U.S. Durable Orders - Much Better Than The Headline Number

U.S. durables are rather better this month than the headline number suggests - reasonable expansion rather than boom or bust.

There's also that point that they're business investment, not quite by definition, and that's the most variable part of GDP.

Why durables matter

We have, obviously enough, to refer to Keynes as we pretty much are obliged to when we mention macroeconomics. As he pointed out the business cycle is driven by the "animal spirits" of business en. This turns up as business investment, the most variable of the GDP components.

Those spirits droop, investment falls, this in itself is enough to bring upon a recession. They soar, so does the investment, this is in itself the beginnings at least of a boom. While there're parts of Keynesian economics we don't have to pay much attention to this is at least true.

Durables aren't quite the same as business investment but there's a commonality to them. They're both things that are going to be used for some time - by definition with durables several years at least. So, a useful way of thinking of durables is as with business investment - a vote of confidence in that near future. It's also true that spending upon them is large enough to be the turning point in the economic cycle.

A significant drop in durables spending is a harbinger of recession that is. So, we monitor to see if these runes tell us of that turning point, the end of the expansion. The answer, so far at least, is not yet.

Durables

We have the US durables number:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January decreased $0.4 billion or 0.2 percent to $246.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down two of the last three months, followed a 2.9 percent December increase.

Well, that's not very cool. Except that's not the important number, that headline one, this is:

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.6 percent.

Sure, transportation adds to GDP, it's also a good sign for future GDP that transportation spending is rising. So too with defence. Yet we know that these two are wildly variable. Airlines tend to order 'planes by the dozen or two at a time to be delivered over periods of years. Defence orders are when Congress and the Pentagon have got the paperwork sorted out. So, the important number for us is the core number - as so often, we strip out the known to be highly variable components in order to be able to see trend:

Core capital goods orders and shipments were both up 1.1%. Nonetheless, the trend remains soft for both, which is unfavorable for manufacturing and business investment.

This is not a boom time number, certainly, but it's not the shrinkage that the headline number would imply.

(Durables from Census)

Or, another view:

(Durables from Moody's Analytics)

My view

Given the problems Boeing has been having it's not surprising that the transportation segment is bouncing around. If the country's major transportation producer can't sell its major product, well, we'd expect to see some variance in the gross numbers. And it's obviously true that this has an effect upon the rest of the economy. But that's not quite what we're interested in - we want to see trend, not specifics. What is the general urging happening to wallets and corporate investment pots across the country?

So, I'm not worried about the macroeconomic effects of such problems. And the bit that we should be looking at, that trend, is seeming just fine even if not terribly exciting. Which is, of course, pretty much what the US economy is like at present. Growth at around potential of 2 and a little bit percent, no obvious strains piling up anywhere.

Absent any outside, exogenous, effects we can't see any reason why this won't continue off into the future.

The investor view

What this means for us as investors is that there isn't anything within the economy to worry about. That doesn't mean there's nothing of course - the world's stock markets have just moved into correction territory (a more than 10% fall from peaks) as I write. Something is out there - and that's coronavirus.

Sadly, just because we've got a reasonably functioning economy doesn't mean something might not happen to it. My own view of Corvid-19 is that whatever happens to it as a disease we're going to find that the economic effect is shallow and short.

Another way to put this is that given that inherent slow and steady growth in the US economy then the passing of the coronavirus scare (it will, northern hemisphere summer will see it off even if nothing else does) will lead to a bounce back of both economic growth and markets.

This being an important point. If it's something exogenous to the economy that slows it down then the absence of that external factor will bring us back to where we were - growth at potential, quite possibly with a bit of outperformance to catch back up.

My advice at present is to preserve the powder to dive back in in a couple of weeks perhaps, as the markets cease to shiver from the 'flu.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.