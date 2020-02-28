Ryanair: Let The Dust Settle

On Monday morning, Ryanair (RYAAY) stock lost more than 10% of its value. The selloff was caused by the fear that the coronavirus outbreak in Italy will spread all around Europe, as there are already reported cases in France and Austria. As one of the biggest airlines in Europe, it’s not a surprise that Ryanair stock tumbled. Since it’s impossible to predict how the events in Europe will evolve in the near future, there’s a high chance that the company’s stock will continue to be volatile in the short-term. That’s why I believe that new investors that plan on acquiring the company’s stock should let the dust settle first before opening a new position in order to avoid potential losses. However, as a long-term investor that has been building my position in Ryanair since April 2018, I continue to be bullish on the company. I have no plans to sell my shares in the foreseeable future, as I believe that opportunities outweigh the risks of owning the company.

In the last couple of years, Ryanair has been able to weather the storm and grow its earnings most of the time, even though it was dealing with a number of union-related issues that caused disruptions to its day-to-day operations. In addition, after the grounding of Boeing’s (BA) 737-MAX last year, Ryanair took the biggest hit, as it was hoping to get more than 135 new planes this year in order to meet its cost-savings goal. As of today, the company expects to receive only 20 new plans before Summer 2020, but there’s also a high chance that that deadline will not be met due to the new problems with the plane that pop up almost on a weekly basis. This led the company to decrease its traffic growth in the next fiscal year from 7% to 3% Y/Y. As coronavirus fears will continue to spread throughout Europe in the upcoming weeks, there’s also a high chance that the company’s load factor will also decrease in the new couple of quarters. However, despite all of this, I continue to be bullish on the company in the long term for a number of reasons that will be discussed further below.

If we look at the latest earnings report that was released earlier this month, we’ll see that Ryanair was able to show outstanding performance during the holiday season and improve its overall financial well-being. Revenues in Q3 were €1.91 billion (~$2.07 billion), up 21% Y/Y, while the company also reported a net income of €88 million (~$95.57 million) for the same period against a net loss of €66 million (~$71.68 million) a year before.

Unlike its European counterparts that most of the time offer their stock in a form of ADRs through the OTC market, Ryanair stock trades on NASDAQ. If we compare its performance to the performance of other airlines that also trade on major American exchanges, we’ll see that Ryanair stock has been steadily climbing since September and outperformed its peers two months ago. If not for the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, there’s a high chance that the stock would’ve continued its growth.

Source: Bloomberg

When it comes to valuations, Ryanair’s EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 7.87x and 13.85x, respectively, are relatively close to the median EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 6.67x and 9.50x, respectively. This makes me believe that Ryanair is not overvalued, as it trades close to its peer group and thereby it has enough upside at the current price. However, as I mentioned before, new investors need the dust to settle first, before opening a position in the company in order to avoid potential losses.

Source: gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

Going forward, Ryanair will be haunted by the news from Europe, so there’s a high chance that the stock will continue to depreciate in value in the short-term. Nevertheless, I never viewed Ryanair as a short-term investment and I don’t think that panicking and selling my position after a selloff would be a smart thing to do right now. The good news is that Ryanair is exposed solely to Europe, which arguably has the best health system in the world, especially when compared to Asia. That’s why I don’t think that the coronavirus effect will negatively impact the company’s stock in the long term, but it will definitely make the stock more volatile in the short term.

As for the Boeing issue, the delay of 737-MAXs is already priced in and it’s unlikely that the stock will significantly move if another delay is announced. The management already said that it would be able to implement its cost savings targets only in the next fiscal year. Moreover, we should not forget that the bulk of the payment for the new aircraft comes at a time of delivery, so the expenses for the new planes have been deferred, while the profitability continues to rise.

As for competitive advantages, Ryanair has many. But the biggest of them all is its flight ticket. For a number of years, Ryanair continues to offer the cheapest flight tickets in Europe and manages to successfully make a considerable profit out of them. At the end of December, Ryanair’s average fare was€37 (~$40.19), far below its closest competitor WizzAir, which had the average fare of€47 (~$51.05). In addition, Ryanair has been able to successfully monetize its ancillary business, which was up 21% Y/Y in Q3. At the moment, Ryanair is able to make on average€53 (~$57.59) in revenue per passenger. The price advantage will continue to serve well for the company in the long-term. If some other airline decides to offer the same price for its flight tickets, there’s a high chance that it will fail, as it took decades for Ryanair to achieve such efficiency.

In addition, we should not forget that Ryanair still has more than€250 million to spend on its stock repurchase program this year. Considering the current situation, there’s a high probability that the management is executing its right to acquire its own stock right now to stop the bleeding and not let the stock price to go further below after the Monday selloff.

Takeaway

Overall, Ryanair is a risky investment in the short-term, but a great one in the long-term, as its opportunities outweigh its risks. The company has a number of competitive advantages in comparison to its peers and it will continue to leverage them in order to grow the number of its passengers in the foreseeable future. While the earnings report for the full fiscal year will be released only in May, there’s a high chance that the company will meet its goals. For FY20, Ryanair expects to make around €0.95 billion (~$1.03 billion) to €1.05 billion (~$1.14 billion) in profits, but in H1 alone, it already made €1.15 billion (~$1.25 billion) in profits and didn’t have a net loss in Q3. Considering this, I continue to believe that Ryanair has a high chance to cont inue to create additional shareholder value in the long-term and have no reason to sell my stock right now. However, new investors should be careful when purchasing the company’s stock right now, as it will be volatile for some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.