terms of the – I know directionally is up, but magnitude wise, how would you describe that?

Denis Larocque

Again, it’s too early to tell what the drilling – the amount of drilling that’s going to get done. We’re still hearing project by project, the plan is coming out. So to be frank, what we’re seeing is, we’re seeing a rig being added here and there. So that’s why I say – we’re saying it’s up but it’s still too early to tell how much up we’re going to see. I think it’s going to evolve as the year progresses.

Ahmad Shaath

Perfect. Thank you. I appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Larocque.

Denis Larocque

Well, thank you. And again, I repeat the invite to come and visit us at PDAC. We’re quite excited with all the innovative things, and we’re going to be displaying some of that at our booth. So come and see what trail blazers is all about. So thank you, and we’ll talk next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation.