Boston Beer Company: Inexpensive Valuations Leave Ample Room For An Upside Surprise

But the market appears to be giving SAM a pass on margins as Truly shows little signs of slowing.

Boston Beer Company’s (SAM) impressive top-line performance year-to-date went a long way toward affirming bull case expectations – the updated 2020 guidance of +15-25% depletions (i.e., Distributor sales to retailers) growth now appears prudent in light of the strong momentum in the hard seltzer category. To the extent that the market is willing to look through an elevated 2020 cost base and potential virus-related disruptions, the company looks set to outperform over the long-term on outsized revenue growth and post-FY21 margin expansion potential. Following the latest dip below $400, I think the stock looks inexpensive at ~28x FY21 earnings, especially relative to its growth potential.

Reviewing the 4Q Results

Boston Beer’s reported 4Q revenue (+34% YoY) was well ahead of the Street, driving annual revenue of over $1bn. The key growth driver has been Truly hard seltzer, whose volume rose in the triple digits – at its current run rate, Truly is well on track to almost equal Sam Adams’ volume as soon as next year. Per an Investors.com article, Truly accounts for as much as 30% of Boston Beer’s revenue, which would imply $375m in revenue in FY19. Assuming Truly moderates toward the lower end of its triple-digit growth path (Truly revenue rose 180% YoY in 4Q) at 140% YoY growth, this would imply a massive $600-900m revenue contribution for FY20.

20% Contribution 30% Contribution Implied FY19 Truly Revenue 250 375 Base Case YoY Growth (%) 140% 140% Implied FY20 Truly Revenue 600 900

Source: Own Projections Based on 4Q Call and Publicly Available Data

However, gross margins contracted 450 bps YoY to 47.4% as a result of higher processing costs and higher temporary labor requirements as management scrambles to meet the demand spike for Truly. Meanwhile, operating margins were also down 690 bps YoY, to 5.9%, on higher selling costs. This came as little surprise to the market, however, as the stock rallied on the strong seltzer growth, which outweighed the negative 4Q EPS miss ($1.12 vs. the Street’s $1.56).

Source: Form 8-K

For FY20, SAM has guided EPS ex-ASU 2016-09 of $10.70-$11.70 (below the Street’s $11.72), with shipments and depletions of +15%-25% (down from the prior high teens to low 20’s % guide). SAM also expects national price increases of +1%-3%. Margins are also set to be impacted by the growth at Truly – the company anticipates a gross margin range of 49%- 51% on increased advertising, promotional, and selling expenses (excluding changes in freight costs) of $80-$90 million (up from $65-$75 million previously). Capex guidance has also been raised to $135- $155 million (previously $95-$115 million), highlighting clear margin headwinds in FY20.

Ample Room For an Upside Surprise

Thinking longer-term, I am upbeat on several key initiatives being implemented by management, particularly on manufacturing efficiency, to drive operating leverage in 2021 and beyond. The implementation of LEAN manufacturing principles, for instance, should drive benefits in 2021, while the move to realign its selling efforts to better capitalize on opportunities across hard seltzer and off-premise should drive revenue gains.

The key driver remains Truly, however, which grew 180% YoY in 2019, implying a reacceleration in YoY growth. While the brand has ceded share to market leader White Claw, the overall category has benefited from the seltzer shift - the brand contributed as much as 30% of SAM’s revenue in FY19 (despite only being introduced in 2016).

Source: Financial Times

The 4Q call also highlighted some interesting tidbits worth chewing over – for instance, given half of Truly’s growth is sourced from outside the beer aisle, White Claw has been the most exposed to competition from Bud Light Seltzer. Case in point – White Claw lost 9.4 points in market share following the entry of Bud Light Seltzer:

What we’ve seen over those last six weeks is we’ve seen White Claw’s share decline by 9.4 points since Bud Light Seltzer launched. Bon & Viv down 0.8%. [Natty Light] down 0.4. All other Hard Seltzers down 0.7%, Truly up 0.5…Basically, we were sourcing 51% of our volume for Truly sourcing outside of beer. So it’s beers and wine, 39% for White Claw, who are sourcing more from light beer than we are.

To put things into context, a base case scenario of moderating growth in 2020 would imply the Truly brand would generate ~$600-900m in reported sales, which could drive 2020 sales above ~$1.6 bn. However, this does not account for SAM’s recent reformulation of its Truly offering, which could reinvigorate growth. In bull case scenario where Truly maintains its recent momentum and grows at a 180% YoY pace in 2020, it could contribute over ~$1bn in reported sales next year, which would likely drive total SAM revenue above ~ $2.0 bn, significantly above the current 2020 guidance of mid-teens to low 20% growth assuming the ex-Truly business grows in-line with the mid-point of guidance.

20% Contribution 30% Contribution Implied FY19 Truly Revenue 250 375 Bull Case YoY Growth (%) 180% 180% Implied FY20 Truly Revenue 700 1,050

Source: Own Projections Based on 4Q Call and Publicly Available Data

While bears might pushback on the feasibility of a bull-case scenario, I would point toward the recent growth rate for the broader category, which reached ~203% YoY as of YTD Sept 2019.

Source: CStore Decisions

However, some caution is warranted – in a scenario where Truly’s growth surprise to the upside, SAM would likely need to contract the production through additional third-party breweries, which would again weigh on near-term margins.

Valuation Appears Reasonable Relative to Growth

On balance, I am inclined to favor a bull case scenario in light of the strong 4Q performance from Truly and a manageable FY20 bar. Early signs have indicated that bear-case concerns around a Truly slowdown amid broader competition from the likes of Bud Light have yet to materialize. With half of Truly’s growth sourced from outside the beer aisle, the brand appears resilient heading into 2020. With SAM trading at ~28x on my base case FY21 earnings per share of ~$14, I think valuations are inexpensive at these levels, especially considering the growth potential at Truly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.